Pasadena, CA

pasadenanow.com

There is New Cannabis Nearby

Velvet Cannabis, a new dispensary a few blocks west of theb Pasadena border with Eagle Rock, celebrated its official grand opening on a busy Saturday with specials and giveaways. The store has been open since April 20, a cannabis-significant date. (Marijuana came to be ubiquitous as “420” in slang after...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Metropolitan Water District, Pasadena’s Largest Water Supplier, Among Agencies Offering to Reduce Imports of Colorado River Water

Facing demands from the federal government, California water agencies offered Wednesday to cut back the amount of water they import from the Colorado River starting in 2023. After months of negotiations, water agencies wrote to federal agencies today offering to reduce California’s water use by 400,000 acre-feet every year through 2026. That amounts to 9% of the river’s water that California is entitled to under its senior rights.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pasadenanow.com

As More Riders Climb Aboard City Buses, Pasadena Transit’s Pandemic Recovery Rises Above Most County Bus Services

While many cities across the county struggle to restore ridership losses wrought by COVID-19, Pasadena seems to be doing better than most, with ridership reaching 80 percent of pre-pandemic levels. Pasadena Transportation Director Laura Cornejo said Pasadena Transit – the City-operated transit bus service – was able to maintain ridership...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Community Police Oversight Commission Approves Proposed Changes to the Pasadena Police Department’s Use of Force Policy

Pasadena’s Community Police Oversight Commission this week unanimously approved proposed changes to the Pasadena Police Department use of force policy, which provides guidelines on the reasonable use of force by police officers. The policy provides that officers should use force that is “objectively reasonable to effectively bring an incident...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

In Pasadena, Law Enforcement Officials Announce Over 50 Arrests in Mail Fraud Operation That Caused Nearly $5 Million in Losses

In a Pasadena press conference at the Post Office building near Pasadena City Hall, authorities Friday announced the arrests of 56 people across Southern California allegedly involved in a long-running mail- and check- fraud scheme that officials say bilked more than 700 victims out of nearly $5 million. Beginning in...
PASADENA, CA
#Monkeypox Virus#Linus Monkeypox#Purchase Orders#Air Conditioning#Diseases#General Health#The City Council#Mpx
pasadenanow.com

ArtCenter College of Design Sues Contractors Over Hillside Fire

The ArtCenter College of Design is suing a general contractor and a subcontractor company for allegedly causing a fire near campus in 2021 that resulted in landscape damage and the temporary shutdown of the campus. The Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit was brought Thursday by the Pasadena-based school against Halstead...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Chamber of Commerce Presents the 8th Business and Economic Summit on October 13th at the University Club

Where is our economy going? What do we need to know to plan for the future? What should I be watching for? Hear insights and find answers as the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce, Help With My Loan, Verizon and Wells Fargo present the eighth Pasadena Business and Economic Summit. Join us on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 11:30am at The University Club at 175 North Oakland Avenue in Pasadena. Join leaders of business and industry at the only forum to examine global, national, regional and local economies. Join local business and community leaders to hear about the future of business in Pasadena.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Ten Years of Independence

As they celebrated ten years of helping and connecting Pasadena seniors Thursday at the Shakespeare Club, the leadership of Pasadena Village also announced the launching of a new three-year strategic plan to scores of friends, supporters and volunteers. Board President Sue Kujawa explained: “We intend to grow our membership, be...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Authorities Seek Victim Who Was Assaulted, Kidnapped in Pasadena Area

Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to locate a kidnapping victim and the men who assaulted him in an unincorporated area between Pasadena and Arcadia. The man was walking in the area of Michillinda Avenue and East Colorado Boulevard, near the Foothill (210) Freeway, on Thursday when two men approached him in a silver Honda Infiniti G35 and exited the vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Saturday: Join Pasadena Heritage To Walk With History During a Walktober Tour of Old Pasadena

Pasadena Heritage is leading an Old Pasadena Walking Tour South, a a free docent-guided tour of historic Old Pasadena, on Saturday, October 8, starting at 10 a.m. Throughout its long history, Old Pasadena has been the site of changes and trends that would later come to define Pasadena. Its development into a thriving commercial district during the late 19th century was a harbinger for the economic prominence that Pasadena would attain in the early 20th century.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Convention Center Hosts Thousands of Great Minds in STEM at the 34th GMiS Conference

This week, thousands of diverse and brilliant minds are gathering in person at the Pasadena Convention Center for the 34th Annual Great Minds in STEM (GMiS) Conference, themed “Passion + Perseverance,” from October 5-8. The GMiS Career & Graduate School Fair this Saturday is free and open to the public, offering networking opportunities with recruiters from Fortune 100 companies, national labs, government agencies and top-rated national graduate school programs.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

County Supervisor Kathryn Barger Visits First Tee Greater Pasadena Prior to Their Biggest Event of the Year

As a show of full-fledged support for the 2022 First Tee – Greater Pasadena Golf Invitational, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger made a heart-felt appearance to meet with youth participants and executive leadership. The meeting took place at the site of the annual November event, Brookside Golf Club in Pasadena, CA, adjacent to the world-renown Rose Bowl Stadium.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

ArtCenter Transportation Design Students Team Up To Design Next Jeep Wrangler

ArtCenter College of Design students in Pasadena will get a chance to design the next Jeep Wrangler in collaboration with Gravity Sketch, a collaborative 3D design technology leader. In a first for the design college, the process for a sponsored project will be documented in real-time across social media. “There...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Youth Orchestra Los Angeles Music Director Kevin Robb Visits Sequoyah School

Youth Orchestra Los Angeles Music Director, Kevin Robb, visits Sequoyah Advanced Studies (SAS) Spanish 4 class to share his perspective about music as an instrument of social change. After the visit, Alana ‘24 wrote the following to Robb: Cuando usted dijo que “cada persona toca allí su propio instrumento pero...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Arraignment Due for La Cañada Flintridge Man Charged in ‘Hit Man’ Case

A La Cañada Flintridge real estate developer who allegedly planned to hire a gang member to kill two rivals is expected to be arraigned Thursday. Arthur Aslanian, 53, is charged in a federal indictment with one count of conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire. Also facing the same charge is Sesar Rivera, 40, of North Hollywood, Aslanian’s employee and alleged co-conspirator, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
PUBLIC SAFETY

