ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Industry
State
Florida State
Cape Canaveral, FL
Business
Cape Canaveral, FL
Industry
satnews.com

Update: Starlink launch scrubbed, and will stand down if conflicting schedule for SpaceX’s Crew-5 launch to the ISS

UPDATE: SpaceX has scrubbed tonight’s launch attempt at Vandenberg Space Force Base, launch complex 4E9SLC-4E) with the Falcon 9 launch of 52 Starlink satellites to LEO tentatively rescheduled for tomorrow evening. However, it is reported that if NASA’s Crew-5 launch remains on schedule for Wednesday in Florida, teams would stand down from the Starlink launch attempt tomorrow in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Launch#Ses#Rocket
Daily Mail

Moment giant 'slingshot' hurls payloads 25,000 feet above Earth's surface: Colossal accelerator with an arm that spins 5,000 miles per hour is set to launch satellites into orbit by 2026

The moment a massive slingshot-like accelerator that hurls payloads into the stratosphere with more force than a rocket launch has paved the way for a unique method to send satellites into low Earth orbit - and the feat could happen by 2026. The suborbital accelerator, which stands four feet taller...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Images show Nasa’s Dart spacecraft’s asteroid impact from around - and off - the world

Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or Dart, made history on Monday as the first spacecraft to impact an asteroid and change its orbit. The spacecraft also provided a live feed of astonishing images of the boulder strewn, egg-shaped asteroid Dimophos as Dart sped toward its final destination on that space rock’s bumpy gray surface, the first time any human had gazed upon that landscape. But Dart’s cameras were not the only eyes watching Dimorphos on Monday. Ground-based telescopes from around the world as well as space-based telescopes on a nearby spacecraft and even the James Webb and Hubble space telescopes...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’

Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Gizmodo

Watch Live as SpaceX Attempts Its Fifth Crewed Launch for NASA

Two NASA astronauts, along with astronauts from the Japanese and Russian space agencies, are embarking on a six-month mission to the International Space Station. You can catch the action live right here. The SpaceX Crew-5 mission for NASA, the fifth under a Commercial Crew Program agreement, is slated to blast...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

Watch SpinLaunch's Giant Slingshot Fling A NASA Payload Into The Sky

US-based startup SpinLaunch has teamed up with NASA and a number of other partners to see whether slingshotting objects into the sky could be a viable alternative to chemical-powered rocket launches. Last week, SpinLaunch completed its tenth successful fling using their Suborbital Accelerator in the New Mexico desert. Their latest...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Expedition 68 Officially Begins on Space Station – SpaceX Crew Swap Planned

The Expedition 68 mission is officially underway aboard the International Space Station (ISS) with seven astronauts and cosmonauts living and working together. The crew swaps aren’t finished yet as four SpaceX Crew-5 members count down to their upcoming launch to the orbiting laboratory. Commander Samantha Cristoforetti of ESA (European...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy