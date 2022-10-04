National Flood Insurance Program Reauthorization A Big Win For Risk Professionals And RIMS (Dec. 16)

Read full article on original website
Congressional Research Service Issues Insight White Paper on National Flood Insurance Program Borrowing Authority
WASHINGTON , Oct. 7 (TNSrep) -- The Congressional Research Service issued the following Insight white paper on the implications of the National Flood Insurance Program borrowing authority (No. IN10784) on. Oct. 6, 2022. , by. Diane P. Horn. , flood insurance and emergency management specialist. Here are excerpts:. * *...
Treasury's Federal Insurance Office Releases Annual Report On The Insurance Industry And Request For Information On Potential Federal Insurance Response To Catastrophic Cyber Incidents
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Federal Insurance Office (FIO) last week released its Annual Report on the Insurance Industry. Under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (Dodd-Frank Act), FIO must report annually to the President and. Congress. on the state of...
American Property Casualty Insurance Association: Legal System Abuse Is The Man-Made Catastrophe Impacting Florida's Insurance Affordability And Availability, Not Natural Catastrophes
(APCIA), released the following statement emphasizing that legal system abuse is the man-made catastrophe impacting. insurance affordability and availability, not natural catastrophes. "Right now, and for the foreseeable future, the efforts of the entire industry are focused on helping our policyholders recover from Hurricane Ian. The property casualty industry is...
Hurricane Ian floods leave mess, insurance questions behind
NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Christine Barrett was inside her family’s North Port home during Hurricane Ian when one of her children started yelling that water was coming up from the shower. Then it started coming in from outside the house. Eventually the family was forced to climb...
Oakbridge Insurance Named 2023 Best Practices Agency
ATLANTA , Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC ( Oakbridge ) , one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the Southeast, has once again been named a 2023 Best Practices Agency by. Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America. and Reagan Consulting. First...
National Health Council: Partnership To Protect Coverage Letter On Mental Health Legislation
Our organizations, representing millions of individuals with serious and chronic health conditions across the country, commend you for passing legislation out of committee that will make it easier for people to access critical mental health and substance use disorder services. Our organizations are united in our commitment to advocate for...
More Than 97% of the Nation’s Top Performing Health Insurance Plans – According to NCQA 2022 and CMS 2023 Plan Ratings – Use Member Experience Solutions From Press Ganey
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , renowned leader in patient, member, employee and consumer experience across the healthcare ecosystem, today announced more than 97% of the highest rated health plans in. the United States. partner with. Press Ganey. for member experience measurement and engagement. This figure is based on an internal review by.
Institute for Fiscal Studies: For Every pound sterling1 Given To Households Through Headline Cuts To Taxes, pound sterling2 Is Being Taken Away In Stealthy Freezes
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Much has been made about the mini Budget's surviving high-profile tax cuts: the reductions in. contributions (NICs) and the 1p cut to the basic rate of income tax. Even without the additional-rate abolition, these are very big tax cuts relative to plans, and are likely to be enough to put considerable strain on the public finances. But they come in the midst of a four-year freeze to income tax thresholds. Many other tax and benefit thresholds and values are also frozen indefinitely.
Patent Issued for Data processing systems with machine learning engines for dynamically generating risk index dashboards (USPTO 11449950): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Chintakindi, Sunil ( Menlo Park, CA , US), Hayes , Howard (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Insurance policies are generally purchased by customers from various insurance providers. Conventional policies generally provide coverage to the user for a term of the policy based on payment of a premium associated with the policy. Such term based policies might not account for factors such as customer behaviors, environmental conditions, biometric information, or the like. Rather, coverage may be provided for the term, regardless of such factors.
CVS Medicare Advantage business takes quality rating hit
CVS Health shares tumbled early Friday after the company said a big Medicare Advantage plan took a hit in government quality ratings about a week before a key enrollment window opens for the coverage. The health care giant said that its. Aetna. National PPO dropped from 4.5 stars to 3.5...
US hiring likely slowed last month (which may be good news)
WASHINGTON (AP) — The piping-hot U.S. job market may be cooling off, if only slightly. But what business managers, policymakers, investors and economists want to know is this: How cool would be cool enough for the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve to begin to ease their aggressive interest rate hikes?
New Affordable Care Act Research from University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health Described (The US Medicaid Program): Affordable Care Act
-- New research on affordable care act is the subject of a new report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Importance: Medicaid is the largest health insurance program by enrollment in the US and has an important role in financing care for eligible low-income adults, children, pregnant persons, older adults, people with disabilities, and people from racial and ethnic minority groups.”
NCUA: O.F. Toalston Federal Credit Union Conserved
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The National Credit Union Administration today placed O.F. Toalston Federal Credit Union. insures individual accounts at the credit union up to. $250,000. , and a member's interest in all joint accounts combined is insured up to. $250,000. . The Share Insurance Fund. also separately protects...
An insurance company's response to hurricane
Observer-Reporter (Washington, PA) Sitting in my office on Saturday morning watching it rain. Hurricane Ian made landfall in. described it as biblical event. The news claims it was a once in 500 years storm. Dozens have been found dead, mostly from drowning. I thought it might be interesting to explain...
Investigators from University of Maryland Baltimore County Report New Data on Insurance (The Effects of Medicaid Expansion Under the Affordable Care Act On Health Insurance Coverage, Health Care Access, and Health Care Use for People With …): Insurance
-- Current study results on Insurance have been published. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “More than 27% of individuals in the. experience a disability. We conducted a scoping review of the literature to examine what is known about the impact of the 2010 Affordable Care Act Medicaid expansion on individuals with disabilities’ health care insurance coverage, health care access, and health care use.”
EDITORIAL: Money flows into hurricane relief funds
OUR POSITION: Money shouldn't be the biggest issue for people and businesses looking to recover from Hurricane Ian. The deadliest and costliest hurricane to come ashore in. in nearly 100 years presents a terrific challenge for those who lost homes, had homes damaged, were injured and/or who found themselves out of business, at least temporarily if not permanently.
