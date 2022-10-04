Read full article on original website
Parson signs largest income tax cut in Missouri history
JEFFERSON CITY — During a Wednesday press conference and ceremony at the State Capitol, Governor Mike Parson signed SBs 3 & 5 and HB 3 into law. Both pieces of legislation are a result of the special session Governor Parson called to pass historic income tax cuts and extend key agriculture tax credits for a minimum of six years.
Republican nominee pivots to crime in Kansas governor's race
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas governor is pivoting from education to crime as a focus in the final weeks of the campaign, portraying the Democratic incumbent as anti-police because she created a commission on policing and racial justice in response to the state's protests following the death of George Floyd in 2020.
Kansas governor seeks to regain control of education debate
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' Democratic governor is trying to reassert control over the education debate in a tough reelection race, bidding to regain her preferred focus on public school spending hikes during her term after Republican attacks over transgender athletes and what's taught in the classrooms,. Gov....
Missouri lawmakers approve $40M in tax breaks for farmers
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri senators on Tuesday passed $40 million in annual tax breaks for farmers, ranchers and other agriculture-related businesses as part of a special legislative session. Senators voted 26-3 in favor of the tax incentive package, which primarily renewed tax credits that had expired. The...
Police in Kan. arrest Iowa man on Nodaway Co. warrant
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an Iowa man on allegations after an arrest in Kansas. On Wednesday, police arrested 34-year-old Samuel G. Pitts, 34, Iowa City, Iowa, on a Nodaway County, Missouri warrant for failure to appear on a charge of non-support, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
Dispute in Idaho could lead to Supreme Court ruling affecting agriculture
A dispute over whether an Idaho couple can build a new home near a lake close to the U.S. border with Canada could have a huge impact on agriculture throughout the country. The dispute has reached the U.S. Supreme Court, which heard oral arguments this week. Northern Missouri Congress Sam...
Tax breaks for farmers near passage In Missouri legislature
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A $40 million tax credit package for Missouri farmers and other agricultural businesses neared passage Monday, when a committee voted to send the bill to the full state Senate. The bill is expected to come up for a final Senate vote Tuesday. The measure extends...
Sonic franchise operator in Kan. fined for labor violations
HARVEY COUNTY — For many teens, working at a fast-food restaurant is a first job. For 50 teens – ages 14 and 15 – working at three Sonic drive-in locations in central Kansas – that meant being employed in excess of the number of hours allowed by child labor laws and during nighttime hours not permitted by law, according to a U.S. Department of Labor investigation.
Park drop tower will be taken down after Mo. teen's death
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A towering amusement ride in central Florida's tourism district where a Missouri teen fell to his death will be taken down because of the accident, the owner said Thursday. The decision to remove the more than 400-foot (122-meter) ride which opened last December in Orlando's...
Missouri man convicted in brothers' deaths admits to fraud
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a cattle fraud scheme that he tried to cover up by killing two Wisconsin brothers. The U.S. attorneys office said 28-year-old Garland Nelson, of Braymer, must forfeit more than $215,000 after admitting to mail fraud and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Kelly, Schmidt mostly disagree on how to make Kan. schools safer
TOPEKA, Kansas — A grant to fund school safety projects only has enough cash to fulfill half the requests it receives annually. The Safe and Secure Schools Grant has $4 million of state funding with an additional $1 million coming from the federal government. It pays for things like beefing up entryways, security cameras, communication systems and other ways to fortify schools against attacks and natural disasters.
Need for blood donors remains urgent as blood supply is drastically low
Community Blood Centers in Kansas City and St. Joseph are on standby if blood is needed to help victims of Hurricane Ian, but supplying blood might be difficult. Spokeswoman Chelsey Smith says the blood supply currently is critically low, and the need for donors is urgent. "We were able to...
KDHE: 18 additional COVID death since Sept. 28
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 1,698 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Sept. 28, to Wednesday October 5, for a total of 880,197cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 18 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on September 28, for a total of 9,573. Kansas is...
Missouri man dies after pickup pulls into path of a semi
NEWTON COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just after 7a.m. Tuesday in Newton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Dodge 1500 driven by Everett J. Harrison, 77, Granby, was northbound on U.S. 60 at Route HH one mile east of Neosho. The pickup pulled into...
Missouri man dies after ejected when pickup overturns
LAFAYETTE COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just before 6a.m. Thursday morning in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Ford F250 driven by Rayne Shields, 23, Holden, was northbound on Route MM at Mount Tabor Road. The driver failed to negotiate a curve. The...
Missouri man dies after semi overturns
HENRY COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just before 12:30p.m. Tuesday in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Peterbilt semi driven by David W. Utter, 51, Richard, was westbound on MO 52 just west of County Road SW 901. The truck traveled off the...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90. In a statement provided to The Associated...
Rabies confirmed in bat that bit St. Joseph woman
Lab research has confirmed a bat spotted in St. Joseph that bit a woman and her dog tested positive for rabies. Humane Educator Aubrey Silvey says the woman spotted the bat outside her home and then was bitten. "So, protocol for that is once the animal is located, if it...
Texas man accused of transporting cocaine in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges. Just before 3p.m. Sept. 30 a sheriff's deputy stopped a silver Chevy pickup for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The traffic stop led to the discovery of a substance believed to be cocaine.
St. Joseph ready to welcome state volleyball to Civic Arena in 2025
St. Joseph's Civic Arena will host some high-level sporting events over the next several years. You can now add state volleyball to the list. The Missouri State High School Activities Association selected Civic Arena to host its volleyball championships beginning in 2025 with the agreement running through 2027. Director of...
