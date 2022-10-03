Read full article on original website
Related
Free concert Rock The Park Tampa is at Water Works this week
C-Renã, Navin Ave. and Speakeasy are on the bill.
2022 Pumpkin Patches, Fall Festivals and Foodie Events for Couples
Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely...
Where to Buy Tasty Greek Food in Tampa
From flaming saganaki to a stuffed kabob, Tampa Bay is home to an abundance of exceptional Greek eateries. We've compiled this list of the four greatest Greek restaurants in Tampa.
Humane Society of Tampa Bay completely full, adoption fee on some dogs to be waived
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is full following Hurricane Ian and no longer accepting any strays or owner-surrendered dogs, according to a tweet on Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wild941.com
Tampa Bay Named One Of The Best Foodie Cities In America
They definitely got this list right! Tampa Bay was just named the 8th best foodie city in America by Wallethub and we totally agree. There are some delicious restaurants all over the Tampa Bay area and we can now share their list the best places you need to visit!. They...
‘Croctober’: Crocs celebrating 20 years with giveaways
"Croctober" is in full effect and Crocs is celebrating its 20th anniversary.
995qyk.com
Florida Man Steals Lottery Tickets While Hurricane Ian Was Raging
A Florida Man went on a robbery spree while Hurricane Ian was pummeling the Sunshine State and stole $1,450 on lottery tickets. The Florida Man in this story, Stefanos Papastefanou, decided to take a little excursion as Hurricane Ian was lashing Pasco County. Papastefanou broke into several different businesses and stole cash, cigarettes, and lottery tickets. He even cashed in one of the winning tickets only two hours after one of his burglaries. Eventually, the long arm of the Pasco County Sheriff’s office caught him.
Tampa Man Gets 18 Months In Prison After Displaying Gun On Instagram LIVE While Driving
TAMPA, Fla. – A Tampa man has been sentenced to prison after driving around in Hillsborough County and brandishing a firearm on Instagram Live, as a convicted felon. Antwan Brown, 22, Tampa, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tampa Avoids Ian's Direct Hit, So the Legend of the Native Blessing Continues
A Myth That a Blessing Was Placed on Tampa Bay, Keeps Hillsborough and Pinellas Safe From Direct Hurricane Impact. Screen Capture: Tocabaga Indian Mounds that Kept Their Homes Safe from Heavy Rains and Storm Surge(Discover Florida Tours/YouTube.com)
Florida homeless family including pregnant mom shot at while sleeping in car at park
A family of five, including a pregnant mother, was shot at while sleeping in a rental car at a park in Tampa, Florida early Wednesday, according to police.
wild941.com
Tampa Bay Schools Don’t Need To Send Kids Home If They Have Head Lice
A head lice is no reason to miss school according to the new guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics. They think children who are sent home because of head lice “can result in significant stigma and psychological stress.”. Head lice is most common among preschool and elementary children...
Pasco County Hosts “Mega Dog” Adoption Event
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of dogs are looking for a ‘furever’ home – and you can help make that happen! Pasco County Animal Services is partnering with other Tampa Bay animal shelters in a Mega Adoption Event – Friday, October 7 through Sunday,
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Palmetto man accused of stealing more than $100K in Hurricane Ian relief funds arrested in Tampa
PALMETTO, Fla. — A Palmetto man accused of stealing more than $100,000 meant to provide relief to those affected by Hurricane Ian was arrested Tuesday night in Tampa, according to the Palmetto Police Department. According to police, William Luff stole more than $100,000 from the Palmetto Moose Lodge. The...
10-year-old boy hit by car in St. Pete
A 10-year-old boy was hit by a car on Wednesday evening, the St. Peterburg Police Department said.
Family of 5 sleeping in car targeted in apparently random shooting: TPD
Tampa Police said the department is investigating an apparently random shooting after someone fired multiple shots into a car with a family of five inside early Wednesday morning.
Crews battle fire at large fish farm in Plant City
Crews responded to a fire at a large fish farm in Plant City Tuesday morning.
Hurricane Ian damage ignites fight over rental home, lease
In the destruction of Hurricane Ian, many homes in Valrico saw tremendous damage, including trees through roofs. But the former tenants of one rental property say they saw it coming.
wild941.com
Teen Dies After Stealing Maserati With His Friends In St. Pete
One teen is dead after stealing a Maserati with his friends in St. Petersburg. Pinellas County sheriffs office responded to a call about a vehicle burglary in progress on 58th avenue North. One suspect was taken into custody but another burglary was happening in the area as well. 3 teens attempted to steal a Maserati and were successful. Deputies say the 15 year old driver used his shirt to open the door of the Maserati which was unlocked with the keys inside. His teenage friends also got into the car. When the driver saw cops trying to stop him he accelerated. The driver then lost control, hit a sign and the car flipped. The 15-year-old passenger died at the scene. Other two teens are in critical condition.
Alleged wallet-snatcher swims into Tampa Bay to avoid arrest, police say
Tampa police officers took to land, air and sea to capture a man accused of robbery on Saturday.
Comments / 0