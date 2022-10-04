ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

St. Joseph Post

Parson signs largest income tax cut in Missouri history

JEFFERSON CITY — During a Wednesday press conference and ceremony at the State Capitol, Governor Mike Parson signed SBs 3 & 5 and HB 3 into law. Both pieces of legislation are a result of the special session Governor Parson called to pass historic income tax cuts and extend key agriculture tax credits for a minimum of six years.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Republican nominee pivots to crime in Kansas governor's race

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas governor is pivoting from education to crime as a focus in the final weeks of the campaign, portraying the Democratic incumbent as anti-police because she created a commission on policing and racial justice in response to the state's protests following the death of George Floyd in 2020.
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas governor seeks to regain control of education debate

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' Democratic governor is trying to reassert control over the education debate in a tough reelection race, bidding to regain her preferred focus on public school spending hikes during her term after Republican attacks over transgender athletes and what's taught in the classrooms,. Gov....
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kelly, Schmidt mostly disagree on how to make Kan. schools safer

TOPEKA, Kansas — A grant to fund school safety projects only has enough cash to fulfill half the requests it receives annually. The Safe and Secure Schools Grant has $4 million of state funding with an additional $1 million coming from the federal government. It pays for things like beefing up entryways, security cameras, communication systems and other ways to fortify schools against attacks and natural disasters.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kansas inmates waiting months for mental health treatment

TOPEKA — Local government officials urged Kansas lawmakers to fund more mental health services, saying the shortage of mental health beds is pushing understaffed hospitals and jails to the brink. Larned State Hospital is the largest psychiatric facility in the state, used by the western two-thirds of Kansas. With...
St. Joseph Post

Number of adoptions in Kansas surges over the past four years

TOPEKA — The number of Kansas children completing adoption averaged 1,000 during the past four years, an increase from about 730 in the prior eight years. The administration of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, who is seeking reelection against Attorney General Derek Schmidt, said statewide figures climbed due to investment in training and support to foster care staff and prospective adoptive families.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Report: Greater risk of suicide for Kansas youth in state custody

TOPEKA — Kansas children involved in the foster care system have an increased suicide risk, according to a new report on adolescent deaths in the state. Half of all deaths by suicide in 2020 were children who had a history with child protective services. In 35% of the cases, the child had a history of being in state custody or had a sibling in state custody.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Sonic franchise operator in Kan. fined for labor violations

HARVEY COUNTY — For many teens, working at a fast-food restaurant is a first job. For 50 teens – ages 14 and 15 – working at three Sonic drive-in locations in central Kansas – that meant being employed in excess of the number of hours allowed by child labor laws and during nighttime hours not permitted by law, according to a U.S. Department of Labor investigation.
NEWTON, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police in Kan. arrest Iowa man on Nodaway Co. warrant

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an Iowa man on allegations after an arrest in Kansas. On Wednesday, police arrested 34-year-old Samuel G. Pitts, 34, Iowa City, Iowa, on a Nodaway County, Missouri warrant for failure to appear on a charge of non-support, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

KDHE: 18 additional COVID death since Sept. 28

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 1,698 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Sept. 28, to Wednesday October 5, for a total of 880,197cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 18 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on September 28, for a total of 9,573. Kansas is...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kansas homicide suspect extradited from Missouri

GEARY COUNTY — A Kansas man accused in a weekend homicide has been extradited to a Kansas jail from St. Charles, Missouri, according to online jail records in Geary County. Deputies booked 34-year-old Joshua J. Sturgis, 34, of Junction City on Wednesday evening. Sturgis was arrested on a Geary County District Court warrant charging him with 2nd Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Governor proclaims Oct. 7-8 'Kansas GameDay Weekend'

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Friday, in celebration of the success the University of Kansas and Kansas State University football programs have had this season, proclaimed Friday and Saturday “Kansas GameDay Weekend," according to a statement from her office. “One thing is certain: this state’s football programs...
MANHATTAN, KS
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dies after semi overturns

HENRY COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just before 12:30p.m. Tuesday in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Peterbilt semi driven by David W. Utter, 51, Richard, was westbound on MO 52 just west of County Road SW 901. The truck traveled off the...
HENRY COUNTY, MO
