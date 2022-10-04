The Pittsburgh Steelers have finally made the decision to start their 2022 first-round pick, Kenny Pickett, going into Week 5. Pickett will be making his debut as the team’s starte﻿r on the road, against an AFC powerhouse in the Buffalo Bills. Like many others that have come before, Pickett will have an arduous journey ahead of him in preparation for his first game as QB1. Before he takes the field on Sunday, let’s look back at how other quarterbacks for the black and gold faired in their debut.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO