Morgantown, WV

Vegas odds are set for WVU-Baylor

It's Sunday! And that means it is time for Las Vegas to set the odds for next week's college football games. On Thursday night, West Virginia will play host to visiting Baylor in what could be a cold, rainy contest. According to Caesars Sportsbook, West Virginia is currently a 3.5-point underdog, and the over/under has been set at 53.5 points.
Neal Brown discusses WVU's plans on recruiting and transfers

West Virginia has a plan. A recruiting plan. The Mountaineers already have seventeen high school commitments in the Class of 2023, but how many more will the coaching staff attempt to add? Head Coach Neal Brown addressed that during his press conference earlier in the week, followed by a breakdown of how WVU will approach the transfer portal during this cycle. Check it out in the video above.
Hostetler encourages fans to participate in game day tradition

The WVU football team is idle this weekend but when it returns to action, it will have an opportunity to create a special moment. The brand new, state-of-the-art WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, looked on the opposite side of the parking lot from Milan Puskar Stadium, had its grand opening a few weeks ago but the Mountaineers have been on the road since. Thursday will mark the first home game since the new facility has been open, which means a new era for the kids’ wave which become a cherished game day tradition.
Poll: Who Deserves More Blame Between Neal Brown, Shane Lyons?

Whenever a program is struggling, there’s often more than one person to blame. That’s really true in any situation, company or organization too. But when it comes to the state of the West Virginia football program, many fans seem interested in throwing most of the blame one way more than the other.
Pikewood National featured on Golf Nuts podcast

Pikewood National Golf Club is one of the more prestigious golf properties in West Virginia, and one that’s also held in high regard on a national landscape. The course has been praised for its breathtaking views that have created the distinction from some as “the greatest walk in golf.”
WVU prepares former Viatris facility for various companies

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University continues to prepare its move into the former Viatris Inc. facility in Morgantown. The WVU Innovation Corporation will provide 1.2 million square feet of space for various organizations. The pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment is still in the building, and former employees of Viatris and its predecessor Mylan Pharmaceuticals will maintain the facility.
Sentencing postponed for Harrison County contractor

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Sentencing for a Harrison County contractor who defrauded over 70 customers out of more than $500,000 has been postponed. Bradley Glaspell, of Salem, owner and operator of Over the Top Roofing, LLC and Helping Hands Home Improvement, was scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud in May.
New safety equipment to be placed in Marion County Schools

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion Sheriff’s Department has joined forces with the county Office of Homeland Security to be able to purchase safety equipment that will be placed in the schools. Plans of action have been developed that require specialty equipment to keep students safe in the event that an incident were to occur. Marion […]
