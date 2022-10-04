Read full article on original website
Related
Here’s what the Lions are saying about former head coach Matt Patricia ahead of Sunday’s matchup
The Patriots' offensive line coach/senior football advisor will face off against his former team for the first time on Sunday. As Patriots senior football advisor/offensive line coach Matt Patricia prepares to face his old team on Sunday, some of his former players weighed in on his new role with New England.
Jameson Williams will not make debut with Detroit Lions for quite a while
When will Jameson Williams make his debut?Predicting when Jameson Williams will make his debut. After the Detroit Lions traded up and selected WR Jameson Williams in the opening round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Williams told reporters that he would be ready for training camp. Well, Williams had some pretty...
Detroit Lions fire back at Twitter troll following ignorant comment
If you partake in social media, specifically Twitter, you are well aware that there are plenty of trolls who attempt to throw shade at everyone they can, including the Detroit Lions. In general, whoever runs the Twitter account for the Lions just ignores the trolls, as they should, but every...
Aidan Hutchinson moves off Edge, other shifts as Lions make adjustments
New faces on the Line – Demetrius Taylor makes his debutAidan Hutchinson looks to find his wayDemetrius Taylor is ready to make an impactOther Defensive Adjustments. Earlier in the Week, Dan Campbell alluded to the fact that things just weren’t working for Rookie Aidan Hutchinson and that they were going to look to make adjustments as needed to give him as much room to improve and find opportunities as possible.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit Tigers C Dustin Garneau makes decision for 2023
Catcher Dustin Garneau only played in 28 games for the Detroit Tigers during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He originally came to Detroit when the Tigers purchased his contract from the Colorado Rockies in August of 2021. During those 28 games, he hit .222 with six home runs and 12...
Detroit Lions’ Jameson Williams pick may come back to haunt them
This article is not meant as self-aggrandizement for the DSN Media team, but we kinda called this one. I feel it appropriate to give full marks to Don Drysdale, A. J. Reilly, Ryan Griffin, and myself for seeing a freight train barrelling towards the Detroit Lions‘ rebuild process. The Jameson Williams pick is a lame duck now in the face of what we’ve been presented this season, and all of us at DSN Media saw it coming a mile away.
Mohamed Sanu visits Detroit Lions as injuries continue to mount up
Why did Mohamed Sanu work out for the Detroit Lions?Remember when…. Mohamed Sanu reportedly visited the Detroit Lions on Wednesday as they continued to make their preparations for Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots. Sanu played in eight games with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021,...
Was Matt Patricia All-Time Worst Detroit Lions Head Coach?
The Detroit Lions will face a Patriots offense being led by Matt Patricia in Week 5.
RELATED PEOPLE
Detroit Lions release dismal Injury Report for matchup vs. Patriots
Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report?Is this a must-win game against for the Lions?. On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to get back in the win column when they take on the New England Patriots. Following their embarrassing 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Lions head coach...
MLive.com
14 ex-Tigers are in 2022 MLB playoffs: Do you remember all of them?
DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers will once again be at home when the first round of the MLB playoffs opens on Friday afternoon. But plenty of old friends will still have a chance to make a run for the World Series.
Lions Week 5 injury update: The offense gets healthier on Thursday
Thursday’s practice session at the Detroit Lions training facility was a little more optimistic on the health front than Wednesday’s on the injury front. Then again, after 15 players were listed in the first practice session in advance of Week 5, that’s not a high bar to clear.
3 Keys for the Detroit Lions to win against the Patriots
Key #1 Detroit Lions Must Contain the pass-rushing duoKey #2 Stuff the running backsKey #3 Attack the right tackleFinal Thoughts. After a crushing loss to the Seahawks, the Detroit Lions return to the gridiron to face the New England Patriots. The pressure is on the coaching staff and the defense after giving up an embarrassing 48 points to Geno Smith. Luckily, this weaker Patriots offense should help the Lions get right, especially if starter Mac Jones is out. Defensively, the Patriots have some playmakers that can cause issues. Michigan native Matthew Judon and breakout defensive tackle Deatrich Wise create havoc for opposing quarterbacks. Despite this, the Lions’ offense has enough juice to get the road win, but the defense will need to show up. Here is how the Lions can get the win on the road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jameson Williams highlight video will give Detroit Lions fans a taste of what’s to come
Jameson Williams is going to be a problem for opposing defensesWhen will Jameson make his debut with the Lions?. With Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell saying that rookie WR Jameson Williams has really been ramping things up over the past three weeks or so, the excitement is growing that he will soon be on the field and making plays.
numberfire.com
Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) remains absent for Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) did not practice again on Thrusday. The Lions have a Week 6 bye, so there is an expectation that they will hold St. Brown and D'Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) out to give them an additional week to heal. D.J. Chark (ankle) made it back to practice on Thursday, so Jared Goff should have at least one weapon back for Week 5 versus the New England Patriots. Either way, T.J. Hockenson (hip) will still be the favorite to dominate targets again if St. Brown is sidelined. Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond are in line for additional snaps and routes again.
Lions get an interesting broadcast crew for Week 5 vs. Patriots
The Detroit Lions will see a familiar foe on the New England sideline on Sunday. Fans watching the broadcast at home will hear some familiar voices calling the action, too. For the second time in four weeks, the FOX Sports crew of Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Shannon Spake will have the national broadcast call for the Lions game. That crew also was on the mic for Detroit’s lone win in this season, the Week 2 triumph over the Washington Commanders. Albert was also on the mic for last season’s upset win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Lions final injury status report for Week 5 vs. Patriots rules out 6 players
The Detroit Lions will be without a few players when they head to New England to face the Patriots in Week 5. Friday’s final injury report ruled out six injured Lions. Swift was not expected to play after also missing Week 4 with ankle and shoulder injuries. Cominsky was also expected to remain out after wrist surgery. Charles Harris progressively downgraded throughout the week with his groin injury.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit Pistons: Jalen Duren already showing signs of elite defense
Jalen Duren of the Detroit Pistons is the youngest player in the NBA and not supposed to be ready for the rotation, but someone forgot to tell him that. The Pistons got smacked in their preseason opener against the Knicks, and there weren’t many bright spots, as they turned the ball over a ton, shot poorly and generally put up lackluster effort against New York.
Detroit Pistons' preseason opener crystalizes potential playing-time problem in frontcourt
It’s unwise to read too deeply into a preseason performance, good or bad. The 2008 Lions, of course, won all four of their preseason games before going 0-16 during the regular season. Exhibition games are a tune-up — an opportunity for players to work off months of offseason rust and for coaches...
Five bold predictions as the Patriots get ready to host the Lions
Rough, rough week for our bold predictions in Green Bay. Hunter Henry continues to be irrelevant in the Patriots passing game, Jakobi Meyers was ruled out on Saturday and Matt Patricia stopped giving Rhamondre Stevenson the ball even though he was running hard. But hey, the Patriots finally picked off Aaron Rodgers and Jack Jones returned it for a touchdown to boot.
