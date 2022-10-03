Read full article on original website
Chris Eubank Jr has ‘backed himself into a corner’ ahead of Conor Benn fight, Tony Bellew says
Tony Bellew has said Chris Eubank Jr has ‘backed himself into a corner’ by claiming he will have to retire if he loses to Conor Benn.Eubank Jr and Benn are set to fight one another in a catchweight bout on Saturday (8 October), almost exactly 29 years to the day after their fathers Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn clashed in a heated rematch.LATEST: Eubank Jr vs Benn in doubt after latter returns ‘adverse’ drug test resultEubank Jr, 33, has said he will have to call time on his career if he is beaten by fellow Briton Benn, 26, at...
Caleb Plant primed for comeback fight against Anthony Dirrell on Oct. 15
Caleb Plant evidently hasn’t loss his confidence. The last time we saw him in the ring he came up short against pound-for-pounder Canelo Alvarez, who stopped the Tennessean in the 11th round to become undisputed super middleweight champion last November in Las Vegas. Plant returns against veteran Anthony Dirrell...
Could Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn STILL go ahead? The mega-fight could follow the 2012 Haye vs Chisora route and use a LUXEMBOURG licence - with Eddie Hearn furious the authorities have called off their O2 showdown
The highly-anticipated bout between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn, initially scheduled to take place this weekend, is currently off - but the story isn't over yet. Sportsmail broke the bombshell news that Benn had tested positive for banned substance clomifene - a fertility drug - on Wednesday morning, a finding that immediately plunged the clash into doubt.
Oleksandr Usyk will only fight Tyson Fury when he runs out of TOILET PAPER, says Gypsy King’s dad John in bizarre rant
OLEKSANDR USYK will only take on Tyson Fury when he runs out of TOILET PAPER, the Gypsy King's father John has claimed in a strange rant. WBC champion Fury, 34, looked to be on a collision course with Usyk after the Ukrainian beat Anthony Joshua for a second time to retain his IBF, WBA and WBO belts back in August.
worldboxingnews.net
Eubank Jr vs Benn undercard fighters ready to go ahead of O2 bill
Wasserman stars are ready to shine during the undercard when ‘Born Rivals’ Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn clash on a sold-out night of historic boxing at The O2 in London on Saturday October 8, exclusively live on DAZN around the world and on DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland.
worldboxingnews.net
Anthony Joshua saw Fury vs Chisora 3 contract – it didn’t help
Anthony Joshua laid eyes on a contract for Tyson Fury to face his fighter in fellow Brit Derek Chisora. It didn’t help their negotiations. Promoter Eddie Hearn admitted AJ saw a Fury vs Chisora deal on the table despite the pair agreeing to terms. Days later and Fury vs...
Conor Benn vs Chris Eubank Jr LIVE UPDATES: Fight officially OFF after last-ditch Hearn bid, fight date to be REARRANGED
CHRIS EUBANK JR's big clash with Conor Benn is OFF, after hours of legal back-and-forth. The British Boxing board of Control 'prohibited' the fight after Benn's failed drugs test, however promoter Eddie Hearn fought for the bout to go ahead. But now the fight is now OFF, with a statement...
worldboxingnews.net
Tyson Fury team chased Matchroom for AJ fight, never heard back
Frank Warren’s son George says he’s done everything in his power to secure Anthony Josuha as the next opponent for Tyson Fury. George spoke to talkSPORT’s White & Jordan to explain his side on why the Battle of Britain fell apart despite three weeks of back-and-forth conversations.
EXCLUSIVE: Conor Benn vs Chris Eubank Jr will be resolved by legal talks TODAY, hints Eddie Hearn - who says he WON'T use a foreign body to sanction the fight despite attempts to by other organisers
Eddie Hearn has indicated the future of Saturday's fight between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank will be determined by legal wranglings with the British Boxing Board of Control this afternoon. Hearn's Matchroom company have challenged the Board's refusal to sanction the fight, which was announced on Wednesday in the wake...
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya Says Canelo ‘Will Never Fight’ Benavidez
Oscar De La Hoya is convinced a Canelo Alvarez versus David Benavidez showdown is nothing more than a pipe dream — and he pins the blame all on his former client. De La Hoya, the Hall of Famer and founder of Golden Boy Promotions, was recently prompted to offer his thoughts on a matchup between 168-pound undisputed champion Alvarez and longtime divisional contender Benavidez. An Alvarez-Benavidez fight is thought to be one of the best fights that can be made in the sport, but serious talks never seem to have taken place.
Chris Eubank Jr was always going to have ‘psychological edge’ over Conor Benn, says Johnny Nelson
Johnny Nelson has said “a Eubank can always get the psychological edge over a Benn”, ahead of Chris Eubank Jr’s catchweight fight against Conor Benn this weekend.Eubank Jr and Benn are due to square off at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday (8 October), nearly 30 years after their fathers clashed for the second and final time.LATEST: Eubank Jr vs Benn in doubt after latter returns ‘adverse’ drug test resultAnalysing the mentalities of Eubank Jr, 33, and Benn, 26, former cruiserweight champion Nelson said: “Benn wears his heart on his sleeve. He’s like his dad, he is his father’s son....
Conor Benn insists he’s ‘clean’ and Chris Eubank Jr fight can go ahead
Conor Benn insists he is a “clean athlete” and believes Saturday’s fight with Chris Eubank Jr will still go ahead.It was revealed on Wednesday that an “adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug” had shown up in one of Benn’s recent tests by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).The British Boxing Board of Control then said the scheduled bout at the O2 Arena was “prohibited” and “not in the interests of boxing”, but Benn feels it can go ahead given he has passed all his tests with the UK Anti-Doping Agency, which is in charge of doping...
worldboxingnews.net
Fans drag up Dillian Whyte B sample as Tony Bellew faces probe
UK fans remain shell-shocked at the events surrounding Conor Benn, but that didn’t stop the old Dillian Whyte story from being dragged up. Whyte’s case is another high-profile one involving UKAD, the same jurisdiction promoter Eddie Hearn hopes will clear Benn to fight on October 8. Following victories...
BBC
Conor Benn v Chris Eubank Jr fight 'prohibited' by British Boxing Board of Control
The British Boxing Board of Control says Saturday's fight between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr is "prohibited and not in the interests of boxing". Benn, 26, has returned an "adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug", promoters have said. They say he has not been suspended...
worldboxingnews.net
Connor Coyle airs Felix Cash thoughts ahead of Eubank Jr. vs Benn clash
NABA middleweight champion Connor “The Kid” Coyle wrapped up training and is headed to London for his highly-anticipated October 8 showdown against Felix Cash at the O2 Arena. Under the watchful eye of Florida Boxing Hall of Fame trainer Jim McLaughlin, Coyle started camp in early August, then...
Boxing Scene
Arum Remains Optimistic Tyson Fury Will Face Oleksandr Usyk in Early 2023
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, remains optimistic that his boxer will face unified champion Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed championship in the early months of 2023. Fury's handlers were recently in talks for a year-end clash with former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua...
BoxingNews24.com
Mahmoud Charr trashes Eddie Hearn, wants Tyson Fury fight
By Charles Brun: Mahmoud Charr ripped into Eddie Hearn today on social media, telling him to mind his own business and stay out of the Tyson Fury fight. The former WBA heavyweight champion Charr (33-4, 19 KOs) is still hoping to get a fight against Fury on December 3rd, and he’s not pleased with Hearn giving his thoughts on the fight.
Boxing Scene
George Warren Faults Hearn, Matchroom For Fury-Joshua Talks Fizzling
The fight referred to by some as one of the biggest in British boxing history has become a case of he said, she said. Soon after promoter Eddie Hearn offered his take on why a Dec. 3 fight between his client, Anthony Joshua, and WBC heavyweight titlist Tyson Fury, could not be consummated, George Warren, the point person for Queensberry Promotions, which promotes Fury, offered his side of the story. While Hearn said Fury’s frequent ad-hoc deadlines were a major stumbling block to the fight, Warren, the son of Queensberry head Frank Warren, said Hearn and Co. were dragging their feet, a sign that they were not truly interested in reaching a deal.
Deontay Wilder makes Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua prediction
Deontay Wilder has predicted that Anthony Joshua could surprise his doubters and ‘redeem himself’ in a clash with Tyson Fury.Following Joshua’s second straight decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk in August, the Briton was surprisingly offered a title shot by compatriot and WBC champion Fury.Talks over a 3 December bout moved swiftly at first, but Fury’s representative George Warren admitted on Tuesday (4 October) that the all-British heavyweight fight seems to have fallen through – just as it did in summer 2021.Before Warren offered the update, however, Wilder made his prediction for the long-awaited fight, telling boxing journalist Dan Rafael:...
SkySports
Jacob Miller: Half-back swaps Wakefield Trinity for local rivals Castleford Tigers
The 30-year-old half-back confirmed in August he would be leaving Trinity after eight seasons with the club, during which time he was appointed captain. Miller has now signed a three-year contract with Wakefield's rivals Castleford, who had been looking to replace Hull FC-bound half Jake Trueman and cannot wait to get started at the Tigers under Lee Radford.
