Saint Cloud, MN

Popular in Minneapolis, Could We Do This in St. Cloud?

Everyone lately seems to be on the craft beer train. It's not like craft beer is new, exactly, but it has really gained a lot of popularity over the last few years. Almost everywhere you turn there is a new brewery opening. Or, you can get your favorites at some of the local bars and restaurants. Each one of them has their own spin on IPA, sours, pale ales, ambers, etc. There is usually something for everyone. Some of the breweries even produce their version of a seltzer. That way if you aren't a beer fan, you can usually find something to enjoy while visiting a brewery with people who do love craft beer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Folksinger/Songwriter To Perform In St. Cloud Tonight

Singer-songwriter Ann Reed is coming to the First Presbyterian Church in St. Cloud tonight, October 7th, for a performance beginning at 7 pm. Tickets can be purchased by clicking HERE. The show will be an hour and fifteen minutes long, with no intermission. Her performance is part of the First Fridays at First concert series put on by the Granite City Folk Society and First Presbyterian Church.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Beware! Plant Native to Minnesota Could Leave you “Itching” to Know More.

Literally, yesterday I was driving home and admiring the fall colors and I was looking at the smaller vibrant red plant on the side of the road and thinking, "seriously, what is that plant, I see it ALL the time"? Glad to see I am not the only one who has been wondering, because someone asked my question on reddit and I got more answers than I was expecting and have learned a lot. Maybe you will too.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Investigators Still Seeking Answers In 2014 Minnesota Disappearance

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, BCA, posted this week about a still missing Minnesota woman who was last seen 8 years ago leaving a Detroit Lakes area home. Melissa Eagleshield has been missing for eight years. She left her Detroit Lakes area home on foot the evening of Oct. 5, 2014, and was never seen again. Melissa is 5’1” and 155 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a black shirt and sweatpants with the South Park logo on them that night. If you know anything about her disappearance or where she might be now please contact the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at 218-847-2661.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
The Weekender: Eagles Tribute, Boo at the Zoo and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something fun to do this weekend, let us be your central Minnesota entertainment guide. You can enjoy an Eagles tribute show, catch The Rocky Horror Show at the Red Carpet, have some fun at Boo at the Zoo in Freeport, enjoy some fall fun in Albany and share some laughs with the Silly Beaver Comedy night. Read more in The Weekender!
FREEPORT, MN
Is Legal Recreational Cannabis In Minnesota On The Horizon?

Come on Minnesota, just legalize it, already! What do we currently have,19 states and Washington, DC with legalized recreational pot? More are bound to legalize soon. Things are looking up as the Feds are working on making cannabis legal for recreational use. Even North Dakota has it on the ballot this November. President Biden is pardoning all federally convicted for possession.
MINNESOTA STATE
Schmitt: Cooler Weather Won’t Hurt Hunting

Duck hunting season resumes in the central and southern zones and continues in the northern zone this Saturday. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. Glen says the cooler weather will push some ducks and geese out of Central Minnesota but more will come in from northern Minnesota and Canada. He says the reports he's heard from all over the state have been good in regards to duck hunting success and expects that success to continue this weekend. Schmitt indicated the amount of ducks he's seen in Central Minnesota is the most he's seen in a long time. He says there is a lot of teal and mallards in the area.
MINNESOTA STATE
BCI Construction Opens Mora Office

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- BCI Construction has expanded to a second location. The commercial construction contractor headquartered in Sauk Rapids also now has an office in Mora. The company says the addition of the Mora office aligns with the five-year anniversary of new ownership and a rebrand from Boser Construction to BCI Construction, which took place in 2017. The new ownership group is led by CEO and President Ryan Cross.
MORA, MN
Need a Minnesota License Sooner than Later? Want it The Same Day?

Raise your hand if you have had to wait more than a day to get your drivers license. Wait, this is the state of Minnesota, everyone getting a license, REAL ID, standard ID card issued from here will wait. Some have only waited a week, others, like my dad have had complications and waited a couple months or more. Wouldn't it be nice to get your license the SAME DAY? Maybe now you can!
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

