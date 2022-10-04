Read full article on original website
Bray Wyatt Makes First Comments Following WWE Return
Bray Wyatt has addressed his return to WWE at last night’s Extreme Rules 2022 Premium Live Event. Wyatt returned in the final moments of the show, walking through an ominous door and removing a new mask, much to the delight of the fans in Philadelphia, PA. Responding to a...
Saraya (Paige) Medically Cleared To Compete By AEW’s Dr. Michael Sampson
Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, has reportedly been given the go-ahead to wrestle again. The former WWE Divas Champion was forced to retire in 2017 as WWE’s doctors didn’t clear her to perform in the ring as an active wrestler because of spinal stenosis. She would...
WWE Extreme Rules Results: Edge vs. Finn Balor
Edge vs. Finn Balor in an I Quit Match was booked at this year’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. They brawled to start. Balor targeted the legs of Edge and put him in the figure four leg lock. Balor tossed him face first into the announce table a few times. Edge drove Balor through the barricade. They brawled into the crowd and Edge hit a scoop slam. Edge hit him with a hockey stick. Balor slammed him into the walls a few times. They made their way back to the ring and Balor continued to beat him down.
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE EXTREME RULES 2022 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well as...
Finn Balor Feels The Finish Of His Extreme Rules Match With Roman Reigns Was “Left Open-Ended”
During a recent interview with Josh Martinez for “Superstar Crossover,” The Judgement Day’s Finn Balor discussed the controversial finish of his match with Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules 2021. Near the end of the match, Balor was about to deliver the Coup de Grace when the top turnbuckle snapped. Balor fell and hurt his knee, allowing Reigns to take advantage and deliver a sphere for the win.
WWE Extreme Rules Results: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules Match was booked at this year’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Morgan tried to hit her with the bat, but Rousey stopped her and hit...
Bruce Prichard Once Pitched To Have Monday Night RAW In A TV Studio Arena
On the latest episode of his “Something To Wrestle With” podcast, Bruce Prichard was asked about whether former WWE CEO Vince McMahon ever considered hosting RAW in one arena. Prichard revealed that he’d pitch to have the show in a TV studio arena with only a couple thousand fans in attendance.
Report – Renee Paquette To Sign With AEW
Former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette is rumored to be heading to All Elite Wrestling. According to a report from Fightful, several people in WWE are under the impression that Paquette will be making her AEW debut in the near future. For what it’s worth, a recent report from Give Me...
WWE Extreme Rules Results: Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre
Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match was booked at this year’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Kross attacked him before the match. Drew fought back and slammed him on the steel steps. Drew used the strap, but was distracted by Scarlett and Kross targeted the shoulder. Kross hit him with the strap several times before hitting a suplex for 2. Drew fought back and was about to go for the claymore kick, but Scarlett sprayed him with what appeared to be pepper spray and Kross hit his finisher for the win.
Sheamus Responds To Controversial Title Match Finish On WWE SmackDown
WWE Superstar Sheamus isn’t thrilled with the finish of the Intercontinental Championship main event from this week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. In a rematch from Clash at the Castle, Sheamus faced Champion GUNTHER, who retained under controversial means. Though GUNTHER tapped to Sheamus’ Cloverleaf, he only hit...
WWE Extreme Rules Results: Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match
The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch) vs. Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) in a Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match was booked at this year’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. They started brawling...
PHOTO: The WrestleMania 40 Logo Revealed
Prior to Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler made an appearance in front of the live crowd to reveal the logo for WrestleMania 40, which will be taking place from Philadelphia, PA in 2024. WWE WrestleMania 40...
The Brawling Brutes Defeat Imperium In Wild Brawl At Extreme Rules
During Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, the Brawling Brutes and Imperium were involved in a ‘Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook’ match. As expected, this was a wild brawl that featured lots of props, including a bar, wine barrels, tables, and more. In the end, the...
Bianca Belair Defeats Bayley To Retain RAW Women’s Championship At Extreme Rules
During Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Bianca Belair defeated Bayley in a Ladder Match to retain her RAW Women’s Championship. Despite some interference from Damage CTRL, Belair was able to overcome the odds. The finish came when Belair hit the KOD on Bayley onto a ladder to pick up the “W.”
Sam Adonis, Brother Of Corey Graves Signs With MLW
Sam Adonis, the brother of WWE RAW commentator Corey Graves, has become the newest member of the MLW roster. Fightful Select was the first to report that Adonis had signed, adding that “new and familiar faces” are also expected to be appearing for the company. Adonis, five years...
WWE Extreme Rules Results: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley
WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a Ladder Match was booked at this year’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. They brawled to start the match before Bianca power slammed her on the ladder and hit...
Road Dogg Jokingly Says Some Backstage “Pooped Their Pants” Over McMahon-Owens Segment
Road Dogg is almost certain that Vince McMahon was busted open the hard way during an infamous segment with Kevin Owens. During a 2017 episode of WWE SmackDown, Owens attacked McMahon, causing the then-WWE Chairman to bleed with a headbutt. After the segment, fans speculated whether the cut had been...
Matt Riddle Defeats Seth Rollins In ‘Fight Pit’ Match At Extreme Rules
During Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins faced off in a “Fight Pit” match to main event the show. Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier served as the special guest referee for the bout. In the...
WWE SmackDown Results: October 7, 2022
Here are the results for the episode of WWE SmackDown airing on October 7, 2022. Did you miss the previous episode? You can catch up with the results here: 9/30. Triple H says there will come a time when you think everything is finished, but that is the beginning. Welcome to the season premiere on FOX! Welcome to the season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown! Here comes Roman Reigns & The Bloodline. Wade Barrett joins Michael Cole on commentary.
Ambulance No-Shows Impact Wrestling TV Tapings, Causes Big Delay
According to several fans in attendance, the start of Saturday night’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Albany, New York was delayed due to the absence of an ambulance. Yup – the ambulance no-showed the event!. For those unaware, an on-sight ambulance is required to be at the show...
