Los Angeles County, CA

There is New Cannabis Nearby

Velvet Cannabis, a new dispensary a few blocks west of theb Pasadena border with Eagle Rock, celebrated its official grand opening on a busy Saturday with specials and giveaways. The store has been open since April 20, a cannabis-significant date. (Marijuana came to be ubiquitous as “420” in slang after...
PASADENA, CA
As More Riders Climb Aboard City Buses, Pasadena Transit’s Pandemic Recovery Rises Above Most County Bus Services

While many cities across the county struggle to restore ridership losses wrought by COVID-19, Pasadena seems to be doing better than most, with ridership reaching 80 percent of pre-pandemic levels. Pasadena Transportation Director Laura Cornejo said Pasadena Transit – the City-operated transit bus service – was able to maintain ridership...
PASADENA, CA
Metropolitan Water District, Pasadena’s Largest Water Supplier, Among Agencies Offering to Reduce Imports of Colorado River Water

Facing demands from the federal government, California water agencies offered Wednesday to cut back the amount of water they import from the Colorado River starting in 2023. After months of negotiations, water agencies wrote to federal agencies today offering to reduce California’s water use by 400,000 acre-feet every year through 2026. That amounts to 9% of the river’s water that California is entitled to under its senior rights.
CALIFORNIA STATE
In Pasadena, Law Enforcement Officials Announce Over 50 Arrests in Mail Fraud Operation That Caused Nearly $5 Million in Losses

In a Pasadena press conference at the Post Office building near Pasadena City Hall, authorities Friday announced the arrests of 56 people across Southern California allegedly involved in a long-running mail- and check- fraud scheme that officials say bilked more than 700 victims out of nearly $5 million. Beginning in...
PASADENA, CA
Arraignment Due for La Cañada Flintridge Man Charged in ‘Hit Man’ Case

A La Cañada Flintridge real estate developer who allegedly planned to hire a gang member to kill two rivals is expected to be arraigned Thursday. Arthur Aslanian, 53, is charged in a federal indictment with one count of conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire. Also facing the same charge is Sesar Rivera, 40, of North Hollywood, Aslanian’s employee and alleged co-conspirator, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Person
Gavin Newsom
Authorities Seek Victim Who Was Assaulted, Kidnapped in Pasadena Area

Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to locate a kidnapping victim and the men who assaulted him in an unincorporated area between Pasadena and Arcadia. The man was walking in the area of Michillinda Avenue and East Colorado Boulevard, near the Foothill (210) Freeway, on Thursday when two men approached him in a silver Honda Infiniti G35 and exited the vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
PASADENA, CA
Pasadena Chamber of Commerce Presents the 8th Business and Economic Summit on October 13th at the University Club

Where is our economy going? What do we need to know to plan for the future? What should I be watching for? Hear insights and find answers as the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce, Help With My Loan, Verizon and Wells Fargo present the eighth Pasadena Business and Economic Summit. Join us on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 11:30am at The University Club at 175 North Oakland Avenue in Pasadena. Join leaders of business and industry at the only forum to examine global, national, regional and local economies. Join local business and community leaders to hear about the future of business in Pasadena.
PASADENA, CA
Vroom! VROOM! Cruise On Over to the Sierra Madre Car Show Saturday

The City of Sierra Madre and the Sierra Madre Professional Firefighters Association are hosting the Sierra Madre Car Show along with the 35th Annual Fire Prevention Festival on Saturday, October 8, at Sierra Madre Blvd. Opening at 8 a.m., this exciting family-friendly event will feature a classic car show, raffle...
SIERRA MADRE, CA
#Gas Prices#Refineries#Construction Maintenance#City News Service
ArtCenter College of Design Sues Contractors Over Hillside Fire

The ArtCenter College of Design is suing a general contractor and a subcontractor company for allegedly causing a fire near campus in 2021 that resulted in landscape damage and the temporary shutdown of the campus. The Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit was brought Thursday by the Pasadena-based school against Halstead...
PASADENA, CA
At Caltech, TechFest 2022 Kicks Off Fall Term With In-Person Gathering

The first week of fall classes at Caltech ended with a bounce. Last Friday, TechFest returned to campus for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, welcoming students with an in-person block party on Beckman Mall. Caltech undergraduate and graduate students got into the spirit via a...
PASADENA, CA
County Supervisor Kathryn Barger Visits First Tee Greater Pasadena Prior to Their Biggest Event of the Year

As a show of full-fledged support for the 2022 First Tee – Greater Pasadena Golf Invitational, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger made a heart-felt appearance to meet with youth participants and executive leadership. The meeting took place at the site of the annual November event, Brookside Golf Club in Pasadena, CA, adjacent to the world-renown Rose Bowl Stadium.
PASADENA, CA
Saturday: Join Pasadena Heritage To Walk With History During a Walktober Tour of Old Pasadena

Pasadena Heritage is leading an Old Pasadena Walking Tour South, a a free docent-guided tour of historic Old Pasadena, on Saturday, October 8, starting at 10 a.m. Throughout its long history, Old Pasadena has been the site of changes and trends that would later come to define Pasadena. Its development into a thriving commercial district during the late 19th century was a harbinger for the economic prominence that Pasadena would attain in the early 20th century.
PASADENA, CA
Pasadena Convention Center Hosts Thousands of Great Minds in STEM at the 34th GMiS Conference

This week, thousands of diverse and brilliant minds are gathering in person at the Pasadena Convention Center for the 34th Annual Great Minds in STEM (GMiS) Conference, themed “Passion + Perseverance,” from October 5-8. The GMiS Career & Graduate School Fair this Saturday is free and open to the public, offering networking opportunities with recruiters from Fortune 100 companies, national labs, government agencies and top-rated national graduate school programs.
PASADENA, CA
Youth Orchestra Los Angeles Music Director Kevin Robb Visits Sequoyah School

Youth Orchestra Los Angeles Music Director, Kevin Robb, visits Sequoyah Advanced Studies (SAS) Spanish 4 class to share his perspective about music as an instrument of social change. After the visit, Alana ‘24 wrote the following to Robb: Cuando usted dijo que “cada persona toca allí su propio instrumento pero...
PASADENA, CA
Meeting to be Held on Beetle Infestation in Devil’s Gate Dam

The Agriculture Commissioner will be hosting an information session to inform the public and interested parties about the infestation of the Borer Beetle in Devil’s Gate Dam at 5 p.m. on Oct. 13 near the west area parking lot. The meeting will include the measures being taken to protect...
PASADENA, CA
Kids Activities for the Weekend (And Beyond)

Thinking of fun things for your kids? Parents, we’ve got you covered! We’ve compiled exciting activities for your children for this weekend all through the next week. Time: 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Event Location: Eaton Canyon Natural Area Park & Nature Center. Cost: Free. Join Eaton...
PASADENA, CA

