Apex Legends' Emotes Bring Up the Subject of Pay-to-Win
A recent point of contention in Apex Legends has been the subject of 'pay-to-win' emotes. While not pay-to-win in the typical sense, some players have argued that emotes, especially those that can be used in the air, are essentially pay-to-win as they can make it harder for enemies to hit you while using them.
TSM Albralelie Shares Apex Legends Trick to Only Get Gold Loot With Lifeline's Ultimate
TSM streamer Albralelie shares a small trick to guarantee gold loot when you use Lifeline's ultimate. With the introduction of Armories, Respawn introduced "smart loot," giving players what they need instead of a random assortment of loot. Now, this may have been in play already with Lifeline's ultimate, but it's 100% a feature now.
dotesports.com
Where is The Flairship in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4?
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, drawing in millions of players to the island each year. Part of what brings players in is doing the weekly challenges and quests in order to earn battle pass experience and other rewards. The latest challenge asks players to find The Flairship, which is now moving around the map.
Will There be an Apex Legends 2?
With launches for the likes of Overwatch 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 arriving this year, it's perhaps no surprise that many are beginning to wonder whether not Apex Legends 2 will ever be a thing as well. After all, it has been nearly four years since Respawn Entertainment's...
Overwatch 2 review
Overwatch 2 still has the same enjoyable gameplay loop and incredible character design from Blizzard’s original hero shooter. But this free-to-play update is iterative, rather than groundbreaking.
dotesports.com
Is Riot Games planning to delete Teleport from League of Legends?
The 2023 preseason is rapidly approaching League of Legends, and the developers are already dishing out information to players every week with changes set for drakes, items, jungle camps, and more. Teleport could also be set to receive major changes. The devs have yet to officially reveal details about their...
dotesports.com
Here are the best Overwatch 2 hero redesigns
While all of the first Overwatch‘s heroes are returning in Overwatch 2, most of them won’t look exactly the same. From old favorites like Soldier: 76 to newer heroes like Brigitte, most all of the first game’s heroes have received a visual redesign that marks them as similar but different—a perfect metaphor for the new game.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends players discover ghosts haunting Olympus After Dark map
Ghosts have been spotted in Apex Legends haunting the Olympus After Dark map and the paranormal activity has been spooking a lot of players. Apex Legends’ Fight or Fright event kicked off on October 4 and as always, Respawn has gone the extra mile to celebrate the spooky holiday.
dotesports.com
What are legacy credits in Overwatch 2 and how do they transfer?
Players have said their goodbyes to Overwatch and are ready to usher in the new era with Overwatch 2, the game’s highly anticipated sequel. Though the fundamentals of the game are the same, there are some big changes, one being the implementation of a battle pass and a new shop system. Players who have amassed a fortune of credits in the original game might be wondering what will happen to their stockpile of credits.
dotesports.com
How to purchase Overwatch 2’s premium battle pass
Overwatch 2 is finally live and the PvP version of the game is officially free-to-play. Those looking to get their hands on the game for good are flocking to the game and looking to buy the premium version of the battle pass. Purchasing the battle pass is fairly easy, but...
dotesports.com
Bungie adds Deepsight drops, fixes missing Ketchcrash red-border in Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder
Destiny 2 players can finally obtain more Deepsight-modded weapons after today’s Hotfix 6.2.0.7. The update contains a fix to an issue preventing players from obtaining red-border weapons in their first Ketchcrash completion of the week and adds an extra avenue for players to obtain seasonal Deepsight weapons—two long-anticipated requests from fans.
New Need For Speed game and title appear online
Details on the upcoming instalment of Need For Speed have been leaking online for quite some time now. The title was previously delayed by a year so that developers could assist on Battlefield 2042. Knowing how Battlefield 2042 turned out, I dread to think what the game would’ve looked like if extra hands weren’t drafted in.
IGN
Modern Warfare II Preorder Bonuses, Vault Edition and More Details
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the most ambitious project of Activision to date, is all set to release this month on October 28, 2022. Before the game releases, the developers have already held 2 beta weekends to let the players experience the title before release and also to iron out any bugs or issues plaguing the game. Call of Duty has come out and outlined the changes that will be made to the game post beta.
dotesports.com
Do you need PS Plus to play Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2 is the highly-anticipated sequel to the hero shooter that took the world by storm back in 2015. It’s the latest multiplayer game from Blizzard and although it’s had some problems since its release, Overwatch 2 should be a breath of fresh air for the community. If...
dotesports.com
How to change servers in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 is finally out and fans have been clawing at each other trying to get onto any server available. Sometimes players also get put on servers they weren’t meant to, potentially leaving them trying to learn a completely new language in a 20-minute game. Blizzard’s newest Overwatch title...
dotesports.com
All Super Styles in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4 and how to unlock them
Part of the attraction of Fortnite is that Epic Games is constantly coming up with new ways to engage its players. With the wealth of new challenges and cosmetics that players can earn, there are hours of new content added every season for players to enjoy. Part of that appeal is unlocking the new Super Style cosmetics that require the player to reach level 200 to complete.
dotesports.com
All playable game modes in Overwatch 2
A new era of Overwatch is here following the official launch of Overwatch 2 as a free-to-play title. While Overwatch 2 feels more like a large, overhauling update than a fully-fledged sequel, the shift to a seasonal model, a five-vs-five format, and a promise of new heroes should be enough to entice a returning player base.
The upcoming Xbox games to expect in 2022 and 2023 – from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 to High on Life
The Xbox series X is Microsoft’s most powerful gaming console to date, as well as featuring on our list of favourite consoles to play in 2022. Now that the stock situation appears to have calmed down for console hunters, the good news is there is a burgeoning library of games with even more titles set to appear on the horizon.Despite this, there have still been frequent delays to games’ development, meaning some titles are still a few months away. So we’ve put together an up-to-date list of when you can play some of your favourites. Whether you’re looking for the...
dotesports.com
Grapple with Cobra: Fortnite v22.10 update patch notes
After an unexpected 11–hours long maintenance, the Fortnite v22.10 update finally hit the live servers. As it’s tradition, Epic Games is introducing a new weapon, unvaulting the hidden Fortnite gems, and even making minor tweaks to the Squad Comms Wheel. Without any further ado, let’s see what awaits us with the first update of Chapter three, season four.
itechpost.com
Rockstar Games To Bring New Content, 2021’s Halloween Pass to Red Dead Online for Spooktober
Red Dead Online is back from the brink of death, sort of. Rockstar Games recently announced it is adding new and previously released content for its neglected online multiplayer game after a year of releasing no new content for it. Rockstar Games announced earlier in July that Red Dead Online...
