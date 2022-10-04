Read full article on original website
Bray Wyatt Makes First Comments Following WWE Return
Bray Wyatt has addressed his return to WWE at last night’s Extreme Rules 2022 Premium Live Event. Wyatt returned in the final moments of the show, walking through an ominous door and removing a new mask, much to the delight of the fans in Philadelphia, PA. Responding to a...
Saraya (Paige) Medically Cleared To Compete By AEW’s Dr. Michael Sampson
Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, has reportedly been given the go-ahead to wrestle again. The former WWE Divas Champion was forced to retire in 2017 as WWE’s doctors didn’t clear her to perform in the ring as an active wrestler because of spinal stenosis. She would...
WWE Extreme Rules Results: Edge vs. Finn Balor
Edge vs. Finn Balor in an I Quit Match was booked at this year’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. They brawled to start. Balor targeted the legs of Edge and put him in the figure four leg lock. Balor tossed him face first into the announce table a few times. Edge drove Balor through the barricade. They brawled into the crowd and Edge hit a scoop slam. Edge hit him with a hockey stick. Balor slammed him into the walls a few times. They made their way back to the ring and Balor continued to beat him down.
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE EXTREME RULES 2022 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well as...
Finn Balor Feels The Finish Of His Extreme Rules Match With Roman Reigns Was “Left Open-Ended”
During a recent interview with Josh Martinez for “Superstar Crossover,” The Judgement Day’s Finn Balor discussed the controversial finish of his match with Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules 2021. Near the end of the match, Balor was about to deliver the Coup de Grace when the top turnbuckle snapped. Balor fell and hurt his knee, allowing Reigns to take advantage and deliver a sphere for the win.
WWE Extreme Rules Results: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules Match was booked at this year’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Morgan tried to hit her with the bat, but Rousey stopped her and hit...
Mark Henry Thinks His Son Will Be A Better Athlete Than Him
Although Mark Henry had a successful career and is a WWE Hall of Famer, the current AEW talent believes his son Jacob will be an even better athlete than he was. Henry’s son can squat 600 pounds, living up to expectations of being a strong man like his father.
Bruce Prichard Once Pitched To Have Monday Night RAW In A TV Studio Arena
On the latest episode of his “Something To Wrestle With” podcast, Bruce Prichard was asked about whether former WWE CEO Vince McMahon ever considered hosting RAW in one arena. Prichard revealed that he’d pitch to have the show in a TV studio arena with only a couple thousand fans in attendance.
Report – Renee Paquette To Sign With AEW
Former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette is rumored to be heading to All Elite Wrestling. According to a report from Fightful, several people in WWE are under the impression that Paquette will be making her AEW debut in the near future. For what it’s worth, a recent report from Give Me...
Jake Roberts Believes His Team With The Undertaker Had Potential To Last Longer
During the latest edition of his “DDP Snake Pit” podcast, Jake “The Snake” Roberts recalled teaming with The Undertaker during their brief stints between 1991 and 1992. According to Roberts, the team with him and the Undertaker could have lasted longer. He said,. “I think The...
WWE Extreme Rules Results: Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre
Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match was booked at this year’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Kross attacked him before the match. Drew fought back and slammed him on the steel steps. Drew used the strap, but was distracted by Scarlett and Kross targeted the shoulder. Kross hit him with the strap several times before hitting a suplex for 2. Drew fought back and was about to go for the claymore kick, but Scarlett sprayed him with what appeared to be pepper spray and Kross hit his finisher for the win.
WWE Extreme Rules Results: Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match
The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch) vs. Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) in a Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match was booked at this year’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. They started brawling...
Road Dogg Jokingly Says Some Backstage “Pooped Their Pants” Over McMahon-Owens Segment
Road Dogg is almost certain that Vince McMahon was busted open the hard way during an infamous segment with Kevin Owens. During a 2017 episode of WWE SmackDown, Owens attacked McMahon, causing the then-WWE Chairman to bleed with a headbutt. After the segment, fans speculated whether the cut had been...
Sheamus Responds To Controversial Title Match Finish On WWE SmackDown
WWE Superstar Sheamus isn’t thrilled with the finish of the Intercontinental Championship main event from this week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. In a rematch from Clash at the Castle, Sheamus faced Champion GUNTHER, who retained under controversial means. Though GUNTHER tapped to Sheamus’ Cloverleaf, he only hit...
Bray Wyatt Returns To WWE (Videos), WWE Extreme Rules Attendance #’s
WWE has posted the following videos, showing some additional highlights from Bray Wyatt’s return at the Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event:. The announced attendance at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA for WWE Extreme Rules 2022 was 15,944. That was a legitimate sellout. You can keep up with...
Watch: What Happened After WWE Extreme Rules? (Bray Wyatt)
The excitement inside the Wells Fargo Center at last night’s Extreme Rules didn’t stop once the cameras stopped rolling. In the final moments of the show, Bray Wyatt made his long-awaited return to WWE, fifteen months after his release in July 2021. Following the pay-per-view event, Wyatt continued...
Watch: The Trailer For New Reality Series Featuring CJ Perry (Lana) & Dennis Rodman
Former WWE Superstar Lana, whose real name is CJ Perry, will be featured in a new reality show on VH-1. The new trailer for the reboot of The Surreal Life shows not only the former wrestler, but also NBA Hall of Famer and former WCW wrestler, Dennis Rodman. The series is scheduled to debut on October 24th at 9:00 PM EST.
Bianca Belair Defeats Bayley To Retain RAW Women’s Championship At Extreme Rules
During Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Bianca Belair defeated Bayley in a Ladder Match to retain her RAW Women’s Championship. Despite some interference from Damage CTRL, Belair was able to overcome the odds. The finish came when Belair hit the KOD on Bayley onto a ladder to pick up the “W.”
WWE Files Trademarks For Several Ring Names
On October 4, WWE filed for more ring name trademarks. WWE filed to trademark “B-Fab,” “Meiko Satomura,” “Nathan Frazer,” “Blair Davenport,” and “Bailey Matthews.”. You can check out the official descriptions below:. “Trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of...
Ronda Rousey Defeats Liv Morgan To Win SmackDown Women’s Title At Extreme Rules
We have a new WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion. During Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship. The finish came when Rousey made Morgan pass out to a submission hold. This marks Rousey’s second run with...
