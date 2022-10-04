ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, NY

Interview Update: Jake Moser reveals new software upgrade that allows licensed county pistol holders to add a semi-automatic rifle

 5 days ago
Pennsylvania Man Facing Aggravated D.W.I. charge following ATV accident

TOWN OF TURIN-A 48 year old Pennsylvania man is accused of Aggravated D.W.I. after an investigation into an ATV accident on Gomer Hill Road in the Town of Turin Friday evening. Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brian R. Fox and charged him with one count each of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated and Driving While Intoxicated. Fox reportedly failed field sobriety tests on the scene and was transported to the Lewis County Public Safety Building where he registered a .18% Blood Alcohol Count. Fox was released with appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Turin Court at a later date.
TURIN, NY
Power goes out for hundreds in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A few hundred customers in the Watertown area were without power Friday morning. According to National Grid’s website by a little after 7 a.m., about 720 customers were without power in Watertown, with another 30 out in the town of Pamelia. According to reports,...
WATERTOWN, NY
Copenhagen man Accused of Disobeying Court Order

TOWN OF LOWVILLE- A 19 year old Copenhagen man is facing a Criminal Contempt charge following an alleged domestic incident Friday evening in the Town of Lowville. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks charged Travis A. Roberts with one count of Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree-Disobeying Court Order, a Class A misdemeanor. Roberts was released with an appearance ticket and will answer the charge in the Town of Lowville Court at a later date.
LOWVILLE, NY
North Country man charged with felony offense in Denmark larceny investigation, State Police say

DENMARK- A North Country man is accused in a larceny investigation from last month, authorities say. Joseph D. Palladino, 31, of Carthage, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly before 6:00 p.m. Thursday. He is officially charged with one felony count of criminally possessing stolen property in the third-degree (property value > $3,000).
DENMARK, NY
Route 11 reopened after Friday crash

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Route 11 south of Canton was reopened Friday evening, after being closed much of the afternoon by a collision. The crash, which happened at 1:15 PM, involved two SUVs and a pick-up truck. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation has determined Virginia...
CANTON, NY
Interview: Susan Alger talks need of volunteers and board members for Boonville Snow Festival II February 3-5, 2023

BOONVILLE- Without any additional support via new board members and volunteers, the Boonville Snow Festival II faces yet another ugly likelihood of cancelling their snowmobile sled racing weekend this coming winter. Earlier this week, the committee announced the next snow festival weekend, featuring lightning fast ice oval racing, is aimed...
BOONVILLE, NY
Edwards man found guilty of drug & weapon possession

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A jury found an Edwards man guilty of possessing more than 10 grams of methamphetamine and an unregistered handgun. According to St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua, 29-year-old Caleb Serrano was convicted Thursday of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon.
EDWARDS, NY
Man accused of driving drunk with children in vehicle

TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is accused of driving drunk with children in the vehicle. State police said they found 52-year-old Joey D. Griffin of Russell unconscious in the driver’s seat of his vehicle late Tuesday morning at the Potsdam Walmart. Two children were in the vehicle, troopers said.
POTSDAM, NY
New Home Depot distribution center breaks ground

SCHUYLER, N.Y. – The Schuyler Business Park began construction on a Home Depot distribution Center Wednesday. The 52 thousand square foot facility is estimated to cost $9 million. Workers hope to have the foundation completed by the end of this year. The opening is planned for October of 2023.
SCHUYLER, NY
North Country resident arrested for felony rape in LeRay, State Police say

LERAY- A North Country resident is accused of felony rape, investigators say. Viniciuc Cafer, 32, of Fort Drum, NY was arrested by the New York State Police in Lowville shortly after 7:00 a.m. Monday. Cafer is officially charged with one felony count of rape in the third-degree (w/out consent). According...
FORT DRUM, NY
Deborah M. Williams

Hawkinsville – Deborah M. Williams, 71, wife of William J., passed away on October 5, 2022 at Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare Facility, New Hartford. Deborah was born on September 9, 1951 in Rome, NY a daughter of George and Merlia Pugh Johnson. She grew up in the Vernon area, graduating from V.V.S. High school with the Class of 1969. She obtained her Licensed Practical Nurse degree and was employed at Oneida City Hospital, and in the Cortland area where she continued her nursing career for area doctors and facilities.
BOONVILLE, NY
Woman injured in alleged drunk driving crash

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Colton man was charged with drunk driving after a passenger on his UTV suffered a skull fracture in a crash Wednesday. State police say 38-year-old Adam Whitman lost control of the vehicle shortly before 9 p.m. on Sylvan Falls Road in the town of Parishville, causing the UTV to overturn.
COLTON, NY
Jay Donovan retires after nearly 50 years in broadcasting

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With nearly 50 years of broadcasting on his resume, local radio DJ and former WWNY meteorologist Jay Donovan has retired. In the 90s and early 2000s, Donovan forecasted the weather at channel 7, working in front of the green screen, tracking everything from thunderstorms, to beautiful sunny, summer days, to wicked lake effect snowstorms on our 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts.
WATERTOWN, NY

