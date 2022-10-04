Read full article on original website
Trump news - live: FBI want to know if Trump hid secret documents at other homes in NY and NJ
FBI special agents have reportedly interviewed multiple witnesses regarding whether former president Donald Trump has hidden classified or sensitive government documents at his Trump Tower home and office or his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.Rolling Stone says that agents want to know if the one-term president moved documents from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to his other properties.Earlier the woman whom Herschel Walker paid for an abortion told The New York Times that the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, a close friend of Mr Trump, urged her to have a second abortion.Mr Walker’s campaign also fired its...
So little Senate floor time left, so many Biden judicial nominees in limbo
Numbers often tell their own stories in Washington, sometimes illuminating actions misaligned with previous statements. Numbers can be inconvenient that way. Senate Democratic leaders left town last week, canceling a two-week October session before turning off the chamber lights, focused on a few. Seventy-two was one they touted, the number...
Biden’s marijuana pardons limited, but spark legalization talk on Hill
President Joe Biden’s intent to pardon thousands of people convicted of possessing marijuana may have a limited impact on its own, even as it stirred debate about federal legalization. As part of a broader announcement on marijuana policy, Biden said Thursday he would pardon the thousands of people with...
Top House staffers are still overwhelmingly white, study finds
The senior aides who hold the most sway with members of Congress have grown more diverse in recent years, but still not nearly as diverse as the nation as a whole. A new study by the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies finds that people of color now occupy 18 percent of the top staff positions in the House — a 4-point increase since 2018, but still much lower than the 40 percent of Americans who aren’t white.
Latest ‘Dreamers’ court ruling prompts calls for Senate to act
Advocates have turned up the pressure on the Senate to pass legislation this year to establish a citizenship path for undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children, after a federal appeals court dealt yet another blow to the program that for now protects those so-called Dreamers. But with the...
Hispanics: The newest swing voter
In my Roll Call column last June on the Hispanic vote, I closed with, “Republicans have to understand that Hispanics, by and large, are not conservatives — at least not yet — but they are centrists behaving more like independents than Democrats and are open to a center-right economic message. If the party focuses on the economy and jobs, this is a growing voter group with the potential to become an important part of the Republican coalition.”
Critic of Biden border policy in line to oversee DHS budget
Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, has emerged as one of his party’s biggest critics of President Joe Biden’s handling of the southern border, which he said amounts to “just letting everybody in” during a recent interview with the Houston Chronicle. With Cuellar in line to be the...
Biden announces sweeping pardon of federal marijuana possession convictions
President Joe Biden is pardoning people with federal convictions for marijuana possession, including those convicted under Washington, D.C., law. “I’m announcing a pardon of all prior federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana. There are thousands of people who were convicted for marijuana possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result,” Biden said in a video. “My pardon will remove this burden on them.”
United States fell far short of refugee goal last fiscal year
The U.S. took in fewer than 26,000 refugees this past fiscal year, roughly 100,000 short of the Biden administration’s stated goal but significantly more than the previous fiscal year, according to official data released Wednesday by the State Department. The federal government resettled 25,465 refugees in fiscal 2022, which...
Pipeline safety agency with big task lacks key resources
The national agency tasked with the safety of more than 3 million miles of pipelines, long considered understaffed, lacks an official leader as it faces growing pressure to adhere to its primary responsibilities, write new regulations and follow directions from Congress. More than a year and a half into office,...
Convenience, backlash mix as candidates vote by proxy in House
Corrected Oct. 5 | Proxy voting has been both a blessing and a curse for House members on the campaign trail this season. Members have used the practice to their advantage, jetting off to make in-person appearances on the campaign trail. But they have also faced backlash, with opponents accusing them of voting from their “pajamas” or “phoning it in.”
Members irate as some military tenants rights ignored
Lawmakers are incensed about a new Pentagon report’s finding that more than one-third of private landlords on U.S. military bases are not guaranteeing tenants rights that are enshrined in law. The Pentagon inspector general, in a report made public this week, found that five of the 14 housing contractors...
Concerns grow about lame-duck appetite to stop steep budget cuts
Washington budget watchers couldn’t be blamed for banking on lawmakers riding to the rescue in the lame-duck session and blocking over $100 billion in spending cuts from kicking in just after the holiday season, since Congress has never allowed such austerity to happen before. But if Republicans retake the...
