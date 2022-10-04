Interview Update: Jake Moser reveals new software upgrade that allows licensed county pistol holders to add a semi-automatic rifle

Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Man Facing Aggravated D.W.I. charge following ATV accident
TOWN OF TURIN-A 48 year old Pennsylvania man is accused of Aggravated D.W.I. after an investigation into an ATV accident on Gomer Hill Road in the Town of Turin Friday evening. Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brian R. Fox and charged him with one count each of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated and Driving While Intoxicated. Fox reportedly failed field sobriety tests on the scene and was transported to the Lewis County Public Safety Building where he registered a .18% Blood Alcohol Count. Fox was released with appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Turin Court at a later date.
How A New York Man Caught A Record-Breaking ‘Monster’ Fish
A young New York fisherman reeled in a "monster" catfish which broke a New York State record. Here's how he caught it. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos recently announced that the New York State catfish record was broken. "New York has an abundance...
Power goes out for hundreds in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A few hundred customers in the Watertown area were without power Friday morning. According to National Grid’s website by a little after 7 a.m., about 720 customers were without power in Watertown, with another 30 out in the town of Pamelia. According to reports,...
House of the Week: Owner enjoys a ‘simpler life’ at his 250-acre historic Parish farm
PARISH, N.Y. – Owner Hadwen Fuller can describe his Parish farmhouse and surrounding 250 acres in a single word.
Copenhagen man Accused of Disobeying Court Order
TOWN OF LOWVILLE- A 19 year old Copenhagen man is facing a Criminal Contempt charge following an alleged domestic incident Friday evening in the Town of Lowville. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks charged Travis A. Roberts with one count of Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree-Disobeying Court Order, a Class A misdemeanor. Roberts was released with an appearance ticket and will answer the charge in the Town of Lowville Court at a later date.
North Country man charged with felony offense in Denmark larceny investigation, State Police say
DENMARK- A North Country man is accused in a larceny investigation from last month, authorities say. Joseph D. Palladino, 31, of Carthage, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly before 6:00 p.m. Thursday. He is officially charged with one felony count of criminally possessing stolen property in the third-degree (property value > $3,000).
Watertown woman pleads guilty to bank fraud, faces possible 30-year sentence
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown woman has pleaded guilty to bank fraud, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Carrie Wetherell, 44, of Watertown, pled guilty to one count of bank fraud in connection to a scheme to withdraw and spend benefits of a deceased relative, the Attorney’s Office confirmed. The […]
Animal shelter with high kill rate attracts local and state attention
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As Ogdensburg goes over its proposed city budget, money to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA will be scrutinized. City Manager Stephen Jellie says he was shocked by our recent report that the animal shelter kills nearly 90 percent of the pets it takes in. Ogdensburg...
After Micron announces the ‘investment of the century’ in central New York, what happens next?
(WRVO) – Now that tech giant Micron has decided to build a mega-complex of computer chip plants in suburban Syracuse, central New York and much of upstate are preparing for the impacts of the $100 billion investment. The decision has been called “life-altering,” “stunning” and the “investment of the...
Route 11 reopened after Friday crash
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Route 11 south of Canton was reopened Friday evening, after being closed much of the afternoon by a collision. The crash, which happened at 1:15 PM, involved two SUVs and a pick-up truck. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation has determined Virginia...
City Of Oswego Drug Task Force Makes Heroin/Fentanyl Arrest
OSWEGO – Yesterday afternoon, Wednesday, October 5, the City of Oswego Drug Task Force along with the Oswego County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence in the city of Oswego. As a result of that search warrant, Adam L. Levea, age 42, of Oswego was...
Interview: Susan Alger talks need of volunteers and board members for Boonville Snow Festival II February 3-5, 2023
BOONVILLE- Without any additional support via new board members and volunteers, the Boonville Snow Festival II faces yet another ugly likelihood of cancelling their snowmobile sled racing weekend this coming winter. Earlier this week, the committee announced the next snow festival weekend, featuring lightning fast ice oval racing, is aimed...
Edwards man found guilty of drug & weapon possession
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A jury found an Edwards man guilty of possessing more than 10 grams of methamphetamine and an unregistered handgun. According to St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua, 29-year-old Caleb Serrano was convicted Thursday of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon.
Man accused of driving drunk with children in vehicle
TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is accused of driving drunk with children in the vehicle. State police said they found 52-year-old Joey D. Griffin of Russell unconscious in the driver’s seat of his vehicle late Tuesday morning at the Potsdam Walmart. Two children were in the vehicle, troopers said.
New Home Depot distribution center breaks ground
SCHUYLER, N.Y. – The Schuyler Business Park began construction on a Home Depot distribution Center Wednesday. The 52 thousand square foot facility is estimated to cost $9 million. Workers hope to have the foundation completed by the end of this year. The opening is planned for October of 2023.
North Country resident arrested for felony rape in LeRay, State Police say
LERAY- A North Country resident is accused of felony rape, investigators say. Viniciuc Cafer, 32, of Fort Drum, NY was arrested by the New York State Police in Lowville shortly after 7:00 a.m. Monday. Cafer is officially charged with one felony count of rape in the third-degree (w/out consent). According...
Deborah M. Williams
Hawkinsville – Deborah M. Williams, 71, wife of William J., passed away on October 5, 2022 at Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare Facility, New Hartford. Deborah was born on September 9, 1951 in Rome, NY a daughter of George and Merlia Pugh Johnson. She grew up in the Vernon area, graduating from V.V.S. High school with the Class of 1969. She obtained her Licensed Practical Nurse degree and was employed at Oneida City Hospital, and in the Cortland area where she continued her nursing career for area doctors and facilities.
SYSCO Foods Strike is Now Spreading, Causing Concern for Restaurants
What started out as one SYSCO distribution center in Syracuse going on stroke last week, is now spreading throughout the northeast, account to the union that represents the workers. Restaurants and Hospital Cafeterias which rely on SYSCO for food supplies, are getting more worried as the strike lingers on and...
Woman injured in alleged drunk driving crash
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Colton man was charged with drunk driving after a passenger on his UTV suffered a skull fracture in a crash Wednesday. State police say 38-year-old Adam Whitman lost control of the vehicle shortly before 9 p.m. on Sylvan Falls Road in the town of Parishville, causing the UTV to overturn.
Jay Donovan retires after nearly 50 years in broadcasting
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With nearly 50 years of broadcasting on his resume, local radio DJ and former WWNY meteorologist Jay Donovan has retired. In the 90s and early 2000s, Donovan forecasted the weather at channel 7, working in front of the green screen, tracking everything from thunderstorms, to beautiful sunny, summer days, to wicked lake effect snowstorms on our 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts.
