helihub.com
EASA publishes updated Easy Access Rules for Unmanned Aircraft Systems
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has published a new revision of the Easy Access Rules for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (EAR for UAS). the extended transition dates for using certain UAS in the ‘open’ category and the new dates of application for some standard scenarios, as introduced by Regulation (EU) 2022/425; and.
Honeywell Names Vice President and Treasurer
Honeywell International Inc. (Nasdaq: HON) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Thilo Huber as the Company’s Vice President and Treasurer, effective October 1, 2022. Huber has been the Company’s Assistant Treasurer since October 28, 2019. He joined the Company from...
Helicopter Institute selects FreeFlight Systems’ TERRAIN Series radar
FreeFlight Systems, a NextGen aviation leader specializing in avionics design, development, and manufacturing, announced that Helicopter Institute, an industry leading OEM-alternative pilot training provider, has selected FreeFlight Systems’ TERRAIN Series radar altimeters for their fleet of Bell 206, Bell 407, Bell 505, Airbus AS350, MD500, MD600, and Robinson R44 aircraft.
Guardian Helicopters Achieves Stage 1 IS-BAO
Guardian Helicopters Inc (GHI), a leading utility FAA 135/133/137 helicopter services business in southern California, announced its operation has achieved Stage 1 registration for the International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations (IS-BAO). The IS-BAO is developed by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and its member associations and is a...
