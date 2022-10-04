Read full article on original website
Im Me
4d ago
how much to put them in and how much to take out for a week and repaint again then if to put back in who thinks this stuff Thur lol
Hey, BTD, what happened to our street cleaning day “deal”?
We all know how “challenging” street cleaning can be. If you’re parked on the side of the street that’s getting cleaned, you have to move your car or you risk getting a ticket and/or towed. With that being said (or rather, written) finding a parking spot in the neighborhood can be nearly impossible on street cleaning day since half the cars are in the same boat – they need to find a spot to make way for the street cleaner.
South Shore crash sends bicyclist through back seat window of SUV
Police filed an “immediate threat” complaint against the 91-year-old driver with the Registry of Motor Vehicles. A Cohasset cyclist was injured Thursday in a crash that “catapulted” him through the backseat window of an SUV, according to officials. The 57-year-old man was biking on North Main...
ABC6.com
Fiery crash blocks lanes on Interstate 95 north in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A fiery crash blocked travel lanes on Interstate 95 north in Pawtucket early Thursday morning. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said that the highway was closed near exit 42. A man who was in one of the cars involved in the fiery crash this...
Turnto10.com
Crash on 495 in Plainville kills pedestrian
PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WJAR) — One person is dead following a crash on 495 in Plainville on Saturday, Massachusetts State Police said. Police responded to calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway of Route 495 northbound, just north of exit 36B, around 5:15 a.m. They said preliminary investigation indicates...
hyannisnews.com
YARMOUTH K9 APPREHENDS MALE THAT ALLEGEDLY JUST TRIED TO CARJACK NURSE AT CC HOSPITAL EMPLOYEE LOT
WEST YARMOUTH – K9 Patrolman Liam Breen reportedly deployed young “Fredy” over a rear fence in order to apprehend the fleeing suspect. Details are still developing, but according to several police sources, Yarmouth police squad cars scrambled toward the Cape Cod Hospital employee lot off Bayview Street after an eloped psychiatric patient allegedly tried to pull a female nurse from her personal vehicle and steal it (at around 11:30 p.m. last evening).
Car slams into pole in Warwick
An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a pole in Warwick late Tuesday night.
Eight MBTA bus riders hospitalized after crash in Boston
BOSTON - Eight MBTA riders and a bus driver were taken to hospitals after a pickup truck crashed into their bus Wednesday morning, authorities said.The crash happened just before 10 a.m. on Columbus Avenue near Dixwell Street when the truck hit the front right side of the bus, the MBTA said. None of the injuries to those on the bus are considered life-threatening, according to Transit police. The T said riders reported neck and back pain.It's believed the driver of the other vehicle suffered a medical emergency and passed out before the crash, police said. The crash is still under investigation.
GoLocalProv
Providence Man Killed in Industrial Accident on Friday, OSHA Investigating
Tiverton Police Chief Patrick Jones reports that the Tiverton Police Department responded to a fatal incident at an industrial site Friday morning. At approximately 8:35 a.m., officers responded to Tiverton Materials, 810 Fish Road, for a report of an unresponsive man. The company supplies construction aggregate materials, according to a public relations firm that works for the city.
Boston Globe
Defunct hotels offer new real estate for housing the homeless
BROCKTON — One recent afternoon, Ray Gaessler settled into his room in the old Roadway Inn just off the highway, left a pot of onions, peppers, and sausage to simmer, and then melted into his favorite chair to watch a John Wayne classic. He was home. “I cook every...
Victim identified in Narragansett kayaking accident
A body found earlier this week in the area of Roger Wheeler State Beach has been identified as a Narragansett man.
Framingham Police: Well-Being Check at McDonald’s Leads To Arrest For Drunk Driving
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to the McDonald’s parking lot on Route 30 to conduct a well-being check on a man in a vehicle. The man was “asleep at the wheel. Once awakened he drove off and refused to stop for officers,” said the Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
fallriverreporter.com
Video: Officials in Bristol County warn as another bear sighting occurs at a residence
Officials warn again as another bear has been spotted outside of a home in Bristol County. This time caught on a motion camera overlooking a residential yard. According to Mansfield Police, a Central Street resident awoke to a interesting motion alert on his home camera system: a wayward black bear cub wandered by his stoop at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday this morning.
fallriverreporter.com
Former Bristol County Sheriff’s Office manager to use experience to help keep students safe in Fall River Diocese
FALL RIVER, MA – After an extensive search process and with the current environment and challenges facing schools across the country, the Diocese of Fall River and Catholic Schools Office have announced that Christine Leeman has been appointed to the newly created position of School Resource Officer. Leeman will oversee the safety and security of all 19 Catholic schools in the Diocese. A key focus of this new role is to work closely with school leaders and other personnel to provide for a safe school environment. In addition, she will serve as a liaison between police departments and the Catholic schools.
Driver cited after rogue tire hits 13-year-old girl
Police said the teen was walking home from school with two of her friends last Tuesday when the tire and its rim dislodged from the oncoming pickup truck.
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for About $800,000
The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes -- Newport's Point Section, Tiverton, and over the line in Taunton. All of the properties are in the $800,000 range. And, with a dramatically changing market -- check your home's value HERE. Listed by Phyllis Ibbotson.
1 killed, 3 injured in crash on highway in Leominster
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — An investigation is underway after one person was killed and three others were injured in a crash on a highway in Leominster on Thursday night, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the northbound side of Route 190 around 7 p.m....
fallriverreporter.com
Officials release name of Rhode Island man who died in kayak accident despite rescue efforts
PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is identifying a Rhode Island man as the decedent in a kayaking accident that took place in Narragansett on October 1. A fisherman found 36-year-old Justin Harvey’s body on a stretch of sand just east of Roger Wheeler State...
fallriverreporter.com
Vice/Gang Unit arrest Fall River man after two guns, drugs, money seized
Police arrested a Fall River man on a list of charges Tuesday. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, at approximately 3:30 p.m., detectives from the Vice/Gang Unit of the Fall River Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on the 900 block of Plymouth Avenue. During the course of...
Woman crashes SUV through garage on Cape Cod
WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A woman crashed her car through the back of her garage on Cape Cod last week. Firefighters and medical crews were called to a home in West Barnstable on Friday afternoon after the driver of a Volkswagen Taos barreled through the back wall of her garage, according to the West Barnstable Fire Department.
GoLocalProv
Fit for Life: I Got Kicked in the Teeth Last Week
Last week was a losing week for me. It seemed like every time I turned around, someone was handing me a shit sandwich or dumping some sort of problem in my lap for me to solve. Let me give you some examples. First, I loaded up my dirt bike to...
Comments / 2