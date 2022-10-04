Read full article on original website
Mr. William Miller
Funeral services for Mr. William Miller of Pocomoke City, Md., formerly of Atlantic, Virginia, will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at St. John U. M. Church, Atlantic Road, in Atlantic, Va. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Church. Rev. Gary Miller will be the Eulogist. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Services are being provided by the Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Accomack, Va.
Nandua falls to Portsmouth Christian
The Nandua Warriors fell on their Homecoming Thursday night to the Portsmouth Christian Patriots 49 – 10. Nandua’s Dahleal Harmon was named WESR’s player of the game for his two recovered fumbles during the match. The Broadwater Academy Vikings were victorious on the road last night against...
Mr. Harvey Kelley
Funeral services for Mr. Harvey Kelley of Stone Mountain, Georgia will be held Saturday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
Mrs. Fannie Carter
Funeral services for Mrs. Fannie Carter of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Mills Memorial Baptist Church, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Church. Rev. Daniel Carter, Jr., will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Parsons Cemetery, Salisbury, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
Mrs. Jacqueline Carter
Funeral services for Mrs. Jacqueline Carter of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Parsons Cemetery, Salisbury, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
Two transported with non-life threatening injuries from morning accident on Chincoteague Road
Virginia State Police photo. Virginia State Police have updated on the accident which occurred this morning on Chincoteague Road in the vicinity of Ray’s Shanty. The crash occurred on Route 175 east, west of Coardtown Road, involving a 2014 Freightliner tractor truck and a 2010 Jeep Cherokee. Based upon...
Virginia State Police investigating serious crash in northern Accomack County
Currently the Virginia State police is conducting a crash investigation that involves serious bodily injuries. The crash occurred at approximately 9:09 AM on Route 175 in the vicinity of Coardtown Road. Med flight has been called and VDOT is onscene rerouting traffic at this time. Once more information becomes available...
Mr. Wade A. Bundick
Funeral services for Mr. Wade A. Bundick, also known as “Wayne” of Hallwood, will be conducted Saturday at 1PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac with Rev. Calvin Washington, Sr. officiating. Interment will be in the Wharton Cemetery, Parksley. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
Mrs. Linda Dickerson
Funeral services for Mrs. Linda Dickerson of Salisbury, Md., will be held Sunday at 2 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Parson’s Cemetery, Salisbury, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
More indictments in Accomack County
Indictments for drug offenses, theft, and sex crimes were brought against several local residents Monday by an Accomack Grand Jury. Forty-one-year-old Quenga Bierster Davis, of Boggs Road in Painter, was indicted on count of stealing property valued at $1,000 or more belonging to Willie Press of Keller and obtaining money by false pretense from Miguel Merino of Parksley. The crimes occurred Dec. 10, 2021.
