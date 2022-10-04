Read full article on original website
Small Business Initiative Started For Wisconsin Construction Industry
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) – The Wisconsin Construction Business Group has launched the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Development Initiative, working to close the funding gap for women, minorities and any other disadvantaged business owners. The transportation construction industry has for a long time presented challenges to women and minorities. “Thats...
Old-growth forest to be preserved
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – The Holmboe Conifer Forest State Natural Area was inducted Thursday into the Old-Growth Forest Network. The Holmboe Forest is about 32 acres next to the Pelican River in Rhinelander. It’s home to mature stands of hemlock, pine and white cedar. Its induction into the...
Marathon County Board Tables Mining Resolution
WAUSAU, WI. (WAOW TV-WSAU) — Marathon County’s Environmental Resource Committee discussed the future of metallic mining in the county and beyond Tuesday, with the possibility of mining projects still looming. Though no action was taken Tuesday, multiple county supervisors released a proposed resolution that would call for the...
Economic Development Committee Fields Four Proposals for Grand Avenue Housing
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Economic Development Committee did not select a developer to build affordable housing units at 700 Grand Avenue, opting instead for more time to digest the proposals. Four different developers spent a total of about 84 minutes laying out their plans to the committee...
More late-night train horns heard in Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Train tracks are right behind Jennifer Hagen’s house. Some of her nights lately have been filled with train sounds, causing a disruption for her family and others nearby. “We’ve started noticing between 9:00 and midnight, we’ve getting a lot more horns, a lot more...
State Parole Board Ordered to Release Records
WEST BEND, WI (WSAU) – A judge in Washinton County ordered the Wisconsin Parole Commission to release public records from earlier this year. The conservative website Wisconsin Right Now has been posting daily stories about criminals who’ve been paroled under the Evers Administration through 2021. They filed an open records request for the names of parolees from this year.
For flooded inland Florida, Hurricane Ian saved the worst for last
ARCADIA, Fla. (Reuters) – Hurricane Ian carried a one-two punch for the inland Florida city of Arcadia and its surrounding county. Located 50 miles north of Fort Myers and about 50 miles west of the Gulf Coast, Arcadia first suffered the immediate effects of the Category 4 storm as it swept east, bringing torrential rains and hurricane-force winds to the interior of the state.
Harvest Fest Returns to Wausau This Weekend
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Events will host the 2022 Harvest Fest this Saturday in the 400 Block. The event runs from 10 AM to 1 PM and will feature fall-themed crafts and activities. Admission is free, but families will be able to take home a free pumpkin if they bring a non-perishable food donation for Peyton’s Promise.
October Sober Challenge Started
Wausau, WI (WAOW) — October kicked off a campaign that encourages others to stop drinking alcohol, at least for the month. Sober October is a challenge alongside Dry January and Dry July, all with one goal, to stop drinking alcohol. Across the country, more than 5,000 people have pledged to stay sober, raising more than $13,000 for SMART recovery.
Ribbon Cutting Scheduled for Sandy’s Bark Park Expansion
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU) — Dog lovers and local business leaders will gather to mark the grand opening of the phase 2 improvements for Sandy’s Bark Park in Rib Mountain on Thursday. “We had some land donated by the Austin Living Trust that was adjacent to the existing...
Mosinee Post Office Damaged
MOSINEE, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Mosinee’s US Post Office is temporarily closed following significant damage to the building’s front entranceway Thursday. The scene off 2nd Street featured splintered wood and shattered glass. A sign on the door encourages customers to use the Wausau Post Office for their needs...
Schofield Man Sentenced for Straw Purchase of a Firearm
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A Schofield man will serve two years in federal prison for making false statements to secure the purchase of a firearm for another man. Kyle Ritchie was found guilty of buying four guns from a licensed dealer in Wausau last year by representing himself as the actual buyer. Instead, Ritchie passed the guns off to Victor Pennington in exchange for meth.
School board votes to move forward with indoor athletic complex
SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU) — The D.C. Everest Board of Education voted Tuesday to move forward on a new indoor athletic complex. The Turner Greenheck Community Center would be built next to the existing Greenheck Fieldhouse. It would have a large indoor turf field — about the size of a soccer pitch. There would also be training facilities, athletic simulators, and team space. The facility could also be rented by community groups.
Area Murderer Reaches Plea Deal
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The man who killed a woman in Weston back in April of 2021 has reportedly reached a plea deal with Marathon County prosecutors. David Morris was charged with numerous offenses including first-degree intentional homicide in the stabbing death of Renee Hindes on April 23rd of last year at an apartment on Ferge Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Blossom of Lights now open
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Monk Botanical Gardens’ “Blossom of Lights” opened on Thursday. It’s an interactive walk through the gardens with themed light fixtures throughout the path. Darcie Howard, the executive director of the gardens, says the inspiration came from other gardens doing similar...
7th District candidates debate at Lakeland Union High School
MINOCQUA, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – The two candidates vying for the 7th U.S. Congressional Debate took the stage at Lakeland Union High School on Tuesday. Republican Representative Tom Tiffany is running for reelection. Democrat Dick Ausman is challenging him. The two answered questions from high school students for nearly 90...
Thursday High School Scoreboard & Friday Schedule
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here is Thursday’s scoreboard & Friday’s schedule:. Mia Bailey and Alexis Kloth of Wausau West qualified for the state tournament.
Major Drug Bust In Vesper
VESPER, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Seven people were arrested after the Wood County Sheriff’s Department seized “a large quantity” of heroin, meth and cocaine along with firearms and cash inside the residences while executing five search warrants in Vesper and Town of Hansen on Thursday morning. The...
Tuesday High School Scoreboard
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here is Tuesday’s scoreboard:. Stevens Point qualified for state as a team. Riley Pechinski of the Panthers was the individual medalist at the Hudson sectional. Wausau East/West’s Talia Schlindwein shot 84 and Ayla Trollop shot 94 in the Kimberly Sectional and did not advance....
Wausau Teen Reported Missing
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A 17-year-old Wausau girl has gone missing for the second time in the last four months. Morgan Torrens is believed to have left the NTC Alternative High School at 2:00 PM on September 19th and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Officers believe she left willingly but is without needed medication.
