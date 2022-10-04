Key #1 Detroit Lions Must Contain the pass-rushing duoKey #2 Stuff the running backsKey #3 Attack the right tackleFinal Thoughts. After a crushing loss to the Seahawks, the Detroit Lions return to the gridiron to face the New England Patriots. The pressure is on the coaching staff and the defense after giving up an embarrassing 48 points to Geno Smith. Luckily, this weaker Patriots offense should help the Lions get right, especially if starter Mac Jones is out. Defensively, the Patriots have some playmakers that can cause issues. Michigan native Matthew Judon and breakout defensive tackle Deatrich Wise create havoc for opposing quarterbacks. Despite this, the Lions’ offense has enough juice to get the road win, but the defense will need to show up. Here is how the Lions can get the win on the road.

DETROIT, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO