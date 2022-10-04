ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

localsyr.com

Super DIRT Week happening now at Oswego Speedway

(WSYR-TV) — We are right smack dab in the middle of Super DIRT week, which culminates with the 50th running of the historic Billy Whittaker cars 200 this Sunday. Jeff Hachmann, the DIRTcar executive director of events, shares the details on everything going down in Oswego at the Oswego Speedway.
localsyr.com

Super DIRT Week celebrates 50th anniversary

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Super DIRT Week in Oswego attracts thousands of people each year and many showed up for the parade on Wednesday, October 5. Mason Trauschold came from Roscoe, New York with his family and he grew up with racing. “It’s like a mix of emotions,” Trauschold says. “It’s...
oswegonian.com

Annual Pumpkin Fest returns to city of Oswego

The Oswego chapter of the YMCA held its annual Pumpkin Festival on Oct. 1 and 2, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at Washington Square Park. The Pumpkin Festival, which is co-sponsored by the City of Oswego, included local vendors, live music and carnival rides. The festival is a fundraiser for YMCA programs. Craft stands and vendors were available. Fort Ontario volunteers were in colonial garb and the Girl Scouts were providing lunch and dinner refreshments. Ontario Amusements, an Oswego amusement ride company, provided several kiddie rides, including the Dizzy Dragon and the Hampton Car Ride.
Sports
cnycentral.com

Strong cold front Friday bringing a quick snow chance to central New York

Central New Yorkers will see a drastic change in the weather pattern today as a cold front is currently tracking through the western side of the state. Wind gusts 20-25mph and rain showers will make high temperatures in the 50s feel much cooler. And keep an eye on the overnight low temperatures, as some spots are approaching freezing.
Field & Stream

My Fall Chasing Trespassers, Counterfeiters, and Chromers

MY FELLOW PATROLMEN and I gather around for the morning briefing in late October before heading down to start our shift on the river. At the front of the group is our manager Garrett, the leader of the Douglaston Salmon Run (DSR) river patrol team in Pulaski, New York. It is 4 a.m., and my buddy Max and I made the drive to work from our Syracuse apartment 40 minutes south of the famous Salmon River. The door shuts behind us. “I need everyone’s attention,” says Garrett, “We got a tip that there will be counterfeiters on the river today, and we need everyone to be prepared.”
