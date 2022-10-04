ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

St. Joseph Post

Parson signs largest income tax cut in Missouri history

JEFFERSON CITY — During a Wednesday press conference and ceremony at the State Capitol, Governor Mike Parson signed SBs 3 & 5 and HB 3 into law. Both pieces of legislation are a result of the special session Governor Parson called to pass historic income tax cuts and extend key agriculture tax credits for a minimum of six years.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Republican nominee pivots to crime in Kansas governor's race

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas governor is pivoting from education to crime as a focus in the final weeks of the campaign, portraying the Democratic incumbent as anti-police because she created a commission on policing and racial justice in response to the state's protests following the death of George Floyd in 2020.
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas governor seeks to regain control of education debate

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' Democratic governor is trying to reassert control over the education debate in a tough reelection race, bidding to regain her preferred focus on public school spending hikes during her term after Republican attacks over transgender athletes and what's taught in the classrooms,. Gov....
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Missouri lawmakers approve $40M in tax breaks for farmers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri senators on Tuesday passed $40 million in annual tax breaks for farmers, ranchers and other agriculture-related businesses as part of a special legislative session. Senators voted 26-3 in favor of the tax incentive package, which primarily renewed tax credits that had expired. The...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Sonic franchise operator in Kan. fined for labor violations

HARVEY COUNTY — For many teens, working at a fast-food restaurant is a first job. For 50 teens – ages 14 and 15 – working at three Sonic drive-in locations in central Kansas – that meant being employed in excess of the number of hours allowed by child labor laws and during nighttime hours not permitted by law, according to a U.S. Department of Labor investigation.
NEWTON, KS
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man convicted in brothers' deaths admits to fraud

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a cattle fraud scheme that he tried to cover up by killing two Wisconsin brothers. The U.S. attorneys office said 28-year-old Garland Nelson, of Braymer, must forfeit more than $215,000 after admitting to mail fraud and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
BRAYMER, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kelly, Schmidt mostly disagree on how to make Kan. schools safer

TOPEKA, Kansas — A grant to fund school safety projects only has enough cash to fulfill half the requests it receives annually. The Safe and Secure Schools Grant has $4 million of state funding with an additional $1 million coming from the federal government. It pays for things like beefing up entryways, security cameras, communication systems and other ways to fortify schools against attacks and natural disasters.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

KDHE: 18 additional COVID death since Sept. 28

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 1,698 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Sept. 28, to Wednesday October 5, for a total of 880,197cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 18 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on September 28, for a total of 9,573. Kansas is...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dies after semi overturns

HENRY COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just before 12:30p.m. Tuesday in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Peterbilt semi driven by David W. Utter, 51, Richard, was westbound on MO 52 just west of County Road SW 901. The truck traveled off the...
HENRY COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Texas man accused of transporting cocaine in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges. Just before 3p.m. Sept. 30 a sheriff's deputy stopped a silver Chevy pickup for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The traffic stop led to the discovery of a substance believed to be cocaine.
LAREDO, TX
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

