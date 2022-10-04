FBI special agents have reportedly interviewed multiple witnesses regarding whether former president Donald Trump has hidden classified or sensitive government documents at his Trump Tower home and office or his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.Rolling Stone says that agents want to know if the one-term president moved documents from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to his other properties.Earlier the woman whom Herschel Walker paid for an abortion told The New York Times that the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, a close friend of Mr Trump, urged her to have a second abortion.Mr Walker’s campaign also fired its...

POTUS ・ 34 MINUTES AGO