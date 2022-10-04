Read full article on original website
Applications open for grants to address Indiana Health Challenges
INDIANA —The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) is making $7.5 million in grants available as part of a second round of funding through the Health Issues and Challenges Grant program, which was established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2021 with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Entities...
Program for collegiate entrepreneurs expands across Indiana, Startup Summer 2023 applications open
BLOOMINGTON – The Mill, a nonprofit center for entrepreneurship, announced a statewide expansion of Startup Summer, its program that pays collegiate entrepreneurs to spend 10 weeks building their own companies. Andy Lehman, Head of Accelerator Programming at The Mill, described the program as “a chance to spend the summer...
State officials urge precautions against mosquitoes due to the detection of rare virus
INDIANA — State public health and animal health officials are urging northern Indiana residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites and to monitor their horses for illness in response to the detection of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus activity in multiple northern Indiana counties. “EEE (‘triple E’) virus is...
No regular mail delivery and all post offices closed on Monday
INDIANA – In observance of the Columbus Day holiday, Monday, October 10, 2022, post offices throughout the Indiana District will be closed for retail transactions. There will be no mail delivery, caller service, or Post Office Box service. All services will resume on Tuesday, October 11th. Post Offices will...
The Indiana State Police in Sellersburg remind of Autumn Driving Hazards
INDIANA – Halloween, pumpkin spice, football…Fall is upon us. But costume parties and football rivalries are not the only things for which we need to prepare. Falling leaves and colder temperatures are making their appearance as well. With these changes come driving hazards more unique to autumn than other times of the year.
Frost possible Saturday and Sunday morning
INDIANA – Fall temperatures have arrived across Indiana. A cold front arrives tonight. High temperatures will only be in the mid-to-upper 50s Friday across the state, according to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. Many places will have low temperatures in the 30s this weekend and there will be...
