Hostetler encourages fans to participate in game day tradition

The WVU football team is idle this weekend but when it returns to action, it will have an opportunity to create a special moment. The brand new, state-of-the-art WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, looked on the opposite side of the parking lot from Milan Puskar Stadium, had its grand opening a few weeks ago but the Mountaineers have been on the road since. Thursday will mark the first home game since the new facility has been open, which means a new era for the kids’ wave which become a cherished game day tradition.
Matthews out to make the most of return to Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — During his first and only season at Washington, Emmitt Matthews would often hear from his younger sister Ahmani. Both were students at West Virginia before Matthews transferred to UW in April 2021, allowing him to play within one hour of his hometown of Tacoma, where he had been more than 2,600 miles from in Morgantown.
2023 G Bryce Lindsay to Visit West Virginia Next Weekend

Recently offered 2023 guard Bryce Lindsay has announced on social media that he will visit West Virginia next weekend, Oct. 13-14. Lindsay is a 3-star out of Baltimore and currently attends IMG Academy in Florida. WVU’s coaching staff has been in contact with Lindsay (6-foot-3, 170 pounds) since he de-committed...
Pikewood National featured on Golf Nuts podcast

Pikewood National Golf Club is one of the more prestigious golf properties in West Virginia, and one that’s also held in high regard on a national landscape. The course has been praised for its breathtaking views that have created the distinction from some as “the greatest walk in golf.”
Operation Football: Tonight's featured high school football games

It's another Friday night of high school football in Western Pennsylvania. Here is a list of Week 6 games in the WPIAL that will be covered by Operation Football. Game of the Week: Mount Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward. Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair. Montour at Central Valley. Belle Vernon...
WVU prepares former Viatris facility for various companies

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University continues to prepare its move into the former Viatris Inc. facility in Morgantown. The WVU Innovation Corporation will provide 1.2 million square feet of space for various organizations. The pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment is still in the building, and former employees of Viatris and its predecessor Mylan Pharmaceuticals will maintain the facility.
Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend for fall break

Fall break is just around the corner, and if you can’t wait for the long weekend, start planning out the fun now. Whether it's trying new foods, listening to live music or getting into the Halloween spirit, there are plenty of options within a short walk of WVU’s downtown campus.
