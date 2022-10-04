ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diddy Is The Ultimate Girl Dad While Cheering On The Combs Twins

By Sharde Gillam
 3 days ago

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Diddy is the ultimate “girl dad” this week! After sending love to his twin girls, 15-year-old D’Lila and Jesse Combs, on Instagram as he sent them off to their homecoming dance by sharing a few photos of the flawless teenagers in their fashionable homecoming attire, the rapper took to the social media platform again today to show how he cheers them on during their school games.

Taking to the platform, Diddy shared another IG Reel of himself screaming at the top of his lungs while sitting in the stands and watching his twin girls do their cheerleading routine on the field of their high school game. Diddy couldn’t contain his excitement as he watched his babies hit their moves to perfection, once again channeling the likes of their superstar model mama, Kim Porter.

After the twins completed their routine, Diddy surprised his daughters with flowers and told them that they absolutely killed it. He also told them that their late mother was definitely shining on them during their routine and continuously expressed his pride and adoration for the twin beauties.

“I’m so proud of my girls @the_combs_twins !! Words can’t describe how I feel when I watch y’all perform!! I know @ladykp is proud and smiling down on you!!! GOD IS THE GREATEST!!

LOVE! LOVE!! LOVE,” he captioned the exciting IG video. Check it out below.

Girl dad Diddy is our favorite version of Diddy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dyC9E_0iLIgQ7Q00

