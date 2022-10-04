Read full article on original website
An appeals court rules against DACA, but the program continues — for now
NEW ORLEANS — A federal appeals court Wednesday ordered a lower court review of Biden administration revisions to a program preventing the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought into the United States as children. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a federal district judge in...
Georgia Supreme Court to weigh validity of Spaceport Camden vote
When a group of Camden citizens decided they were fed up with the county’s plan to develop a spaceport, they turned to the Georgia Constitution for a plan of action. There they found what they believe is a blueprint for recalling a county government action: Write a petition, get 10% of the county voters to sign it. Then, have a judge vet the signatures to trigger a referendum on the issue.
‘This is Ron Johnson’s America’: GOP senator challenged on his hardline abortion stance in Wisconsin debate
Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin’s Democratic challenger criticised him for his position on abortion during their debate on Friday night. The Republican Senator is running for a third term and said during his debate with Democratic Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes that he supported a referendum on abortion after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson decision overturned Roe v Wade and therefore revived a ban on abortion from 1849 in the state. “The question that has to be answered is when society has a responsibility to protect life,” he said. “It’s just that simple.” But Mr Barnes pushed back and...
Judge won’t block Jan. 6 panel subpoena to Arizona GOP chair
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge in Phoenix on Friday refused to put on hold her order requiring phone records of the Arizona Republican Party leader to be turned over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, pending an appeal. U.S. District...
Biden is taking executive action to pardon simple federal marijuana convictions
President Biden is going to pardon people convicted for simple marijuana possession under federal law or D.C. statute — and will review whether pot should still be classified as a Schedule 1 drug. Transcript. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. President Biden announced today he is pardoning thousands of people convicted...
66 clinics stopped providing abortions in the 100 days since Roe fell
In the 100 days since the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, 66 clinics in the U.S. stopped providing abortion. That's according to a new analysis published Thursday by the Guttmacher Institute, assessing abortion access in the 15 states that have banned or severely restricted access to abortion. "Prior to...
Jan. 6 detainees say a D.C. jail is so awful that they'd like a transfer to Guantanamo
Dozens of individuals held in Washington, D.C.'s jail on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol have submitted a handwritten letter to a federal court demanding to be moved to Guantanamo Bay. The detainees say they are living in inhumane conditions. The seven-page letter reviewed...
Biden has $52 billion for semiconductors. Today, work begins to spend that windfall
President Biden is heading to an IBM manufacturing plant in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., on Thursday to tout a new $20 billion investment the company is making in semiconductor research and development as well as other advanced technologies. It's the second big tech manufacturing announcement this week, following news from Micron that...
NPR poll shows Biden's approval rating is up but there are warning signs for Democrats
With just over a month to go in the 2022 midterm elections, Democrats are starting to rally around President Biden, according to the latest NPR/Marist poll. Biden's approval rating is up to 44%, which marks a third straight month of improvement. He had bottomed out in July at about 36%. Democrats are also largely keeping pace with Republicans on enthusiasm about the elections this fall, a continued trend after the Supreme Court's June Dobbs decision, which overturned the guaranteed right to an abortion in this country.
What do experts get wrong about Latino voters? Tell us
As Latinos, we've been met with endless messages about the power of our vote. And according to the Pew Research Center, 8 in 10 Latino registered voters say that our vote can make a difference in this country. But despite Latinos being the United States' fastest-growing minority voting bloc, political campaigns, pundits and media outlets alike have often tried to define the "Latino vote" in such a way that fully erases the nuances and complexities within our community.
Governor Cooper pushes to legalize marijuana possession
North Carolina's two top Democratic state officials are urging the Republican-led legislature to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana in light of President Joe Biden's pardon of thousands of Americans convicted of "simple possession" under federal law.
Biden administration steps up protection against student loan forgiveness scams
The Biden administration is increasing its efforts to fight scams aimed at taking advantage of borrowers applying for its expansive student loan forgiveness plan, senior administration officials announced Wednesday. The administration's forgiveness program will cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 or $250,000...
Some Democrats push to punish Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ move to cut oil production
Some Democrats in Congress are furious about OPEC+'s decision to cut production by 2 million barrels of oil per day starting next month, and are calling to reexamine ties with key oil producers, and even withdraw U.S. military support from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. A trio of...
Barnard College will offer abortion pills for students
Barnard College, a private women's college in New York City, will give students access to medication abortion — abortion pills — as soon as fall of next year, school officials announced Thursday. The move, a direct response to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade,...
False calls about active shooters at schools are up. Why?
When Emmi Conley first heard in September about a rash of hoax calls reporting active shooters in schools, she dismissed it. Conley, an extremism researcher who studies groups and people behind public displays of violence, said she found no indication that these calls were connected to fringe online spaces where these pranks often originate.
Yaël Eisenstat: Why we need more friction on social media
Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Friction. Facebook profits from being frictionless, says Yaël Eisenstat. But without friction, misinformation can spread like wildfire. The solution, Yaël says, is to build more friction into social media. About Yaël Eisenstat. Yaël Eistenstat is a democracy activist focusing...
He's not even running -- but US midterms could make or break Trump
After losing the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump could have worked on his golf swing or produced another book by the pool at his south Florida beach club. Irina Tsukerman, a New York-based national security lawyer and geopolitical analyst, said Trump was increasingly perceived as a "political liability" -- incapable of winning a future presidential election even against a weak Democrat.
'I'm sick of this' - Newsom to call special legislative session over gas prices
SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday he will call a special session of the state Legislature in December to pass a new tax on oil companies as punishment for what he calls "rank price gouging."Newsom told reporters on Friday that the special session will begin Dec. 5 after all the votes have been counted from the November elections and newly elected lawmakers are sworn in.Gas prices soared across the nation this year because of high inflation, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and ongoing disruptions in the global supply chain. But while gas prices have recovered somewhat nationwide, they have...
