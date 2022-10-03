Slide 1 of 5: The 43rd season of “Survivor” premiered September 21, 2022 on CBS and introduced 18 brand new castaways from diverse backgrounds and walks of life. This installment filmed in Spring 2022, so all of the contestants had the option of seeing how the twists and turns of “Survivor 41” and “Survivor 42” played out on TV. Over the course of 26 days in Fiji, host Jeff Probst will snuff out every single torch until only one person remains as the Sole Survivor and the winner of the $1 million prize. If you’re looking for “Survivor 43” spoilers on the boot list (so far) and eliminations in order, you’ve come to the right place. Tour our photos below to see the updated boots to date.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO