6 Top Home Decor Trends of Fall 2022
From "coastal grandmother" to checkerboard rugs, the 2022 Real Simple Home gives timeless appeal to trending styles.
King Charles III is an Avid Watercolorist — See 6 of His Iconic Paintings
Queen Elizabeth II may have been an avid horse breeder and corgi enthusiast, but her eldest son, the recently-crowned King Charles III, prefers to spend his time painting. The King’s passion for visual art was cultivated from a young age. He learned to paint under the influence of Robert Waddell, a teacher at Scottish boarding school Gordonstoun, which was his father Prince Philip’s and his alma matter. He was later taught by British artists Edward Seago and John Napper. Additionally, he had access to artworks among the family’s Royal Collection Trust. At 73 years of age, Charles has been painting—primarily landscapes—for nearly 50 years. Here are six paintings of some of his most memorable moments as Prince of Wales. More from ARTnews.comQuestionnaire: Collector Patricia Phelps de Cisneros Answers 12 Pressing QuestionsJudd Foundation Alleges Art Dealers Caused 'Irreversible' Damage to Artwork in New Lawsuit1,500-Year-Old Salt Works Submerged in Belize Lagoon Reveals Rare Mayan ArchitectureBest of ARTnews.comFrom Animals in Formaldehyde to NFTs, Here Are Five of Damien Hirst’s Most Controversial Works to DateEthel Reed, the Early 20th Century's Most Famous Female Poster Artist, Gets a Long-Overdue New York SurveyWhy Thomas Gainsborough’s Iconic 'Blue Boy' Was Once the Most Famous Painting in the World
Next Avenue
Think Nobody Wants Your Parents’ Art? Think Again
What you need to know about selling, donating or junking the paintings, drawings, sculptures or other artworks you inherit. Six years ago, when my father died and my sister Robin and I had to determine what to do with the possessions he and our late mother owned, I discovered there weren't many good options. I wrote the experience on Next Avenue, and the article, "Sorry, Nobody Wants Your Parents' Stuff," went viral.
Christie’s Details Paul Allen Collection Sale, Duro Olowu’s Latest Curated Exhibition, and More: Morning Links for September 23, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines OPENING THE TREASURE CHEST. That’s how the New York Times describes its preview of Paul Allen’s storied art collection, which will head to auction this fall at Christie’s New York. More than 150 of them will be sold and are expected to bring in over $1 billion, as we learned last month. But at last, we know more about which works the ultra-wealthy can bid on, like Georges Seurat ’s 1888 Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), which features a section of his famed painting A Sunday on La Grande Jatte. That work is expected to sell for more than...
ohmymag.co.uk
Archaeologists uncover never-seen-before statue of ancient Greek god
Excavations take place every day and each time archaeologists find a part of our history that once used to be a part of the ancient world. From hidden tombs to prehistoric artefacts, each finding helps us uncover and clarify the parts of our history that our yet to be properly unveiled. One such discovery was recently made in Greece.
tatler.com
Inside the historic, ultra-glamorous London manor you've never heard of
When Lord Leighton died in 1986, he left in his wake a house of magnificent proportion. Leighton House, the Arts and Crafts manor designed by architect George Aitchison, was blue and glittering, complete with Arab tiles, gold mosaic friezes and opulent oriental-inspired ceilings. For more than a century, it has been a museum of extraordinary interiors and Leighton's famous artwork.
Elton John Purchased a Luxurious Treehouse in Lego-Shaped Glass Building & The Photos are Jaw-Dropping
Sir Elton John and his family are living the dream, in every sense of the term. Now it’s no secret that John is a big real estate buff, purchasing some lavish homes throughout the years. But his latest buy is truly a treasure. He is now the newest resident of King West’s upcoming King Toronto development, a LEGO-like building designed by architect Bjarke Ingels that’s making huge waves in the design world.
The story behind the Merrylin Museum.
Today's location holds one of the strangest and unusual finds. The story goes that in 2006, this building was set to be demolished. While inspecting the buildings foundation, they came across a hidden door behind a brick wall that lead into a hidden room. What was found in that room shocked scientists. Once you hear and see the history behind this place, you will never be able to unsee it.
microsoftnewskids.com
The history and meaning behind traditional Halloween colors
It’s hard to look at the combination of black and orange and not immediately think of Halloween, isn’t it? Even if you’re not the type of person who plans their costume months in advance, there’s no denying this color combo evokes the spirit of October 31.
Vice
Photographing teenage girlhood in the late 90s
Angela Hill is the co-founder of London's favourite independent bookstore IDEA. Alongside David Owen, she's been in the business of collecting and selling ultra-rare, ultra-out-there photo books since the late 1990s, when the pair were first enlisted to stock vintage tomes in the now-closed (but forever revolutionary) Colette store in Paris. These days, in addition to their incomparable offering of collectable books — stocked online and in Dover Street Market — the pair are also the minds behind some of the most spectacular new visual titles to have come out of the last decade. With a library of artists that includes Collier Schorr, Davide Sorrenti, Willy Vanderperre, Glen Luchford, and Nadia Lee Cohen in their publishing wing, it's fair to say that when it comes to photo books, no one's touching IDEA.
artsyshark.com
Featured Artist Jess King
Painter Jess King captures the natural world on canvas, influenced by her life in South Africa and Australia. See more of her art by visiting her website. Residing in beautiful Brisbane has provided me with a world of inspiration. I have been painting and drawing for as long as I...
artandeducation.net
Field Notes: Hana Halilaj on Manifesta 14
What repercussions does a nomadic European biennial hold for a country that is not a part of the European Union? The answer will only become clear in due time. “To biennale or not to biennale, that is the question,” wrote the multimedia artist Driton Selmani on an empty billboard atop the Palace of Youth and Sports in Prishtina, Kosovo, an intervention that came between two other billboards, one announcing the Autostrada Biennale, which was held from July to September 2021, and the other Manifesta 14, which opened this July 22. What distinguishes Manifesta among the biennials and periodic shows that opened this year after pandemic postponements is precisely its roving aspect and the customized curatorial framework each edition institutes in its host city. In Prishtina, Manifesta 14 took on the daunting task of “telling stories otherwise” in a country that has undergone profound sociopolitical upheavals and exhibits a distinct paucity of in-depth literature on its art and cultural histories. Conceived by the writer and curator Catherine Nichols, creative mediator for Manifesta 14’s artistic program, the concept and themes of this edition center around collective storytelling as theorized by the feminist scholar Donna Haraway, an approach that invites viewers and participants to reflectively engage with narratives that reclaim public spaces and discourses.
bestfriends.org
Rock star volunteer helps hundreds of cats
Natalie Culbreath, a senior coordinator for Best Friends in Los Angeles, will never forget that day in 2016 when Heather Mahood showed up to help the cat team bathe more than 80 cats in a single day. This was back when she was a new volunteer and when Best Friends housed cats with ringworm in a protected, covered outdoor area behind the lifesaving center.
BBC
The artists celebrating the beauty of nature
A marvellous kind of modern art echoes the earliest creative impulses of humans. It can take decades, even centuries, to make. It doesn't exist in galleries. Its creators find inspiration in nature. In Art Out of Nature on BBC Four, James Fox travels across Britain in search of these breathtaking artworks with the power to change the way we think about landscape, and about art.
IFLScience
René Descartes Was A Victim Of Skull Blasting And The Skull In Paris Is A Fraud, Researchers Suggest
French philosopher René Descartes' skull may have been filled with peas, in an old practice known as "skull blasting", according to one group of researchers. Descartes, of "I think, therefore I am" fame, didn't have the best of times shortly following his death. It's not a great time for anyone, but when Descartes passed away in 1650 his corpse had to deal with rather a lot of thieves. He was first buried in a Catholic cemetery in Stockholm, before being moved to the Sainte-Geneviève in Paris in 1666.
thespruce.com
Sofa vs. Couch: What's the Difference?
You may hear the words "sofa" and "couch" used interchangeably in everyday life, but is there actually a difference between the two? We spoke with a number of designers to find out. Below, the pros share what a sofa and couch have in common and also comment on how the two terms—and pieces—vary. At the end of the day, however, you should feel free to use whichever word comes most naturally to you; the terms are commonly accepted as interchangeable by most people. As designers say, though, sofa is a more formal piece primarily placed in a living room or family room, while a couch is a casual, lounge-friendly piece that belongs in the bedroom, office, or library.
Washington Square News
Off the Radar: ‘Belladonna of Sadness’ paints a vivid feminist nightmare in watercolor
In Eiichi Yamamoto’s “Belladonna of Sadness” (1973), elegant watercolor vignettes of medieval life — reminiscent of gothic stained glass paintings — are juxtaposed by explosive animated sequences of sexual violence, feudal oppression and moral depravity. Labeled as “exploitative and misogynistic” by some contemporary critics, the controversial film is an unapologetically visceral illustration of the historical brutality and injustice faced by women.
artandeducation.net
Fall programs 2022
Erika DeFreitas, Ursula Johnson, Adriana Kuiper & Ryan Suter, Andrea Mortson, Roula Partheniou, Tara K. Wells. This group exhibition features seven artists whose work both centres and expands our understanding of the handmade and its relevance to contemporary art. It is also a meditation on our shared and personal circumstances during a period of multiple crises, as well as our capacity to imagine a better future. Building on the various meanings of “undone,” the exhibition makes connections between artistic process, grief, impermanence, transition, undoing, not doing, and doing differently.
