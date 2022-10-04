ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Applications open for grants to address Indiana Health Challenges

INDIANA —The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) is making $7.5 million in grants available as part of a second round of funding through the Health Issues and Challenges Grant program, which was established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2021 with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Entities...
INDIANA STATE
No regular mail delivery and all post offices closed on Monday

INDIANA – In observance of the Columbus Day holiday, Monday, October 10, 2022, post offices throughout the Indiana District will be closed for retail transactions. There will be no mail delivery, caller service, or Post Office Box service. All services will resume on Tuesday, October 11th. Post Offices will...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana State
The Indiana State Police in Sellersburg remind of Autumn Driving Hazards

INDIANA – Halloween, pumpkin spice, football…Fall is upon us. But costume parties and football rivalries are not the only things for which we need to prepare. Falling leaves and colder temperatures are making their appearance as well. With these changes come driving hazards more unique to autumn than other times of the year.
SELLERSBURG, IN
Frost possible Saturday and Sunday morning

INDIANA – Fall temperatures have arrived across Indiana. A cold front arrives tonight. High temperatures will only be in the mid-to-upper 50s Friday across the state, according to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. Many places will have low temperatures in the 30s this weekend and there will be...
INDIANA STATE

