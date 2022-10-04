SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU) — The D.C. Everest Board of Education voted Tuesday to move forward on a new indoor athletic complex. The Turner Greenheck Community Center would be built next to the existing Greenheck Fieldhouse. It would have a large indoor turf field — about the size of a soccer pitch. There would also be training facilities, athletic simulators, and team space. The facility could also be rented by community groups.

