The SpaceX Starship could launch to orbit by late October, Elon Musk says
The long awaited first orbital test flight of the SpaceXStarship spacecraft and Super Heavy booster could come as soon as late October, according to Company CEO Elon Musk, though he noted November was more likely. In a post to the social media website Twitter on Wednesday, Musk responded to a...
321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week
Busy week for launches on the Space Coast now that Ian has left Now that Hurricane Ian has passed largely sparing the area, the Space Coast will be busy catching up on launches this week. ...
SpaceX rocket launch at Vandenberg now set for late Wednesday afternoon
SpaceX is targeting late Wednesday afternoon for a Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
NASA releases dramatic new photos of asteroid strike
NASA on Thursday released pictures of this week’s asteroid strike taken by the Hubble and Webb space telescopes.
This is what NASA's spacecraft saw just seconds before slamming into an asteroid
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday night. These are the final images it captured as it hurtled toward the rocky surface.
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts ready for historic mission
SpaceX's next astronaut launch for NASA will bring a Russian and the first Native American woman in space to the International Space Station no earlier than Oct. 3.
SpaceX rocket launches the largest commercial satellite into orbit. It could also blind our view of the universe
The brightest star in the sky may not be a star for much longer. It could be a colossal internet satellite featuring a giant antenna array covering an area of 689 square feet (64 square meters) for regular cellphones to access the internet from space. No, we're not making this...
satnews.com
Update: Starlink launch scrubbed, and will stand down if conflicting schedule for SpaceX’s Crew-5 launch to the ISS
UPDATE: SpaceX has scrubbed tonight’s launch attempt at Vandenberg Space Force Base, launch complex 4E9SLC-4E) with the Falcon 9 launch of 52 Starlink satellites to LEO tentatively rescheduled for tomorrow evening. However, it is reported that if NASA’s Crew-5 launch remains on schedule for Wednesday in Florida, teams would stand down from the Starlink launch attempt tomorrow in California.
Moment giant 'slingshot' hurls payloads 25,000 feet above Earth's surface: Colossal accelerator with an arm that spins 5,000 miles per hour is set to launch satellites into orbit by 2026
The moment a massive slingshot-like accelerator that hurls payloads into the stratosphere with more force than a rocket launch has paved the way for a unique method to send satellites into low Earth orbit - and the feat could happen by 2026. The suborbital accelerator, which stands four feet taller...
NASA resets for Crew-5, Artemis I missions post-Ian
NASA back to work after launch delays caused by Hurricane Ian.
SpaceX launches 52 Starlink satellites, lands rocket on ship in Pacific
SpaceX launched 52 more of its Starlink internet satellites Wednesday evening (Oct. 5), just hours after launching the Crew-5 astronaut mission for NASA.
Images show Nasa’s Dart spacecraft’s asteroid impact from around - and off - the world
Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or Dart, made history on Monday as the first spacecraft to impact an asteroid and change its orbit. The spacecraft also provided a live feed of astonishing images of the boulder strewn, egg-shaped asteroid Dimophos as Dart sped toward its final destination on that space rock’s bumpy gray surface, the first time any human had gazed upon that landscape. But Dart’s cameras were not the only eyes watching Dimorphos on Monday. Ground-based telescopes from around the world as well as space-based telescopes on a nearby spacecraft and even the James Webb and Hubble space telescopes...
Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’
Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
Gizmodo
Watch Live as SpaceX Attempts Its Fifth Crewed Launch for NASA
Two NASA astronauts, along with astronauts from the Japanese and Russian space agencies, are embarking on a six-month mission to the International Space Station. You can catch the action live right here. The SpaceX Crew-5 mission for NASA, the fifth under a Commercial Crew Program agreement, is slated to blast...
IFLScience
Watch SpinLaunch's Giant Slingshot Fling A NASA Payload Into The Sky
US-based startup SpinLaunch has teamed up with NASA and a number of other partners to see whether slingshotting objects into the sky could be a viable alternative to chemical-powered rocket launches. Last week, SpinLaunch completed its tenth successful fling using their Suborbital Accelerator in the New Mexico desert. Their latest...
satnews.com
Sidus Space receives million$ in Q3 purchase orders for space + defense hardware + services
Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service satellite company has revealed hat, in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the company had received a combined total of more than $1.9 million in new purchase orders for space and defense hardware and services supporting multiple customers. “Space and defense hardware manufacturing is...
scitechdaily.com
Expedition 68 Officially Begins on Space Station – SpaceX Crew Swap Planned
The Expedition 68 mission is officially underway aboard the International Space Station (ISS) with seven astronauts and cosmonauts living and working together. The crew swaps aren’t finished yet as four SpaceX Crew-5 members count down to their upcoming launch to the orbiting laboratory. Commander Samantha Cristoforetti of ESA (European...
SpaceNews.com
SES closer to $4 billion payout after ULA launch to near-geostationary orbit
TAMPA, Fla. — United Launch Alliance launched a pair of satellites for SES Oct. 4 that are vital to the operator’s bid to claim nearly $4 billion in C-band clearing proceeds. SES-20 and SES-21 lifted off 5:36 p.m. Eastern from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, and separated...
NASA's DART mission successfully slams into an asteroid
A NASA spacecraft deliberately crashed into a tiny asteroid on Monday. The collision between the DART spacecraft and the asteroid Dimorphos happened at 7:14 p.m. ET in humanity's first test of asteroid deflection technology.
