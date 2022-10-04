ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

wymt.com

Local leaders gather for EKY flood recovery acceleration week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The organization SBP is in Hazard October 4-7 hosting an Eastern Kentucky flooding regional recovery acceleration week. SBP partnered with the Kentucky River Area Development District and Toyota to host the event bringing together elected officials, local leaders and recovery NGO’s to discuss how best recover in the aftermath of the historic flooding.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

East Tenn. sheriffs need one thing to recruit and keep staff

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Money was the obvious solution to keeping staff at East Tennessee law enforcement agencies. The Sevier County Sheriff and Campbell County Sheriff know competitive salaries keep staff employed. Sevier Co. Sheriff Michael Hodges said a salary survey caused all Sevier Co. employees to get a raise...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Ohio man charged in Whitley County theft cases

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - An Ohio man is in jail in Georgia and is facing multiple charges in several states, including Kentucky. Officials from the Williamsburg Police Department posted about the case on their Facebook page. Early Saturday morning, two cars were broken into at Balltown Apartments in Whitley County....
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Plan aims to help more Kentucky adults attend college

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education has released a statewide plan aimed at removing barriers preventing adults from returning to college or enrolling for the first time. Kentucky has one of the nation’s lowest workforce participation rates. CPE President Aaron Thompson says a big factor...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

State leaders discuss West Virginia School Safety Initative

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Safer schools in West Virginia, leaders say, is the goal of the West Virginia Safety School Initiative. The $2 million plan was announced on Tuesday. West Virginia state leaders hope this plan will help prevent the unthinkable, an act of violence at a school. Rob Cunningham,...
EDUCATION
wymt.com

Commission meeting on how Kentucky will spend drug settlement money

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group charged with administering millions of dollars in drug settlement money is meeting Tuesday in Frankfort. Kentucky received millions of dollars from drug companies, and Attorney General Daniel Cameron charged the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission to oversee how that money will be spent. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

KYTC officials issue annual ‘Antler Alert’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) issued an annual “Antler Alert” Tuesday to remind drivers that the peak season for deer-vehicle collisions has arrived. Officials said around half of all deer-vehicle crashes happen during the last three months of the year. “October, November,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Kentucky Bourbon Trail on pace to set visitations record

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Those with the Kentucky Distillers’ Association say the Kentucky Bourbon Trail is on a pace to surpass the record-high number of distillery visitations in a year. They say the increase in bourbon tourism means distilleries along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Craft closes fundraising gap with GOP pacesetter Quarles

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Agriculture Commissioner of Kentucky and gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles has kept his overall fundraising lead among Kentucky Republicans running for governor in 2023. The latest campaign-finance reports show Kelly Craft set a blistering pace to overtake the rest of the GOP field in her first weeks...
KENTUCKY STATE

