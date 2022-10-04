Read full article on original website
Kentucky native loses three rental properties to Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WKYT) - A woman from Mt. Sterling was in Florida when Hurricane Ian hit last week, but was able to travel two hours away just in time. She’s now back in Fort Myers Beach to find her three rental properties a total loss. “All I...
Trucking company taking donations to areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian
FT. MYERS, FL (WKYT) - Hurricane Ian relief efforts are underway across the country. In Kentucky, the owner of Yellow Freight is doing what he can to help, but he says he needs others to pitch in. He’s loading up tractor trailers with supplies. The wrath of Hurricane Ian...
Local leaders gather for EKY flood recovery acceleration week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The organization SBP is in Hazard October 4-7 hosting an Eastern Kentucky flooding regional recovery acceleration week. SBP partnered with the Kentucky River Area Development District and Toyota to host the event bringing together elected officials, local leaders and recovery NGO’s to discuss how best recover in the aftermath of the historic flooding.
East Tenn. sheriffs need one thing to recruit and keep staff
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Money was the obvious solution to keeping staff at East Tennessee law enforcement agencies. The Sevier County Sheriff and Campbell County Sheriff know competitive salaries keep staff employed. Sevier Co. Sheriff Michael Hodges said a salary survey caused all Sevier Co. employees to get a raise...
State officials urge Kentuckians to be fire-wise as wildfire season begins
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - October 1 started wildfire season in Kentucky. As the forecast looks dry, it’s important to prepare in the instance of a nearby fire. Kentucky wildfire season lasts until December 15. As the season begins, new restrictions will be in place for burning to keep everyone safe.
Ohio man charged in Whitley County theft cases
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - An Ohio man is in jail in Georgia and is facing multiple charges in several states, including Kentucky. Officials from the Williamsburg Police Department posted about the case on their Facebook page. Early Saturday morning, two cars were broken into at Balltown Apartments in Whitley County....
Plan aims to help more Kentucky adults attend college
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education has released a statewide plan aimed at removing barriers preventing adults from returning to college or enrolling for the first time. Kentucky has one of the nation’s lowest workforce participation rates. CPE President Aaron Thompson says a big factor...
State leaders discuss West Virginia School Safety Initative
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Safer schools in West Virginia, leaders say, is the goal of the West Virginia Safety School Initiative. The $2 million plan was announced on Tuesday. West Virginia state leaders hope this plan will help prevent the unthinkable, an act of violence at a school. Rob Cunningham,...
Commission meeting on how Kentucky will spend drug settlement money
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group charged with administering millions of dollars in drug settlement money is meeting Tuesday in Frankfort. Kentucky received millions of dollars from drug companies, and Attorney General Daniel Cameron charged the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission to oversee how that money will be spent. The...
‘The world was her stage’: Eastern Kentucky stages celebrate Loretta Lynn
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - With the death of Loretta Lynn hitting the country world hard, some of the stages she hit during her massive career are remembering the country queen and everything she brought to their venues. The Van Lear superstar bloomed into a country music sensation, but never forgot...
Kentucky State Police to participate in ‘Coffee with a Trooper’ event
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 10 will participate in ‘Coffee with a Trooper’ Wednesday morning. The event allows community members and law enforcement officials to come together to talk about community issues and learn more about each other. “The event is designed...
Loretta Lynn remembered for impact on country music and eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hearts are heavy after the passing of Loretta Lynn Tuesday. The undoubted Queen of Country Music passed away at 90 years old, and leaves behind decades of success and accolades. As news of her death spread, fellow Kentuckians and country music stars shared their memories with...
KYTC officials issue annual ‘Antler Alert’
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) issued an annual “Antler Alert” Tuesday to remind drivers that the peak season for deer-vehicle collisions has arrived. Officials said around half of all deer-vehicle crashes happen during the last three months of the year. “October, November,...
Kentucky Bourbon Trail on pace to set visitations record
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Those with the Kentucky Distillers’ Association say the Kentucky Bourbon Trail is on a pace to surpass the record-high number of distillery visitations in a year. They say the increase in bourbon tourism means distilleries along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft...
Craft closes fundraising gap with GOP pacesetter Quarles
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Agriculture Commissioner of Kentucky and gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles has kept his overall fundraising lead among Kentucky Republicans running for governor in 2023. The latest campaign-finance reports show Kelly Craft set a blistering pace to overtake the rest of the GOP field in her first weeks...
