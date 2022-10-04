Read full article on original website
Pitt LB Dennis SirVocea Suffers Unknown Injury
The Pitt Panthers take a blow on defense.
WBOY
Hostetler encourages fans to participate in game day tradition
The WVU football team is idle this weekend but when it returns to action, it will have an opportunity to create a special moment. The brand new, state-of-the-art WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, looked on the opposite side of the parking lot from Milan Puskar Stadium, had its grand opening a few weeks ago but the Mountaineers have been on the road since. Thursday will mark the first home game since the new facility has been open, which means a new era for the kids’ wave which become a cherished game day tradition.
What to Make of Pitt After Unimpressive Blowout Win
The Pitt Panthers have played the first half of their schedule with mixed results, which makes figuring them out difficult.
voiceofmotown.com
Comparing West Virginia’s Head Coaches Through Their First 40 Games
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers are off to a 2-3 overall start and a 0-2 start in the Big 12 Conference, and head coach Neal Brown is now feeling his seat heating up in a major way with a very challenging remaining schedule upcoming. Through 40...
Metro News
Matthews out to make the most of return to Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — During his first and only season at Washington, Emmitt Matthews would often hear from his younger sister Ahmani. Both were students at West Virginia before Matthews transferred to UW in April 2021, allowing him to play within one hour of his hometown of Tacoma, where he had been more than 2,600 miles from in Morgantown.
Israel Abanikanda Sets Pitt Rushing Record vs. Virginia Tech
The Pitt Panthers record books need to be updated.
wvsportsnow.com
2023 G Bryce Lindsay to Visit West Virginia Next Weekend
Recently offered 2023 guard Bryce Lindsay has announced on social media that he will visit West Virginia next weekend, Oct. 13-14. Lindsay is a 3-star out of Baltimore and currently attends IMG Academy in Florida. WVU’s coaching staff has been in contact with Lindsay (6-foot-3, 170 pounds) since he de-committed...
Metro News
Pikewood National featured on Golf Nuts podcast
Pikewood National Golf Club is one of the more prestigious golf properties in West Virginia, and one that’s also held in high regard on a national landscape. The course has been praised for its breathtaking views that have created the distinction from some as “the greatest walk in golf.”
wtae.com
Operation Football: Tonight's featured high school football games
It's another Friday night of high school football in Western Pennsylvania. Here is a list of Week 6 games in the WPIAL that will be covered by Operation Football. Game of the Week: Mount Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward. Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair. Montour at Central Valley. Belle Vernon...
SportsZone Highlights: Gilmer County at Doddridge County
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) – Doddridge defeated Gilmer County by a final score of 42-0. Next week, Doddridge County will take on Ravenswood, and Gilmer County will face Calhoun County.
Actually fun facts about West Virginia
I bet you don't know these eight West Virginia facts. (We promise these aren't just boring historical facts.)
West Virginia missing man’s remains identified at Coopers Rock
The human remains that were found in Coopers Rock State Forest in September have been positively identified as those of the Morgantown man who was reported missing in late July, the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
Metro News
WVU prepares former Viatris facility for various companies
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University continues to prepare its move into the former Viatris Inc. facility in Morgantown. The WVU Innovation Corporation will provide 1.2 million square feet of space for various organizations. The pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment is still in the building, and former employees of Viatris and its predecessor Mylan Pharmaceuticals will maintain the facility.
Body found in Grafton storm drain, police confirm
A body that was found in a Grafton storm drain is being treated as a missing person case by police.
Local music teacher recognized by West Virginia governor for outstanding presentation
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A local teacher was just surprised by the governor of West Virginia, thanking her for making the Mountain State *sound* wonderful! Glen Dale Elementary Music Teacher Kathleen Fox says she was not expecting such prestigious recognition during the first competition in the West Virginia Governor’s Cup Marching Band series. She […]
These improvements are coming to an I-79 exit in Harrison County
The Harrison County Commission approved a project on Thursday that will help improve traffic flow between Interstate 79 and WV 279.
Pilot transported after plane crash in Preston County, West Virginia
One person has been transported following a plane crash in Preston County on Friday.
Daily Athenaeum
Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend for fall break
Fall break is just around the corner, and if you can’t wait for the long weekend, start planning out the fun now. Whether it's trying new foods, listening to live music or getting into the Halloween spirit, there are plenty of options within a short walk of WVU’s downtown campus.
’90s country band coming to Clarksburg, West Virginia
The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center announced that a popular 90s and 2000s country music band is coming to Clarksburg this winter.
Attempted murder, incest included in Marion County’s October indictments
The October 2022 term of the Marion County grand jury has returned indictments, including for attempted murder and incest.
