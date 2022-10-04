Read full article on original website
lanereport.com
Deborde named president/ceo of Members Choice Credit Union
ASHLAND, Ky. — David Deborde has been named President/CEO of Members Choice Credit Union. Deborde, who has managed Governance, Risk & Compliance for the past seven years, has two master’s degrees and five certifications from the Credit Union National Association. He takes over from his mother, Cheryl, a...
cartercountytimes.com
Carter County Schools release facility update
Carter County will definitely be getting some sort of new school building in the next few years. But whether it will be a new high school campus with an attached career and technical center, or a standalone career tech school is still up for question. While the district still hasn’t made a final decision about whether they will consolidate the county’s two high schools at a new central location, they are moving forward with site selection for a new building.
wymt.com
Mold found in Mingo County school
KERMIT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kermit PK-8 in Mingo County closed on Thursday and students took part in remote learning as the district works to find out if mold is a major problem. However, even though school was shut down, a group of parents spent the day protesting out front, saying that mold in the school is making their kids sick and holding signs like, “Mold, mold go away! Come back another day!”
Ironton Tribune
10-8-2022 Community calendar
Send calendar items to briefs@irontontribune.com. The Family Life Worship Center will have a Block Party Bash 1-5 p.m. for families. There will be free prizes for children as well as free hats, coats, gloves and scarves as long as supplies last. There will be inflatables, games, hot dogs, hamburgers. There will be grand prizes given away the next day during church service.
Ironton Tribune
FOCUS: Works on display
Works by Portsmouth artist Charlie Haskins will be on display at Ohio University Southern’s gallery until Oct. 14. The gallery is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5p.m.
Ironton Tribune
Soil and water conservation contest winners announced
The coloring contest winners for the Lawrence Soil and Water Conservation District were announced on Sept. 24 during the district’s 75th annual meeting and banquet at Collins Career and Technical Center. The district sponsored a coloring contest for county first grade students that had 323 entries from five elementary...
Huntington Councilman presents $75,000 check for renovation of building for animal shelter
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – At-Large Huntington City Councilman Bob Bailey presented a check Tuesday, Oct. 4, for $75,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the Western West Virginia Animal Rescue Alliance, the nonprofit organization that supports the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter. The funding will be...
WSAZ
Jenny Wiley Festival returns to Prestonsburg for 41st year
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Jenny Wiley Festival has been a staple for Kentuckians for over 40 years. Samantha Johnson with Prestonsburg Tourism stopped by First Look at Four with a preview of what’s to come at this year’s festival. This segment is sponsored content and not a...
Regulators propose $125K settlement with coal company
CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia regulators have proposed a $125,000 settlement of a penalty order with a Kentucky coal company for alleged water pollution violations, according to a published report. The state Department of Environmental Protection says Lexington Coal Co. LLC is responsible for pollutant exceedances on three...
clayconews.com
Morehead, Kentucky: KSP Asks for Public's Help Locating a Morgan County Man
WEST LIBERTY, KY (October 6, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police reported on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 that KSP, Post 8, Morehead is seeking the public’s help in locating a Morgan County man wanted on an active warrant of arrest. Danny Bolin (62) from West Liberty, KY is...
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 14, ASHLAND, KY. RELEASES ANNOUNCEMENT OF UPCOMING CHECKPOINTS
OCTOBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. On October 1, 2022, a press release statement from the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post 14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, announced they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
West Virginia residents could see lower heating bills
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Natural gas utility companies have submitted plans to the West Virginia Public Service Commission to lessen their customers’ rates this winter. The PSC had ordered natural gas utilities in West Virginia to come up with some alternative plans for winter heating bills in the Mountain State and given them a deadline […]
Ironton Tribune
Media Range: Artist utilizes pumpkins, printmaking and more
Local artist Sean Kelley switches up his artistic endeavors each fall with something that’s perfect for Halloween: pumpkin carving. Many classic horror and pop culture icons serve as Kelley’s inspiration for his pumpkin art, including Frankenstein’s Monster and Church the cat from Stephen King’s classic novel, “Pet Sematary.” Kelley says his artform of pumpkin carving is unique in the area, and he’s been doing it for years.
2 West Carter High School students killed in crash
UPDATE (2:41 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5): Kentucky State Police say the families of two juveniles killed in a car crash Tuesday night have been notified. Troopers say the victims were teenage boys, but will not be releasing their names or ages due to being underage. UPDATE (10:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5): The two […]
WKYT 27
Few adoptions, no fosters, full rescues: Ky. animal shelters struggle to find space amid ‘perfect storm’
MIZE, Ky. (WKYT) - “Spay and neuter your pets” was the mantra of Bob Barker and remains the message preached by animal welfare advocates everywhere. But some say that a growing struggle for space in animal shelters across the country shows that far too many pet owners are not listening.
cartercountytimes.com
Greenup County Sheriff’s Office to conduct road checks
Greenup, KY. (October 3, 2022) The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints throughout Greenup County as approved by the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office policy and procedure manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Woman hit, killed by train in Cabell County identified
UPDATE: (5:50 P.M. Oct. 6, 2022) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman struck and killed by a train this morning on Route 2. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says the victim has been identified as 60-year-old Tamela Brandow of Milton. The sheriff says Brandow was struck by a CSX train on […]
Ironton Tribune
The spooky season begins
October is here and Halloween is only a few weeks away. The first of the holiday’s events kicked off Saturday with the first weekend of the Ironton Lions Club’s annual Haunted Tunnel, located in the Old State Route 75 tunnel across from The Hills shopping center. The attraction is open each Saturday, from 7:30-11 p.m., to the end of the month and admission is $10 per person.
Ironton Tribune
Bare pays tribute to fellow Appalachian Lynn
NASHVILLE — Lawrence County’s most famous son is paying tribute to his fellow country music legend from across the Ohio River. In a post to his Facebook page on Wednesday, Bobby Bare, a native of Pedro, referred to Loretta Lynn, a native of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, as “an old friend of mine for a long, long time.”
k105.com
Former Ky. prosecutor, wife, sentenced to federal prison
A former eastern Kentucky prosecutor and his wife have been sentenced to federal prison on wire fraud charges. The former County Attorney for Lawrence County, Michael T. Hogan, 53, and his wife and legal secretary, Joy M. Hogan, 41, were sentenced to 42 months and 12 months plus one day respectively, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.
