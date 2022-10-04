In Contrast to County Supervisors, Pasadena City Council Votes to Extend Remote Meetings Until November 2

Read full article on original website
Downey City Council to Help Fund Rose Parade Float After Financial Support Dries Up
One of the six independently built Rose Parade floats got a new lease on life last month when the Downey City Council agreed to give the Downey Rose Float Association $30,000, according to an article by Alex Dominguez in the Downey Patriot. “This is a float that I hope is...
Community Police Oversight Commission Approves Proposed Changes to the Pasadena Police Department’s Use of Force Policy
Pasadena’s Community Police Oversight Commission this week unanimously approved proposed changes to the Pasadena Police Department use of force policy, which provides guidelines on the reasonable use of force by police officers. The policy provides that officers should use force that is “objectively reasonable to effectively bring an incident...
As More Riders Climb Aboard City Buses, Pasadena Transit’s Pandemic Recovery Rises Above Most County Bus Services
While many cities across the county struggle to restore ridership losses wrought by COVID-19, Pasadena seems to be doing better than most, with ridership reaching 80 percent of pre-pandemic levels. Pasadena Transportation Director Laura Cornejo said Pasadena Transit – the City-operated transit bus service – was able to maintain ridership...
Inglewood mayor threatens to arrest members of the public if they speak disparagingly about the council
Inglewood Mayor James Butts kicked of the regular city council meeting held Oct. 4 with a stern warning to public speakers that if they made disparaging remarks about the council they would have their mics muted and could face arrest. Over the last few week’s residents have questioned the alleged...
From Mansion to Vacant Lot to Thriving Climate-Appropriate Garden, Learn How Arlington Garden Came To Be
Once the site of a 17,000 square foot mansion called the Durand, Arlington Garden has come to represent the importance of urban forest cover and climate appropriate habitat in Pasadena. After the palatial residence was torn down, the garden site sat forlornly for decades. “It was torn down and everything...
Metropolitan Water District, Pasadena’s Largest Water Supplier, Among Agencies Offering to Reduce Imports of Colorado River Water
Facing demands from the federal government, California water agencies offered Wednesday to cut back the amount of water they import from the Colorado River starting in 2023. After months of negotiations, water agencies wrote to federal agencies today offering to reduce California’s water use by 400,000 acre-feet every year through 2026. That amounts to 9% of the river’s water that California is entitled to under its senior rights.
Riverside Council bans homeless camps along Santa Ana River
An ordinance making homeless camps illegal along a large swath of the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside was adopted Tuesday in a 6-1 vote of the Riverside City Council. The ordinance, No. 9.04.600, had been reviewed and debated by the council on two previous occasions, with all but one member consistently in favor of the ban on encampments. Councilwoman Clarissa Cervantes cast the lone dissenting vote against it Tuesday afternoon at City Hall.
There is New Cannabis Nearby
Velvet Cannabis, a new dispensary a few blocks west of theb Pasadena border with Eagle Rock, celebrated its official grand opening on a busy Saturday with specials and giveaways. The store has been open since April 20, a cannabis-significant date. (Marijuana came to be ubiquitous as “420” in slang after...
County Supervisor Kathryn Barger Visits First Tee Greater Pasadena Prior to Their Biggest Event of the Year
As a show of full-fledged support for the 2022 First Tee – Greater Pasadena Golf Invitational, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger made a heart-felt appearance to meet with youth participants and executive leadership. The meeting took place at the site of the annual November event, Brookside Golf Club in Pasadena, CA, adjacent to the world-renown Rose Bowl Stadium.
Pasadena Convention Center Hosts Thousands of Great Minds in STEM at the 34th GMiS Conference
This week, thousands of diverse and brilliant minds are gathering in person at the Pasadena Convention Center for the 34th Annual Great Minds in STEM (GMiS) Conference, themed “Passion + Perseverance,” from October 5-8. The GMiS Career & Graduate School Fair this Saturday is free and open to the public, offering networking opportunities with recruiters from Fortune 100 companies, national labs, government agencies and top-rated national graduate school programs.
In Pasadena, Law Enforcement Officials Announce Over 50 Arrests in Mail Fraud Operation That Caused Nearly $5 Million in Losses
In a Pasadena press conference at the Post Office building near Pasadena City Hall, authorities Friday announced the arrests of 56 people across Southern California allegedly involved in a long-running mail- and check- fraud scheme that officials say bilked more than 700 victims out of nearly $5 million. Beginning in...
Five Acres Names Co-Chairs For 135th Birthday Gala
Five Acres, an Altadena-based children’s foster care agency, is pleased to announce that long-time supporters, Nicole Rasic and Trish Gonzales, will once again co-chair Five Acres 2023 fundraising gala. Inspired by the agency’s 135th birthday celebration, next year’s gala is sure to be a huge bash. As...
Meeting to be Held on Beetle Infestation in Devil’s Gate Dam
The Agriculture Commissioner will be hosting an information session to inform the public and interested parties about the infestation of the Borer Beetle in Devil’s Gate Dam at 5 p.m. on Oct. 13 near the west area parking lot. The meeting will include the measures being taken to protect...
ArtCenter College of Design Sues Contractors Over Hillside Fire
The ArtCenter College of Design is suing a general contractor and a subcontractor company for allegedly causing a fire near campus in 2021 that resulted in landscape damage and the temporary shutdown of the campus. The Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit was brought Thursday by the Pasadena-based school against Halstead...
LA officials to announce launch of wait list for Section 8 vouchers
Mayor Eric Garcetti and housing officials are set to announce the opening of the wait list lottery for Section 8 housing vouchers in Los Angeles for the first time in five years Tuesday. Online registration for the lottery will begin at 6 a.m. Oct. 17 and end at 5 p.m....
Ten Years of Independence
As they celebrated ten years of helping and connecting Pasadena seniors Thursday at the Shakespeare Club, the leadership of Pasadena Village also announced the launching of a new three-year strategic plan to scores of friends, supporters and volunteers. Board President Sue Kujawa explained: “We intend to grow our membership, be...
Youth Orchestra Los Angeles Music Director Kevin Robb Visits Sequoyah School
Youth Orchestra Los Angeles Music Director, Kevin Robb, visits Sequoyah Advanced Studies (SAS) Spanish 4 class to share his perspective about music as an instrument of social change. After the visit, Alana ‘24 wrote the following to Robb: Cuando usted dijo que “cada persona toca allí su propio instrumento pero...
Sheriff Villanueva Receives more than Double the Fundraising than Opponent Robert Luna from Grassroots Angelenos
SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif – The Campaign to Reelect Sherif Villanueva announces that as of the September 24th financial deadline, the Campaign has raised over $448K – more than twice the amount reported by opponent Retired Chief Robert Luna’s campaign, who reported raising $214K. These donations came...
L.A. rental assistance lottery waitlist opens up after five years
For the first time in five years, the waitlist for a rental assistance lottery program for low-income Los Angeles residents is opening up. The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program will help up to 30,000 households by paying a portion of their rent paid, according to the Los Angeles Housing Authority. The program provides rental […]
Measure A: Priest accused of endorsing removal of LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva
LOS ANGELES - Caught on camera – parishioners at a Catholic church in Boyle Heights are being encouraged by their priest to make a pledge to vote "Yes" on a ballot measure that would kick Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva out of office. If approved by Los Angeles...
