pasadenanow.com
Five Acres Names Co-Chairs For 135th Birthday Gala
Five Acres, an Altadena-based children’s foster care agency, is pleased to announce that long-time supporters, Nicole Rasic and Trish Gonzales, will once again co-chair Five Acres 2023 fundraising gala. Inspired by the agency’s 135th birthday celebration, next year’s gala is sure to be a huge bash. As...
pasadenanow.com
Downey City Council to Help Fund Rose Parade Float After Financial Support Dries Up
One of the six independently built Rose Parade floats got a new lease on life last month when the Downey City Council agreed to give the Downey Rose Float Association $30,000, according to an article by Alex Dominguez in the Downey Patriot. “This is a float that I hope is...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Chamber of Commerce Presents the 8th Business and Economic Summit on October 13th at the University Club
Where is our economy going? What do we need to know to plan for the future? What should I be watching for? Hear insights and find answers as the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce, Help With My Loan, Verizon and Wells Fargo present the eighth Pasadena Business and Economic Summit. Join us on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 11:30am at The University Club at 175 North Oakland Avenue in Pasadena. Join leaders of business and industry at the only forum to examine global, national, regional and local economies. Join local business and community leaders to hear about the future of business in Pasadena.
pasadenanow.com
Robinson Brothers Sculptures Get Needed Care
As part of the City’s ongoing artwork conservation efforts, the Pasadena Robinson Memorial recently underwent extensive cleaning and repair. Located in front of Pasadena City Hall, the artwork depicts local legends Jackie and Mack Robinson in two monumental bronze-cast sculptures—each weighing 2,700 lbs—encircled by a series of engraved stone floor panels, benches and trees.
pasadenanow.com
Ten Years of Independence
As they celebrated ten years of helping and connecting Pasadena seniors Thursday at the Shakespeare Club, the leadership of Pasadena Village also announced the launching of a new three-year strategic plan to scores of friends, supporters and volunteers. Board President Sue Kujawa explained: “We intend to grow our membership, be...
pasadenanow.com
There is New Cannabis Nearby
Velvet Cannabis, a new dispensary a few blocks west of theb Pasadena border with Eagle Rock, celebrated its official grand opening on a busy Saturday with specials and giveaways. The store has been open since April 20, a cannabis-significant date. (Marijuana came to be ubiquitous as “420” in slang after...
pasadenanow.com
Metropolitan Water District, Pasadena’s Largest Water Supplier, Among Agencies Offering to Reduce Imports of Colorado River Water
Facing demands from the federal government, California water agencies offered Wednesday to cut back the amount of water they import from the Colorado River starting in 2023. After months of negotiations, water agencies wrote to federal agencies today offering to reduce California’s water use by 400,000 acre-feet every year through 2026. That amounts to 9% of the river’s water that California is entitled to under its senior rights.
pasadenanow.com
ArtCenter College of Design Sues Contractors Over Hillside Fire
The ArtCenter College of Design is suing a general contractor and a subcontractor company for allegedly causing a fire near campus in 2021 that resulted in landscape damage and the temporary shutdown of the campus. The Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit was brought Thursday by the Pasadena-based school against Halstead...
pasadenanow.com
Community Police Oversight Commission Approves Proposed Changes to the Pasadena Police Department’s Use of Force Policy
Pasadena’s Community Police Oversight Commission this week unanimously approved proposed changes to the Pasadena Police Department use of force policy, which provides guidelines on the reasonable use of force by police officers. The policy provides that officers should use force that is “objectively reasonable to effectively bring an incident...
pasadenanow.com
Altadena Students Pledge to Reduce Car Emissions on International Walk to School Day on October 12
Oak Knoll Montessori School in Altadena will participate in its first ever Walk to School Day to help reduce air pollution from car emissions in the community. According to the California Energy Commission, transportation accounts for 50% of California’s greenhouse gas emissions and 80% of its nitrogen oxide pollution.
pasadenanow.com
In Pasadena, Law Enforcement Officials Announce Over 50 Arrests in Mail Fraud Operation That Caused Nearly $5 Million in Losses
In a Pasadena press conference at the Post Office building near Pasadena City Hall, authorities Friday announced the arrests of 56 people across Southern California allegedly involved in a long-running mail- and check- fraud scheme that officials say bilked more than 700 victims out of nearly $5 million. Beginning in...
pasadenanow.com
Saturday: Join Pasadena Heritage To Walk With History During a Walktober Tour of Old Pasadena
Pasadena Heritage is leading an Old Pasadena Walking Tour South, a a free docent-guided tour of historic Old Pasadena, on Saturday, October 8, starting at 10 a.m. Throughout its long history, Old Pasadena has been the site of changes and trends that would later come to define Pasadena. Its development into a thriving commercial district during the late 19th century was a harbinger for the economic prominence that Pasadena would attain in the early 20th century.
pasadenanow.com
From Mansion to Vacant Lot to Thriving Climate-Appropriate Garden, Learn How Arlington Garden Came To Be
Once the site of a 17,000 square foot mansion called the Durand, Arlington Garden has come to represent the importance of urban forest cover and climate appropriate habitat in Pasadena. After the palatial residence was torn down, the garden site sat forlornly for decades. “It was torn down and everything...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Convention Center Hosts Thousands of Great Minds in STEM at the 34th GMiS Conference
This week, thousands of diverse and brilliant minds are gathering in person at the Pasadena Convention Center for the 34th Annual Great Minds in STEM (GMiS) Conference, themed “Passion + Perseverance,” from October 5-8. The GMiS Career & Graduate School Fair this Saturday is free and open to the public, offering networking opportunities with recruiters from Fortune 100 companies, national labs, government agencies and top-rated national graduate school programs.
pasadenanow.com
As More Riders Climb Aboard City Buses, Pasadena Transit’s Pandemic Recovery Rises Above Most County Bus Services
While many cities across the county struggle to restore ridership losses wrought by COVID-19, Pasadena seems to be doing better than most, with ridership reaching 80 percent of pre-pandemic levels. Pasadena Transportation Director Laura Cornejo said Pasadena Transit – the City-operated transit bus service – was able to maintain ridership...
pasadenanow.com
Youth Orchestra Los Angeles Music Director Kevin Robb Visits Sequoyah School
Youth Orchestra Los Angeles Music Director, Kevin Robb, visits Sequoyah Advanced Studies (SAS) Spanish 4 class to share his perspective about music as an instrument of social change. After the visit, Alana ‘24 wrote the following to Robb: Cuando usted dijo que “cada persona toca allí su propio instrumento pero...
pasadenanow.com
Ramona Convent Secondary School Presents “Radium Girls”
Ramona Convent Secondary School (RCSS) in association with ACT Now Group presents “Radium Girls” written by D.W. Gregory, directed by Zoe Bright and produced by Anisa Hamdan. Originally produced by Playwright Theatre of New Jersey and developed with a commissioning grant from The Ensemble Theatre/Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Science and Technology Project.
pasadenanow.com
Authorities Seek Victim Who Was Assaulted, Kidnapped in Pasadena Area
Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to locate a kidnapping victim and the men who assaulted him in an unincorporated area between Pasadena and Arcadia. The man was walking in the area of Michillinda Avenue and East Colorado Boulevard, near the Foothill (210) Freeway, on Thursday when two men approached him in a silver Honda Infiniti G35 and exited the vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
pasadenanow.com
Arraignment Due for La Cañada Flintridge Man Charged in ‘Hit Man’ Case
A La Cañada Flintridge real estate developer who allegedly planned to hire a gang member to kill two rivals is expected to be arraigned Thursday. Arthur Aslanian, 53, is charged in a federal indictment with one count of conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire. Also facing the same charge is Sesar Rivera, 40, of North Hollywood, Aslanian’s employee and alleged co-conspirator, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
pasadenanow.com
Average LA County Gas Price Records Largest Decrease Since Aug. 6
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its largest decrease since Aug. 6 Friday, two days after rising to record highs. The Los Angeles County average price dropped 3.3 cents to $6.458, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.
