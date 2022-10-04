Read full article on original website
Related
Zoo shares rare sighting of first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history
A zoo has shared rare footage of the first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history.The 12-week-old triplets were spotted for the first time by keepers as they emerged from their den at Chester Zoo in Cheshire.The tiny trio, born to the zoo’s five-year-old adult fossas named Shala and Isalo in July, have been identified as one male and two females but zookeepers are yet to decide on names for the youngsters.Zookeeper Rachael Boatwright said: “While it’s still early days, the three pups are doing great and are now full of confidence as they learn to climb trees...
Tree Hugger
Endangered Penguin Chick Hatches at National Aviary
A tiny endangered African penguin chick was recently born at the National Aviary in Pittsburgh. About the size of a lime, the baby weighed just 2.7 ounces (77 grams) when it hatched in late September. African penguins typically reach their adult size by only 3 months old. They are about 18 inches tall and up to 10 pounds.
Thousands of Crocodiles Spark ‘Panic’ After Flocking to Beach in Bone-Chilling Video
Visitors at a beach in Brazil witnessed a pretty terrifying scene earlier this week when thousands of crocodiles “invaded” the area. One Twitter user shared a video of the reptile beach trip. “In Brazil, an invasion of crocodiles that have flooded one of the beaches with several hundred, even thousands, and the local population is panicking.”
Man Eating Bowl of Clams Accidentally Chomps Down on Rare Discovery Worth Thousands
Chances are that if you’re sitting down to enjoy a bowl of clams while on vacation, then your day’s already off to a good start. However, a Pennsylvania man’s feast of clams suddenly gave way to a special discovery when he chomped down on a several-thousand-dollar rare pearl. A jewelry appraiser shared footage of the rare pearl, which you can view below, in an increasingly popular TikTok video.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Photo of a crab with human-like teeth leaves internet stunned
The internet was baffled by the photo of a crab with human-like teeth that was captured from the Russian waters. The photo was clicked by Roman Fedortsov, a Norwegian man who works in a fishing trawler in Western Russia. He captioned it, “Crabs... Still, there is something attractive and repulsive about them. Mother nature did her best.”
IFLScience
Darwin Once Discovered He Was Eating The Extremely Rare Bird He'd Been Searching For For Years
Charles Darwin once discovered the rare bird he had been searching for for years – halfway through chowing it down for Christmas dinner. When you picture Darwin, you may imagine him in the Galapagos diligently taking notes while observing a finch, maybe remarking on slight differences between it and another very similar finch. You probably don't immediately imagine him riding around on a giant tortoise or chowing down on endangered species as if they were party snacks – but Darwin did both these things, with the latter leading to a particularly distressing incident in which he consumed a vital missing piece of his work.
allthatsinteresting.com
The History Of The Ancient Elephant Bird — And How Humans May Have Driven It To Extinction
Elephant birds stood a towering 10 feet tall and weighed up to 1,700 pounds, but they were gentle giants who disappeared completely about 1,000 years ago. At the peak of its time, the elephant bird was certainly a sight to behold. Thriving on the African island of Madagascar, Aepyornis maximus is believed to be the heaviest bird to walk the planet.
WIS-TV
Zoo welcomes adorable, rare fossa triplets
(Gray News) - Rare fossa triplets were recently born at a zoo in Cheshire, England. The pups are the first of their species to be born at the Chester Zoo. They are now 12 weeks old and beginning to explore the outdoors. The babies were born to mom Shala and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Good News Network
Photographer Captures Mesmerizing Sight of Thousands of Birds in Murmurations Over the Sea – WATCH
A photographer has captured the mesmerizing sight of thousands of birds flying in Britain. Photographer and guide Paul Goldstein says he has visited Snettisham Nature Reserve literally hundreds of times, yet is always intoxicated by the spectacle. The Wimbledon-based cameraman says several times a year “vast murmurations of waders, particularly...
natureworldnews.com
Police Rescues a Harmless Big Gray Rat Snake Found in Home's Toilet in Alabama
Police immediately helped a homeowner in Alabama after they found a big gray rat snake hiding in the toilet. The snake is considered harmless and non-venomous. Newsweek published the story, saying that the incident happened on Friday in Eufaula. The snake found in the toilet is considered non-venomous. Immediately, the...
Country diary: Mysterious birdsong fills the air with sweetness
The birdsong that best counterpoints relaxed and sunny days is surely the sonorous, easy fluting that drifted up from the bottom of the garden. Where was it coming from? What bird was making it? This was not the tunefulness of my favourite blackbird – the one with white feathers on his rump, who serenades each morning I’m here. The tempo was slower, the tone richer, the impression altogether more mellow. I went indoors for a spyglass, scanned the bushes, found nothing. Still those cadences filled the air with sweetness.
Wild Birds in North America Are Dying Like Never Before
This article was originally published in High Country News. The July 5 trip was routine: From the deck of an airboat, two wildlife biologists scanned the cattail marsh—one of many seasonal wetlands in the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge—on their weekly lookout for sick or dead birds. In the summer months, avian botulism is a major concern in California’s Central Valley, and removing carcasses can stem its spread. But this year, there was added worry: A new and devastating strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) had been creeping west across the continent since December 2021, affecting millions of poultry and countless wild birds.
The Frogs Vanished, Then People Got Sick. This Was No Harmless Coincidence.
Since the global pandemic began in 2020, the world has become ever more aware that the health of our species is closely intertwined with other animals. Today, the conversation is mostly focused on birds and mammals, with amphibians rarely considered – but that may be a dangerous oversight. A newly published study on frogs and malaria illustrates how intimately human health may be impacted by these lovable – if somewhat slimy – creatures. In the 1980s, ecologists in Costa Rica and Panama began to notice a quiet and dramatic decline in amphibian numbers. Frogs and salamanders in this part of the world were...
Mammoth De-Extinction Firm Turns Sights on Saving Elephants From Same Fate
Colossal Biosciences is working on the development of a vaccine designed to protect endangered Asian elephants from a highly fatal disease.
Nature Has Provided The Answer To The Spotted Lantern Fly Problem
Spotted lantern flies have quickly become a concern throughout the US. With the capability of weakening and destroying trees, it's no wonder we are instructed to kill on sight. The battle to protect our ecosystem was never going to be an easy one, but thankfully nature has provided a natural ally.
How glaciers melted 20,000 years ago may offer clues about climate change's effects
During Earth's ice ages, much of North America and northern Europe were covered in massive glaciers. About 20,000 years ago, those ice sheets began to melt rapidly, and the resulting water had to go somewhere — often, underneath the glaciers. Over time, massive valleys formed underneath the ice to drain the water away from the ice.
Butterflies: Close-up views in a country garden
A wildlife photographer was thrilled when he looked to his garden and saw Britain’s most beautiful butterflies.Andrew Fusek Peters, 57, spent a week snapping the colourful insects behind his countryside cottage in Lydbury North, Shropshire.The butterflies captured include the comma, holly blue, painted lady and small tortoiseshell.Fusek Peters has been travelling the country to photograph every species of UK butterfly but managed to capture this bunch from the comfort of his own home.He said: “The interesting thing is I’ve been all over the UK to get the rarest butterflies but these were shot right here in my garden.“These are the...
'Astonishing': unprotected wildlife is imported into the US at a rate 11 times greater than protected animals
Global demand for exotic pets is increasing, a trend partly caused by social media and a shift from physical pet stores to online marketplaces. The United States is one of the biggest markets for the wildlife trade. And our new research has identified an astonishing number of unregulated wild-caught animals being brought into the US – at a rate 11 times greater than animals regulated and protected under the relevant global convention. Wildlife trade can have major negative consequences. It can threaten the wild populations from which animals and plants are harvested, and introduce novel invasive species to new environments. It...
getnews.info
New Book, The Orb’s Gift from Heaven, reveals rare insight into the Spiritual Orb phenomenon
In her latest book, The Orb’s Gift from Heaven, a Supernatural, Spiritual, Romance, author E.A.Stark shares the story of Hollywood star Sean Bradley, whose wife and daughter have a message from beyond the grave. Revealing themselves in the form of spiritual orbs, they request the help of an unprofessed medium/author Evily Landy to help facilitate their visitation.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
30K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0