Wachapreague, VA

Mr. William Miller

Funeral services for Mr. William Miller of Pocomoke City, Md., formerly of Atlantic, Virginia, will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at St. John U. M. Church, Atlantic Road, in Atlantic, Va. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Church. Rev. Gary Miller will be the Eulogist. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Services are being provided by the Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Accomack, Va.
ATLANTIC, VA
Nandua falls to Portsmouth Christian

The Nandua Warriors fell on their Homecoming Thursday night to the Portsmouth Christian Patriots 49 – 10. Nandua’s Dahleal Harmon was named WESR’s player of the game for his two recovered fumbles during the match. The Broadwater Academy Vikings were victorious on the road last night against...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Mr. Harvey Kelley

Funeral services for Mr. Harvey Kelley of Stone Mountain, Georgia will be held Saturday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
Mrs. Fannie Carter

Funeral services for Mrs. Fannie Carter of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Mills Memorial Baptist Church, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Church. Rev. Daniel Carter, Jr., will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Parsons Cemetery, Salisbury, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
SALISBURY, MD
Mrs. Jacqueline Carter

Funeral services for Mrs. Jacqueline Carter of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Parsons Cemetery, Salisbury, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
SALISBURY, MD
Mr. Wade A. Bundick

Funeral services for Mr. Wade A. Bundick, also known as “Wayne” of Hallwood, will be conducted Saturday at 1PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac with Rev. Calvin Washington, Sr. officiating. Interment will be in the Wharton Cemetery, Parksley. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
ACCOMAC, VA
Mrs. Linda Dickerson

Funeral services for Mrs. Linda Dickerson of Salisbury, Md., will be held Sunday at 2 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Parson’s Cemetery, Salisbury, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
SALISBURY, MD
More indictments in Accomack County

Indictments for drug offenses, theft, and sex crimes were brought against several local residents Monday by an Accomack Grand Jury. Forty-one-year-old Quenga Bierster Davis, of Boggs Road in Painter, was indicted on count of stealing property valued at $1,000 or more belonging to Willie Press of Keller and obtaining money by false pretense from Miguel Merino of Parksley. The crimes occurred Dec. 10, 2021.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA

