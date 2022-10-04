ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aidan Hutchinson moves off Edge, other shifts as Lions make adjustments

New faces on the Line – Demetrius Taylor makes his debutAidan Hutchinson looks to find his wayDemetrius Taylor is ready to make an impactOther Defensive Adjustments. Earlier in the Week, Dan Campbell alluded to the fact that things just weren’t working for Rookie Aidan Hutchinson and that they were going to look to make adjustments as needed to give him as much room to improve and find opportunities as possible.
Detroit Lions’ Jameson Williams pick may come back to haunt them

This article is not meant as self-aggrandizement for the DSN Media team, but we kinda called this one. I feel it appropriate to give full marks to Don Drysdale, A. J. Reilly, Ryan Griffin, and myself for seeing a freight train barrelling towards the Detroit Lions‘ rebuild process. The Jameson Williams pick is a lame duck now in the face of what we’ve been presented this season, and all of us at DSN Media saw it coming a mile away.
3 Keys for the Detroit Lions to win against the Patriots

Key #1 Detroit Lions Must Contain the pass-rushing duoKey #2 Stuff the running backsKey #3 Attack the right tackleFinal Thoughts. After a crushing loss to the Seahawks, the Detroit Lions return to the gridiron to face the New England Patriots. The pressure is on the coaching staff and the defense after giving up an embarrassing 48 points to Geno Smith. Luckily, this weaker Patriots offense should help the Lions get right, especially if starter Mac Jones is out. Defensively, the Patriots have some playmakers that can cause issues. Michigan native Matthew Judon and breakout defensive tackle Deatrich Wise create havoc for opposing quarterbacks. Despite this, the Lions’ offense has enough juice to get the road win, but the defense will need to show up. Here is how the Lions can get the win on the road.
Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) remains absent for Lions

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) did not practice again on Thrusday. The Lions have a Week 6 bye, so there is an expectation that they will hold St. Brown and D'Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) out to give them an additional week to heal. D.J. Chark (ankle) made it back to practice on Thursday, so Jared Goff should have at least one weapon back for Week 5 versus the New England Patriots. Either way, T.J. Hockenson (hip) will still be the favorite to dominate targets again if St. Brown is sidelined. Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond are in line for additional snaps and routes again.
Lions get an interesting broadcast crew for Week 5 vs. Patriots

The Detroit Lions will see a familiar foe on the New England sideline on Sunday. Fans watching the broadcast at home will hear some familiar voices calling the action, too. For the second time in four weeks, the FOX Sports crew of Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Shannon Spake will have the national broadcast call for the Lions game. That crew also was on the mic for Detroit’s lone win in this season, the Week 2 triumph over the Washington Commanders. Albert was also on the mic for last season’s upset win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Lions final injury status report for Week 5 vs. Patriots rules out 6 players

The Detroit Lions will be without a few players when they head to New England to face the Patriots in Week 5. Friday’s final injury report ruled out six injured Lions. Swift was not expected to play after also missing Week 4 with ankle and shoulder injuries. Cominsky was also expected to remain out after wrist surgery. Charles Harris progressively downgraded throughout the week with his groin injury.
Detroit Pistons: Jalen Duren already showing signs of elite defense

Jalen Duren of the Detroit Pistons is the youngest player in the NBA and not supposed to be ready for the rotation, but someone forgot to tell him that. The Pistons got smacked in their preseason opener against the Knicks, and there weren’t many bright spots, as they turned the ball over a ton, shot poorly and generally put up lackluster effort against New York.
Five bold predictions as the Patriots get ready to host the Lions

Rough, rough week for our bold predictions in Green Bay. Hunter Henry continues to be irrelevant in the Patriots passing game, Jakobi Meyers was ruled out on Saturday and Matt Patricia stopped giving Rhamondre Stevenson the ball even though he was running hard. But hey, the Patriots finally picked off Aaron Rodgers and Jack Jones returned it for a touchdown to boot.
