4 Simple Actions to be a Business Catalyst (And Why it Matters)

By Michael Gidlewski
 3 days ago
Image via iStock.

What is a Catalyst

According DictionaryReference.com, A catalyst is a substance that causes or accelerates a chemical reaction without itself being affected.

Also: Something that causes activity between two or more people or forces without itself being affected. Warren Buffett and Bill Gates, creators of the Giving Pledge, encourage billionaires to give half of their wealth to philanthropy. Being Catalysts for culture change has not stopped them from creating astounding wealth.

A catalyst is also a person or thing that precipitates an event or change in society or culture. Netflix Cofounder, Reed Hastings, is a great example of a catalyst who truly changed the global entertainment industry.

I love the final definition this reference gives: A person whose talk, enthusiasm, or energy causes others to be more friendly, enthusiastic, or energetic. And this is where each one of us can jump in to be a catalyst in our workplace, community and family.

How to be a Catalyst.

1. Be optimistic and encouraging

Be an innovator and try new things. Encourage others to try too, even if it means failing a few times. If you keep doing things the same way year after year, you will stop growing as a business and as a person.

2. Be genuine

What are your company’s values and mission? People are moved by your ideas when they see you living it. Brynne Tillman, CEO of Social Sales Link, suggests that you “Slow Down Your Outreach to Speed Up the Sales Outcome.”

Take a conversational approach to sales, putting the emphasis on relationships first. Connect with people first about their needs and their successes to earn their ear and their business.

3. Be excited about your product

Does your work still excite you? If not, spend some time exploring why. Are you still relevant in today’s market? How can you freshen up and be useful in this moment? If you are not keeping up with changes in the workplace or culture, you will be left behind.

4. Be generous

With your time, talent and money. Show people how you are involved in the work you do and why it matters. Spend time mentoring young people and others who are starting out in your field. How can you give back to your community? Sharing your knowledge and enthusiasm with others will invigorate you and your work.

Being a catalyst in the true sense of inspiring others and creating change is within your grasp. Check us out for more information about coaching and positive change at Achievable.com or reach out to Michael@achievable.com

