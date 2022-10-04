Read full article on original website
Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Could Lose if He & Gisele Bündchen Divorce
Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Patriots Bill Belichick Bold Statement on Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Controversy
The New England Patriots' head coach is the latest name to comment on the uncomfortable situation in Miami.
NBC Sports
Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report
The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
Husband of Dallas Cowboys reporter catches Aaron Judge HR ball
The husband of a Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Judge homered to lead off Tuesday’s game between his New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The ball went into the stands beyond the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and Cory Youmans reached over and made the catch in front of several others.
Report: Browns add pass rusher to defensive mix
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are signing defensive end Sam Kamara to the practice squad.
brownsnation.com
Browns Insider Reveals Latest On Jadeveon Clowney
The Cleveland Browns got a boost on defense after defensive end Jadeveon Clowney re-signed with the team via a one-year, $11 million contract. After all, who would say no to a player that had nine sacks the previous season?. Unfortunately, he suffered an ankle injury that still makes him questionable...
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Hospitalized for Head and Neck Injuries: Everything to Know About His Health, Controversy
Football fans are still thinking of Tua Tagovailoa after he was rushed to the hospital during the Miami Dolphins game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, September 29. The 24-year-old quarterback was taken off the field on a stretcher during the second quarter after he was sacked. He was seen curling his fingers while he […]
WGRZ TV
Bills' Dion Dawkins buys former teammate's house
EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins has bought the East Aurora home of one of his former teammates. Dawkins, the Bills’ starting tackle, paid $1.3 million for Jerry Hughes Jr.’s former house on Stewart Court, according to Oct. 5 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The house went on the market Aug. 23 for $1.499 million.
AOL Corp
Bobby Wagner trucks protestor carrying pink flare during Rams-49ers game
A protestor's evening met a violent end in Monday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and host San Francisco 49ers. With seconds remaining in the first half, a man ran onto the field at Levi's Stadium carrying a pink smoke flare. He sprinted across the the 30-yard line during a break in play toward the Rams' sideline. This turned out to be a bad decision.
Nick Saban reveals how backup QBs Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson have fared with more practice opportunities
If Alabama doesn’t have Bryce Young back for this weekend, Nick Saban and company will have some fascinating options against Texas A&M. Of course, Jalen Milroe came on in relief of the reigning Heisman winner last weekend against Arkansas, guiding the Crimson Tide to victory. After, there’s star recruit Ty Simpson waiting in the wings, who could perhaps get his shot if Milroe falters.
ESPN
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says QB Dak Prescott not ready yet, but leaves door open for Sunday
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones would not rule out Dak Prescott from playing Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, but he acknowledged the quarterback's grip on a football is "not well enough to play" at the moment. Speaking on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas,...
Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow and Girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher’s Relationship Timeline
College sweethearts! Joe Burrow started dating girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher years before the Cincinnati Bengals played the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. The football player met Holzmacher while attending The Ohio State University. While the pair both kicked off their time as Buckeyes in 2015, they didn’t start dating until 2017. “10/10 … 1 […]
Boston Globe
Tua Tagovailoa reportedly speaks with NFL, NFLPA as part of ongoing review
The NFL and NFLPA are conducting a joint review of whether concussion protocols were followed properly in Tagovailoa's case. Representatives of the NFL and the NFL Players Association planned to interview Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Tuesday as part of their joint review of whether concussion protocols were followed properly in his case, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 10/6: Greedy Back, Myles Back, But Does Anyone Care?
Autumn is my favorite season. I love the cool chill in the air, the leaves turning… it just feels like football to me. My Buckeyes on Saturday, my beloved Browns on Sunday. It’s the perfect time of year, even if we have to pay for the enjoyment in subsequent months.
Tom Brady, Gisele reportedly headed for divorce
There have been numerous reports in recent months that Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are having marital issues, and it now sounds like they are headed for a divorce. According to Sara Nathan and Emily Smith of Page Six, Brady and Gisele have both retained divorce attorneys. The two have been living separately for several weeks now and are beginning the process of dividing their assets.
Alabama Football: We know about one quarterback for Saturday
Along with four ‘quarterback unknowns’ for Saturday night’s Alabama football game against Texas A&m, there is one known QB situation. Thursday afternoon, the rumor Aggies’ QB, Max Johnson has a broken thumb, is rumor no more. As reported by ESPN, Johnson has a broken bone in...
AOL Corp
Report: Warriors considering discipline for Draymond Green after he struck Jordan Poole at practice
This isn't how Golden State wants to tip off its championship defense. The Warriors are considering discipline for Draymond Green after his involvement in a fight with teammate Jordan Poole, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports. Per the report, a "heated interaction" escalated at Warriors practice on Wednesday when Green "forcefully...
