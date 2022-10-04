Everyone lately seems to be on the craft beer train. It's not like craft beer is new, exactly, but it has really gained a lot of popularity over the last few years. Almost everywhere you turn there is a new brewery opening. Or, you can get your favorites at some of the local bars and restaurants. Each one of them has their own spin on IPA, sours, pale ales, ambers, etc. There is usually something for everyone. Some of the breweries even produce their version of a seltzer. That way if you aren't a beer fan, you can usually find something to enjoy while visiting a brewery with people who do love craft beer.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO