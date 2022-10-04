Carter County will definitely be getting some sort of new school building in the next few years. But whether it will be a new high school campus with an attached career and technical center, or a standalone career tech school is still up for question. While the district still hasn’t made a final decision about whether they will consolidate the county’s two high schools at a new central location, they are moving forward with site selection for a new building.

CARTER COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO