Tompkins County, NY

NewsChannel 36

A closer look: Homelessness in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- A Chemung County Legislator held a town hall meeting to discuss concerns residents have. The top concern was public safety. However, there was something else that came up that is a concern for many residents. That issue is the homeless population in the city. "When they chased...
ELMIRA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Effort to protect a beacon of LGBTQ and women’s history in Ithaca

Sometimes maintaining history is as important as the history itself. There’s an effort to preserve a building that has been home to a printing press, a beloved restaurant and a beacon of LGBTQ and women’s literary movement. “Doing preservation work is always more effective if we're acting proactively,...
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Two restaurants fail their health inspections: September 18-24

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 18 to 24. Two food services failed their inspections: Don Juan Cafe, West Seneca Turnpike Sakana-Ya Sushi Bar Walton Street Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below. Don Juan Cafe Don […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Ithaca, NY
Government
City
Lansing, NY
Tompkins County, NY
Government
City
Ithaca, NY
County
Tompkins County, NY
Oswego County Today

Mayor Barlow: Statement Of Micron Coming To CNY

OSWEGO – City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has issued the following statement on the announcement of Micron coming to Central New York. “The announcement of Micron investing in Onondaga County is a huge win for Central New York, including Oswego,” Barlow said. “Micron will provide long term, good paying jobs for residents in Oswego County and brings a new dynamic to the economy of our region. I applaud the leaders at all levels of government who came together to make this project happen and look forward to working with them in the future to position Oswego to share in the prosperity this development will surely bring to the area.”
OSWEGO, NY
whcuradio.com

City of Ithaca wants lawsuit against IPD dismissed

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The city of Ithaca wants a lawsuit dismissed. The Ithaca Voice reports the city is seeking a dismissal of a lawsuit filed against four members of the Ithaca Police Department. The lawsuit accuses the officers of excessive force and brutality during the arrests of two people on the Commons in April 2019.
ITHACA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Petition filed to stop I-81 community grid project in Syracuse

A petition being filed by former Syracuse Police Chief Frank Fowler and his "Renew I-81 for All group" looks to stop the community grid project from happening in its current form. The Onondaga County Supreme Court filing names the state Department of Transportation and three of its highest ranking officials.
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland police heads to receive 5-figure pay raise

The Cortland Common Council unanimously voted in favor of a couple of city police heads receiving 5-figure pay raises at Tuesday’s meeting. City police chief Paul Sandy, who currently has a salary of $117,415, will receive a $11,279 pay raise ($128,694). Deputy chief David Guerrera, currently making $99,037, will receive a $14,657 raise ($113,694).
CORTLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

Residential food box gets vandalized

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM) – Kevin Bennett is a resident of Elmira who ran a food box with his family for over a year. This was until a couple of weeks ago when it got vandalized. Community cupboard has several food boxes throughout the Elmira area. Once Kevin found out about them, he asked to […]
ELMIRA, NY
chronicle-express.com

Yates County Sportsmen’s Association forced to buy sign

The Sportsmen’s club has been located on State Route 54, just four miles south of Penn Yan since 1955. They have a long history with the people of Yates and surrounding counties, even with some folks who don’t live in New York but still choose to spend their summers in the Finger Lakes. In years past, they hosted turkey shoots and .22 silhouette events. Members of the Yates County Sheriff’s Office have done their firearm qualifications there in the past. The Penn Yan Police Department still does. All are welcome.
YATES COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Ithaca-Area Cannabis Dispensaries Likely By Year’s End

Cannabis dispensaries will start opening in Tompkins County by the end of the year, according to a presentation titled “Get Ready Get Set: New York State’s Progress Towards Legalizing Cannabis” given at the New York State Association of Counties. And due to the tax structure of marijuana sales, these dispensaries could be a source of significant funds for local governments.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY

