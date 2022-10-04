ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northglenn, CO

Colorado shooting: 2 teens accused of trespassing killed in shootout with resident

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G6ifL_0iLIYEz400

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Two teenage boys have died from gunshot wounds after they allegedly trespassed in a Colorado backyard and exchanged fire with the resident, police said.

According to The Associated Press, the incident occurred Sunday afternoon at a home on Pearl Street in Northglenn, a Denver suburb. Northglenn police arrived to find two juvenile males who had been shot and rushed them to a nearby hospital, where they died, the department said in a news release Monday.

“Based on preliminary investigation, it is believed that the two males broke a fence to gain entry into the backyard of the home,” the release said. “When approached by the resident, there was an exchange of gunfire.”

Investigators added that the incident was “linked to a burglary in the area,” according to the release.

Authorities have not arrested anyone in connection with the case, the AP reported. No further details, such as the identities of the people involved, were immediately available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

1 killed, 3 injured in 2-car collision in Greeley

One man died after a crash between two vehicles in Greeley that also left three others injured. The crash happened at 4:17 a.m. on Thursday at the intersection of 59th Avenue and 10th Street.Greeley police officers rushed to the two-vehicle crash. Investigators said that a GMC truck with a 57-year-old male occupant was eastbound on 10th Street when the truck collided with a Kia Soul with four people inside, ages 69, 47, 71 and 25, that was traveling southbound on 59th Avenue. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries, was treated and released.Three of the four people inside the Kia were rushed to the hospital for serious injuries. The 71-year-old male died at the hospital later that day. His identity has not been released. Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in the crash. No criminal charges were filed against either driver at this time. 
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

Dropped $20 bill helped link suspect to killing of 14-year-old boy

DENVER — Within minutes of the brutal killing a 14-year-old boy, the teenage suspect accused in the case took steps to distance himself from the crime, including deleting his Instagram account that he had used to set up a meeting with the victim, says an affidavit for his arrest from the Denver Police Department.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Man sentenced to 40 years in violent Greeley home invasion

A man will spend more than 40 years behind bars for a violent home invasion and robbery in Greeley. 22-year-old Raymond Ramirez was sentenced to 42 years in prison. Police said Ramirez and for others forced their way into a woman’s home and pointed a gun in her face while she slept before putting her into a headlock and dragging her to the basement, where they beat her. Her adult son, who’s a military veteran, and her grandson tried to stop the intruders, and Ramirez shot the veteran in the shoulder. Ramirez pleaded guilty in August to charges of attempted murder, aggravated robbery, burglary and child abuse.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northglenn, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Northglenn, CO
Crime & Safety
Law & Crime

Colorado Man Who Killed His Mom and Said He ‘Did What He Had to Do’ Is Sentenced to Decades Behind Bars

A 43-year-old Colorado man is set to spend several decades behind bars for fatally shooting his 67-year-old mother inside of her home more than two years ago. An Arapahoe County judge on Thursday ordered Tyrone L. Garth to serve a sentence of 40 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for killing Mae Rose Garth in 2020, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
960 The Ref

AP Source: Russell Wilson gets injection for shoulder injury

DENVER — (AP) — Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson received an injection on Friday to alleviate discomfort near his throwing shoulder, a person with knowledge of the procedure confirmed to The Associated Press. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because neither the team nor the QB's camp...
DENVER, CO
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
84K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy