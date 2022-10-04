While there are many things I adore about this time of year, like many of you, food is certainly extremely high on that list. In East Texas, we are gifted with some of the most gorgeous days you can find anywhere. Sure, we may not be in Boston or somewhere in Vermont, but I'd suggest that there are a few magic days when the changing colors of our trees (of which we are already starting to see the beginning), are pretty spectacular. At the same time...

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO