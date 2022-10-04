ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Supreme Court to weigh validity of Spaceport Camden vote

When a group of Camden citizens decided they were fed up with the county’s plan to develop a spaceport, they turned to the Georgia Constitution for a plan of action. There they found what they believe is a blueprint for recalling a county government action: Write a petition, get 10% of the county voters to sign it. Then, have a judge vet the signatures to trigger a referendum on the issue.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
The Independent

‘This is Ron Johnson’s America’: GOP senator challenged on his hardline abortion stance in Wisconsin debate

Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin’s Democratic challenger criticised him for his position on abortion during their debate on Friday night. The Republican Senator is running for a third term and said during his debate with Democratic Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes that he supported a referendum on abortion after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson decision overturned Roe v Wade and therefore revived a ban on abortion from 1849 in the state. “The question that has to be answered is when society has a responsibility to protect life,” he said. “It’s just that simple.” But Mr Barnes pushed back and...
WISCONSIN STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

NPR poll shows Biden's approval rating is up but there are warning signs for Democrats

With just over a month to go in the 2022 midterm elections, Democrats are starting to rally around President Biden, according to the latest NPR/Marist poll. Biden's approval rating is up to 44%, which marks a third straight month of improvement. He had bottomed out in July at about 36%. Democrats are also largely keeping pace with Republicans on enthusiasm about the elections this fall, a continued trend after the Supreme Court's June Dobbs decision, which overturned the guaranteed right to an abortion in this country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

What do experts get wrong about Latino voters? Tell us

As Latinos, we've been met with endless messages about the power of our vote. And according to the Pew Research Center, 8 in 10 Latino registered voters say that our vote can make a difference in this country. But despite Latinos being the United States' fastest-growing minority voting bloc, political campaigns, pundits and media outlets alike have often tried to define the "Latino vote" in such a way that fully erases the nuances and complexities within our community.
IMMIGRATION
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Biden administration steps up protection against student loan forgiveness scams

The Biden administration is increasing its efforts to fight scams aimed at taking advantage of borrowers applying for its expansive student loan forgiveness plan, senior administration officials announced Wednesday. The administration's forgiveness program will cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 or $250,000...
EDUCATION
AFP

He's not even running -- but US midterms could make or break Trump

After losing the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump could have worked on his golf swing or produced another book by the pool at his south Florida beach club. Irina Tsukerman, a New York-based national security lawyer and geopolitical analyst, said Trump was increasingly perceived as a "political liability" -- incapable of winning a future presidential election even against a weak Democrat.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS San Francisco

'I'm sick of this' - Newsom to call special legislative session over gas prices

SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday he will call a special session of the state Legislature in December to pass a new tax on oil companies as punishment for what he calls "rank price gouging."Newsom told reporters on Friday that the special session will begin Dec. 5 after all the votes have been counted from the November elections and newly elected lawmakers are sworn in.Gas prices soared across the nation this year because of high inflation, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and ongoing disruptions in the global supply chain. But while gas prices have recovered somewhat nationwide, they have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

