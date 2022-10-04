ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin defends Stetson Bennett, heaps praise on Georgia quarterback

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation.com
 3 days ago
AUBURN, Ala. — Bryan Harsin’s job is to find a way to beat Stetson Bennett next Saturday, but on Monday he was defending the Georgia quarterback.

When a Birmingham television reporter began a question by suggesting Bennett was “obviously not the most athletic guy in the world,” Harsin made his stance clear.

“I’m not sure Stetson would say that; he’s a good player, (and) I’m impressed with him,” Harsin, once a collegiate quarterback himself, said at his Monday press conference in the Auburn Athletic Complex.

Georgia football Gimme 5: Kirby Smart still hunting, pushing players with poise

Welcome to this week's "Gimme 5″ feature where we answer the most compelling questions on Georgia football. This week's question revolves around the hunger in the program and with the head coach, as the Bulldogs lost their No. 1 ranking after back-to-back lackluster wins over Kent State (39-22) and at Missouri (26-22).
Auburn center makes bold claim about Georgia: 'We could demolish them, I believe personally, up front'

Georgia is unlikely to have its top defensive lineman in Jalen Carter as he deals with an MCL injury. That appears to have emboldened Auburn heading into Saturday's game. Auburn center Brandon Council spoke to reporters on Wednesday at Auburn and made it clear how the Tigers could go about beating Georgia in Athens for the first time since the 2005 season.
Stetson Bennett has landed another Name, Image and Likeness (NIL)

Stetson Bennett has landed another Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal pushing his earnings to nearly $1 million since leading the University of Georgia to the 2021 national championship. Shuman Farms, outside of Reidsville, announced NIL brand partnership with Bennett. It is the first of its kind in the produce...
David Pollack says Georgia's struggles can be blamed on immaturity

David Pollack understands some of the problems Georgia had the last 2 weeks in lackluster wins over Kent State and at Missouri. His "College GameDay" colleague, Rece Davis, said he was not bothered by the "sleepwalking" by the Bulldogs. "There's something to be said about that,...
