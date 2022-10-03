ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
wild941.com

Tampa Bay Named One Of The Best Foodie Cities In America

They definitely got this list right! Tampa Bay was just named the 8th best foodie city in America by Wallethub and we totally agree. There are some delicious restaurants all over the Tampa Bay area and we can now share their list the best places you need to visit!. They...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Florida Man Steals Lottery Tickets While Hurricane Ian Was Raging

A Florida Man went on a robbery spree while Hurricane Ian was pummeling the Sunshine State and stole $1,450 on lottery tickets. The Florida Man in this story, Stefanos Papastefanou, decided to take a little excursion as Hurricane Ian was lashing Pasco County. Papastefanou broke into several different businesses and stole cash, cigarettes, and lottery tickets. He even cashed in one of the winning tickets only two hours after one of his burglaries. Eventually, the long arm of the Pasco County Sheriff’s office caught him.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar Daddy#Newest Day Party
wild941.com

Tampa Bay Schools Don’t Need To Send Kids Home If They Have Head Lice

A head lice is no reason to miss school according to the new guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics. They think children who are sent home because of head lice “can result in significant stigma and psychological stress.”. Head lice is most common among preschool and elementary children...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
wild941.com

Teen Dies After Stealing Maserati With His Friends In St. Pete

One teen is dead after stealing a Maserati with his friends in St. Petersburg. Pinellas County sheriffs office responded to a call about a vehicle burglary in progress on 58th avenue North. One suspect was taken into custody but another burglary was happening in the area as well. 3 teens attempted to steal a Maserati and were successful. Deputies say the 15 year old driver used his shirt to open the door of the Maserati which was unlocked with the keys inside. His teenage friends also got into the car. When the driver saw cops trying to stop him he accelerated. The driver then lost control, hit a sign and the car flipped. The 15-year-old passenger died at the scene. Other two teens are in critical condition.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy