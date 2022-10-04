Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hello Kitty Mobile Cafe Truck Coming to Minnesota October 8th
Hello Kitty is saying "hello" to Minnesota on October 8th! The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making a stop in our state on Saturday, October 8th at the Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka. Hello #Minneapolis! The #HelloKittyCafeTruck is coming to Ridgedale Center on Saturday, 10/8! Find us near the Cheesecake Factory...
Popular in Minneapolis, Could We Do This in St. Cloud?
Everyone lately seems to be on the craft beer train. It's not like craft beer is new, exactly, but it has really gained a lot of popularity over the last few years. Almost everywhere you turn there is a new brewery opening. Or, you can get your favorites at some of the local bars and restaurants. Each one of them has their own spin on IPA, sours, pale ales, ambers, etc. There is usually something for everyone. Some of the breweries even produce their version of a seltzer. That way if you aren't a beer fan, you can usually find something to enjoy while visiting a brewery with people who do love craft beer.
Minnesota Folksinger/Songwriter To Perform In St. Cloud Tonight
Singer-songwriter Ann Reed is coming to the First Presbyterian Church in St. Cloud tonight, October 7th, for a performance beginning at 7 pm. Tickets can be purchased by clicking HERE. The show will be an hour and fifteen minutes long, with no intermission. Her performance is part of the First Fridays at First concert series put on by the Granite City Folk Society and First Presbyterian Church.
Beware! Plant Native to Minnesota Could Leave you “Itching” to Know More.
Literally, yesterday I was driving home and admiring the fall colors and I was looking at the smaller vibrant red plant on the side of the road and thinking, "seriously, what is that plant, I see it ALL the time"? Glad to see I am not the only one who has been wondering, because someone asked my question on reddit and I got more answers than I was expecting and have learned a lot. Maybe you will too.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota Investigators Still Seeking Answers In 2014 Minnesota Disappearance
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, BCA, posted this week about a still missing Minnesota woman who was last seen 8 years ago leaving a Detroit Lakes area home. Melissa Eagleshield has been missing for eight years. She left her Detroit Lakes area home on foot the evening of Oct. 5, 2014, and was never seen again. Melissa is 5’1” and 155 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a black shirt and sweatpants with the South Park logo on them that night. If you know anything about her disappearance or where she might be now please contact the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at 218-847-2661.
This St Cloud Burger Chain Drive-Thru Has Gotten Much Worse
Like many others, I do enjoy the convenience of a drive-thru when ordering food. It seems to run smoother and is much easier to remain in my car. However, when the drive-thru experience turns into 15 to 20 minutes waiting in line to order, they've lost my business. Most places...
Be Honest. Is Minnesota’s “Favorite” Halloween Candy, Really Yours Too?
It’s October and that means Halloween! Who has their costume figured out? Maybe you have it already. Are the decorations up? Admittedly, my boyfriend and I are really excited for Halloween and have started decorating, although we still need to get pumpkins to carve. However, and probably the most important, the candy still needs to be purchased.
Fall Maintenance Expo Brings Thousands to St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Public Works employees from all over the state are in St. Cloud this week. The Fall Maintenance Expo is an opportunity for city, county, and state maintenance and transportation employees to gather ahead of the winter season to learn about the latest in winter equipment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Attention Parents: CoCoMelon LIVE Is Coming To Minnesota In November!
If you have kids between the ages of two and ten, odds are you are VERY familiar with the CoCoMelon cartoon. Founded as a YouTube show in 2006, the program now boasts over 139 billion views around the world and is the second-most subscribed channel in the world. Well the...
Minnesota Teen Almost Dies Watching “Stranger Things”
They say texting while driving or any other form of distracted driving is as dangerous, if not more, than drunk driving. Yet I witness it all the time on my travels up north and back every weekend. Driving too slowly, weaving in and out of their lane, etc. According to...
The Weekender: Eagles Tribute, Boo at the Zoo and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something fun to do this weekend, let us be your central Minnesota entertainment guide. You can enjoy an Eagles tribute show, catch The Rocky Horror Show at the Red Carpet, have some fun at Boo at the Zoo in Freeport, enjoy some fall fun in Albany and share some laughs with the Silly Beaver Comedy night. Read more in The Weekender!
Is Legal Recreational Cannabis In Minnesota On The Horizon?
Come on Minnesota, just legalize it, already! What do we currently have,19 states and Washington, DC with legalized recreational pot? More are bound to legalize soon. Things are looking up as the Feds are working on making cannabis legal for recreational use. Even North Dakota has it on the ballot this November. President Biden is pardoning all federally convicted for possession.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Moving to Minnesota? Might Want to Know about Other “Minnesota Freeze”
Minnesotan's have always prided themselves in being "Minnesota Nice". As seen HERE. We have sweatshirts, t-shirts and other merch with the actual saying on it. But is that always the case? Recently, someone took to reddit.com to ask if we had something like the "Seattle Freeze" because him and his wife are looking at moving to Minnesota.
Schmitt: Cooler Weather Won’t Hurt Hunting
Duck hunting season resumes in the central and southern zones and continues in the northern zone this Saturday. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. Glen says the cooler weather will push some ducks and geese out of Central Minnesota but more will come in from northern Minnesota and Canada. He says the reports he's heard from all over the state have been good in regards to duck hunting success and expects that success to continue this weekend. Schmitt indicated the amount of ducks he's seen in Central Minnesota is the most he's seen in a long time. He says there is a lot of teal and mallards in the area.
Little Free Library Installed Outside CentraCare Pediatric Clinic
ST. CLOUD -- You're child can enjoy a good book while waiting for their checkup at the CentraCare Health Plaza. CentraCare partnered with United Way of Central Minnesota to install a Little Free Library outside of the pediatric clinic. The Little Free Library is a community trend and a non-profit...
Sartell Woman Killed in Crash South of St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Sartell woman was killed in a crash on Highway 10 south of St. Cloud. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 10 and 42nd Street. A car driven by 93-year-old James Towler of...
Ready for Winter? Things to do Around the House Before the Snow Flies
Ready or not, here it comes! Winter. It's that season where some of us hibernate. I do realize there are people who live in Minnesota who absolutely love a Minnesota Winter. They love everything to do with it, winter sports, winter outdoor activities, the cold, and even the snow. I...
BCI Construction Opens Mora Office
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- BCI Construction has expanded to a second location. The commercial construction contractor headquartered in Sauk Rapids also now has an office in Mora. The company says the addition of the Mora office aligns with the five-year anniversary of new ownership and a rebrand from Boser Construction to BCI Construction, which took place in 2017. The new ownership group is led by CEO and President Ryan Cross.
Need a Minnesota License Sooner than Later? Want it The Same Day?
Raise your hand if you have had to wait more than a day to get your drivers license. Wait, this is the state of Minnesota, everyone getting a license, REAL ID, standard ID card issued from here will wait. Some have only waited a week, others, like my dad have had complications and waited a couple months or more. Wouldn't it be nice to get your license the SAME DAY? Maybe now you can!
Where Can I Get Alien Abduction Insurance In Minnesota? (satire)
Most of us have auto insurance, health insurance, life insurance, home owner's insurance, etc. But, I bet you don't have alien abduction insurance, do you? Well, I think I need to add this to my collection of financial safeguards as soon as possible/. I've searched around and I can't find...
1390 Granite City Sports
St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0