Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localsyr.com
Super DIRT Week happening now at Oswego Speedway
(WSYR-TV) — We are right smack dab in the middle of Super DIRT week, which culminates with the 50th running of the historic Billy Whittaker cars 200 this Sunday. Jeff Hachmann, the DIRTcar executive director of events, shares the details on everything going down in Oswego at the Oswego Speedway.
localsyr.com
Super DIRT Week celebrates 50th anniversary
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Super DIRT Week in Oswego attracts thousands of people each year and many showed up for the parade on Wednesday, October 5. Mason Trauschold came from Roscoe, New York with his family and he grew up with racing. “It’s like a mix of emotions,” Trauschold says. “It’s...
oswegonian.com
Annual Pumpkin Fest returns to city of Oswego
The Oswego chapter of the YMCA held its annual Pumpkin Festival on Oct. 1 and 2, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at Washington Square Park. The Pumpkin Festival, which is co-sponsored by the City of Oswego, included local vendors, live music and carnival rides. The festival is a fundraiser for YMCA programs. Craft stands and vendors were available. Fort Ontario volunteers were in colonial garb and the Girl Scouts were providing lunch and dinner refreshments. Ontario Amusements, an Oswego amusement ride company, provided several kiddie rides, including the Dizzy Dragon and the Hampton Car Ride.
One of the Oldest Bowling Alleys in the U.S. is in Central New York
Bowling is one of the oldest past times in human history, with evidence of primitive gameplay going as far back as ancient Egyptian times. Knocking things over with a ball is just good, clean fun. And when you add some beer, food and friends to the mix, it's easy to see why bowling has remained so popular all these years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cnycentral.com
Strong cold front Friday bringing a quick snow chance to central New York
Central New Yorkers will see a drastic change in the weather pattern today as a cold front is currently tracking through the western side of the state. Wind gusts 20-25mph and rain showers will make high temperatures in the 50s feel much cooler. And keep an eye on the overnight low temperatures, as some spots are approaching freezing.
Wildhack: Over 40,000 tickets sold for N.C. State game creates opportunity for ‘incredible home-field advantage’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s next home game could be its largest turnout of the season thus far. SU athletic director John Wildhack said Thursday there are already “over 40,000″ tickets sold for No. 22 Syracuse’s game against No. 14 N.C. State at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the JMA Wireless Dome.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Are our nights turning colder faster than usual in Syracuse this year?
It seems as if a switch flipped and it got pretty cold in the last few weeks here in central New York. Talk of temperatures in the 70s and 80s turned to bringing your plants inside to protect them from frost as September progressed. That got me thinking, are we...
Olive’s Eatery is the spot for cozy fall meals (Dining Out Review)
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — With the days getting shorter and temperatures getting colder, more people are turning to comfort food as autumn settles in. We’ve found just the spot for just this occasion: Olive’s Eatery. From the outside, Olive’s Eatery looks like just another historic home in Baldwinsville....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Update: power restored in Clay, N Syracuse, Cicero, still out in Baldwinsville
Update as of 9:50: Power is restored in Clay, Cicero and North Syracuse after a power line was repaired, said Jared Paventi, a spokesperson for National Grid. Power is still out in the Village of Baldwinsville and is expected to be restored by midday, Paventi said. Cicero, N.Y. — Over...
More than 200 band members picked for Macy’s parade. Only 2 are from CNY, and they are twins
Syracuse, N.Y. -- As two of eight children in a military family, twins Brooklyn and Bree Goring have already seen much of the country in their 17 years. They’ve lived in California, Utah, Arizona, North Carolina and Indian River.
My Fall Chasing Trespassers, Counterfeiters, and Chromers
MY FELLOW PATROLMEN and I gather around for the morning briefing in late October before heading down to start our shift on the river. At the front of the group is our manager Garrett, the leader of the Douglaston Salmon Run (DSR) river patrol team in Pulaski, New York. It is 4 a.m., and my buddy Max and I made the drive to work from our Syracuse apartment 40 minutes south of the famous Salmon River. The door shuts behind us. “I need everyone’s attention,” says Garrett, “We got a tip that there will be counterfeiters on the river today, and we need everyone to be prepared.”
3 new Section III teams enter latest state football poll
Syracuse, N.Y. — The New York State Sportswriter Association released the third edition of its football rankings. Christian Brothers Academy (No. 6) and Cicero-North Syracuse (No. 16) remain the only two Section III schools ranked in Class AA.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Syracuse’s John Wildhack on Adam Weitsman’s plan to offer $1M to single recruit: ‘That’s an individual decision’
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack has yet to talk to Adam Weitsman after one of the school’s most visible boosters announced that he would offer $1 million to a football recruit and a basketball recruit through the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules.
newyorkupstate.com
Agony and ecstasy in Pulaski as anglers try their luck on the Salmon River (photos)
The water is running high and the salmon are running hard in the Salmon River right now. A welcome sunny break last weekend from recent rainy weather sent hundreds of anglers pouring into Pulaski to try their luck in the Town Pool section of the river, the epicenter of the fall salmon run.
SYSCO Foods Strike is Now Spreading, Causing Concern for Restaurants
What started out as one SYSCO distribution center in Syracuse going on stroke last week, is now spreading throughout the northeast, account to the union that represents the workers. Restaurants and Hospital Cafeterias which rely on SYSCO for food supplies, are getting more worried as the strike lingers on and...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Gov. Hochul: State ready to assist with fight against crime in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul visited with Rochester business leaders Friday to discuss the future of jobs in the area on the heels of the tech sector investments across the state. The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum where members of the chamber could...
A key spot on a CNY village’s main drive has been empty for a decade. See who plans to move in
Fayetteville, N.Y. – When the former Village Cleaners building in Fayetteville and the car wash next to it closed in 2012, proposals for what to do with the property started to surface. The property, at 129 W. Genesee St. and Highbridge Road in Fayetteville, is a busy intersection. Plans...
35 new businesses in Central New York include medical supplies and a restaurant
New business filings were up a little from last week, with 35 new business certificates being filed in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties this week. The new businesses include a medical supply company and a new restaurant in Syracuse.
Micron ‘making a mistake’ with choice to build chip plants in CNY, Texas leaders say
Micron Technology’s decision to build a massive complex of chip plants near Syracuse left many in Central New York ecstatic, but the feelings were less enthusiastic in Lockhart, Texas, one of the other communities that had been competing for the project. Lockhart, located about 35 miles from Austin in...
CNY restaurant that had mouse droppings in food now permanently closed
DeWitt, N.Y. — Storming Crab, a national chain Cajun-style seafood restaurant that had critical violations during an Onondaga County Health Department inspection last month, has permanently closed. The closing notice was posted on a paper sign taped to the front door of the restaurant at 2841 Erie Blvd. E....
Comments / 0