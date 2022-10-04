Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
When it comes to what Ime Udoka did to get suspended, Celtics' Marcus Smart says 'we don't know anything'
You might expect proximity to bring clarity to the players on the Boston Celtics regarding the behind the scenes misdeeds of head coach Ime Udoka that resulted in his suspension for the 2022-23 NBA season. But according to a new interview with Heavy’s Steve Bulpett, veteran point guard Marcus Smart...
How Memphis Grizzlies rookie Kenneth Lofton Jr. is connected to Bill Russell
Kenneth Lofton Jr.’s name will soon be the answer to what may become a popular sports trivia question. Lofton is one of the last players in the NBA who will wear the No. 6. The NBA announced in August that the jersey will be retired retired throughout the league in honor of basketball and civil rights pioneer Bill Russell. Players currently wearing the number are grandfathered into the number.
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Nesmith shines in his preseason debut for the Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers took down the Charlotte Hornets 122-97 in their first preseason game on Wednesday, and Aaron Nesmith was a huge reason why. The reserve wing/guard hybrid had a terrific first showing for the blue and gold. He dropped 16 points, grabbed four rebounds, and changed the game with impressive defense. His impact was noticeable.
Yardbarker
James Worthy Didn't Want To Panic After The Lakers Lost By 30 Points Against The Kings: “Overall, It’s The First Game You Gotta Shake Off A Little Dust… For The First Unit, It Was Ok.”
Over the last few months, the Los Angeles Lakers have been trying their best to build a roster to avoid having a repeat of their 2021-22 NBA season. They missed both the playoffs and the play-in tournament last season, which was frankly embarrassing for a team featuring LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook.
Here’s First Look At Blake Griffin In Celtics Uniform (With Unique Number)
Blake Griffin practiced with the Boston Celtics for the first time Monday, the same day Boston officially announced it signed the veteran forward to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 NBA season. The Celtics also tweeted a photo of Griffin wearing his new uniform. Take a look:. Griffin is the...
Joe Mazzulla Believes Blake Griffin Can Play This ‘Versatile’ Role For Celtics
It’s become evident over recent seasons that recent Boston Celtics signing Blake Griffin is a different player than the guy who made five-consecutive All-Star games to open his career. So what does he bring to the table nowadays?. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla helped answer that question after the...
25-under-25: Jaren Jackson Jr. will set the Memphis Grizzlies’ ceiling
The term unicorn is overused but it still fits for Jaren Jackson Jr. and he and his Memphis Grizzlies are ready to show you why. Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies is a man of many tastes. He is into high fashion and has music albums available for download. How many professional athletes balance such different interests with the style and swagger that the 23-year-old big from Michigan State possesses? In a world that continues to merge and meld, “JJJ” stands out even among those that are above the crowd.
How organizational trust led to Steven Adams re-signing with the Memphis Grizzlies
Steven Adams made it clear to his agency that Memphis is where he wants to be. Then, he got out of the way of negotiations and focused on basketball. His agency then came back to him with a deal, and there wasn’t much deliberation from Adams. After being traded from the New Orleans Pelicans last summer, one special season in Memphis was all it took for the nine-year veteran to believe in the future of the Grizzlies. The team announced that Adams signed a two-year extension on Oct. 1.
CBS Sports
Minnesota Timberwolves 2022-23 NBA preview: Gobert + Towns + Edwards could equal the start of something big
The Minnesota Timberwolves made the playoffs last season for the first time in four years, then followed that up by pulling off a surprising blockbuster trade to land three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. Gobert's impact will be felt immediately for the Wolves, especially on the defensive side of the ball. With Gobert in tow, in addition to the newly-extended Karl-Anthony Towns, a rising star in Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell, things are looking up for Minnesota.
KENS 5
Spurs training camp: Richardson on the team playbook, Poeltl gives his impressions of Roby, and more
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs opened up their 2022 training camp, and following Wednesday's camp, Josh Richardson and Jakon Poeltl spoke. Richardson talked about the team's mood following the blowout preseason loss to Houston, the playbook with so many new faces, his thoughts on the Uvalde, Texas shooting and more.
Herrington: Finding a better balance of Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks key for Grizzlies
Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks have potential to be the best wing duo in franchise history.
UC Daily Campus
Point/Counterpoint: Would you rather have Blake Griffin or Carmelo Anthony if you’re the Boston Celtics?
The Boston Celtics have been one of the busiest teams this season, grabbing quality additions to a team fresh off a 2022 NBA Finals appearance. Additions like guard Malcolm Brogdon allow the Celtics to become even more dangerous in a talented Eastern Conference. However, due to injuries to free agent signing Danilo Gallinari and defensive star Robert Williams, Boston needed to act fast to replace the production of these crucial parts of their roster. On Sept. 30, the Celtics took a step in the right direction with the signing of veteran forward Blake Griffin. While Griffin provides quality veteran leadership and solid offense off the bench, the team passed on options like Carmelo Anthony to sign Griffin. Should the Celtics have chosen Anthony or stuck with their initial signing of Griffin? Staff Writer Evan Rodriguez and Campus Correspondent Sam Calhoun will argue this question in today’s edition of point/counterpoint.
NBA
"Stick To Our Identity" | Five Things To Know About Utah's Two Preseason Games
After two games into Will Hardy's coaching tenure — albeit preseason games — it's clear that the rookie head coach has a vision. "I want a team that competes. … I want a team that cares about winning," Hardy said last week. "I understand that there are individual aspects to playing at this level, but I want people that are solely focused on winning basketball games for the Utah Jazz. We will be tough, we will play with passion, we will be a team."
NBA
Reporter's Notebook: OKC vs. DAL
The Thunder’s second preseason game took place 106 miles up the road from Oklahoma City as the team hosted the Dallas Mavericks inside of the BOK Center during the Thunder’s annual trip to Tulsa. The game featured six lead changes and 12 ties, with neither team leading by more than 10 points. Both squads played their reserves in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, with Dallas breaking an 88-88 tie with 4:00 to go with a 10-3 spurt. Thunder guard Lindy Waters hit a 3 late to make it a one possession game, but the Thunder couldn’t come up with a steal as this one ended in a 98-96 Thunder loss.
