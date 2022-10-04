10 Industries With the Most Job Openings

Image via iStock.

The jobs that offer the best prospects can change quite quickly and that has been especially true in the last few years.

If you have been wondering what careers have the best outlooks for you, Stacker recently looked at the industries with the largest number of job openings this year.

This data was all collected by June of 2022, but it is a fair assumption that it is still reflective of the need in these industries just a few months later.

Construction

Construction pertains not just to buildings but also roads, bridges, and any other commonly used structures. That creates a lot of work to be done, with 334,000 jobs available as of June.

Finance and insurance

Jobs like this are necessary for everything from handling an individual’s insurance to handling an entire company’s portfolio to help protect their finances. As of the summer, there were 401,000 jobs available in these roles.

Other services

This term is a bit nebulous as it lumps a lot of unrelated professions together that don’t happen to fit anywhere else. This could be things like pet groomers, parking attendants, repair workers, and so on. These areas saw 459,000 jobs available.

Transportation, warehousing, and utilities

All three of these job categories can pertain to the protection of cargo, but transportation also affects assisting passengers. There were 520,000 jobs available in the summer.

State and local government

Beyond politicians, this can also apply to roles like law enforcement, firefighters, or even secretaries working for the government. The job openings came in at 547,000.

Manufacturing

As an essential role to the production of many products, manufacturing sees a big jump up to 790,000 open jobs.

Retail trade

Despite the ever growing shift to online shopping, the need for retailers in stores remains high at 842,000.

Accommodation and food services

Don’t let the talk about people not eating out as much fool you, restaurants and hotels still need a lot of workers—around 1,300,000 to be exact.

Professional and business services

These broad terms encompass things like law, tech, and advertising. They are in need of over 2 million new hires.

Health care and social assistance

Lastly, to little surprise especially after the pandemic, health care tops the list. Work in the medical field is currently hiring for around 2.05 million workers.

As you can see, across all of these varied industries, there are close to 10 million open positions available for workers in 2022.

Interested in learning more about what any of these jobs are like or require to get into? Visit Stacker to gain more insights.

_______

YouTube channel SuperHuman life examines which industries are the fastest growing in terms of remote jobs.

___________

Wilmington University, the sponsor of BUCKSCO Today — Career Corner, is a private, open-access institution that serves more than 20,000 adults, including those seeking advancement through higher education and traditional-age students who aspire to become successful global citizens.

One of the most affordable private universities in the Delaware Valley, WilmU is committed to the idea that finishing an undergraduate degree or obtaining a master’s or doctoral degree can be affordable and accessible.

The University offers over 200 accredited and career-relevant degree and certificate programs in flexible online and hybrid formats designed to accommodate adults of all ages who work full- or part-time or juggle demanding career, family, and personal schedules.

Learn more about WilmU here or register to attend one of the University’s webinars. You will find information about academic programs, flexible scheduling options, tuition, admissions, student services, athletics, and more.