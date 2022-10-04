Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Radio Station Shuts Down SuddenlyNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
Volunteers Benefit from Jiffy Lube Partnership with MOW Diablo RegionZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
The Most Dangerous Bridges in AmericaTerry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
This $75 fine-dining restaurant is dog-approvedInna DinkinsSan Francisco, CA
The Wave Organ is A Must-See in San FranciscoThe Daily ScoopSan Francisco, CA
funcheap.com
“Stand-Up On the Waterfront” Outdoor Comedy w/ Amazing Views at Hangar 1 (Alameda)
“Stand-Up On the Waterfront” Outdoor Comedy w/ Amazing Views at Hangar 1 (Alameda) Join some of the Bay Area’s top comedians in this outdoor patio with views overlooking the San Francisco skyline for a night of wildly fun adult comedy hosted by the esteemed Holly Shaw. The Comedy...
funcheap.com
“Cougars on the Loose” Comedy Night at Hangar 1 Distillery (Alameda)
The ridiculously funny pack of cougars from the Cougar Comedy Collection are hosting a comedy show at our distillery, with Candy Shaw, Karin Babbitt, Nicole Tran, Lalita Dee, and Susan Maletta, hosted by alpha mama Priya Guyadeen. Get your tickets for a night of big laughs, delicious cocktails, and gorgeous...
funcheap.com
40% Off Tix: San Francisco Playhouse’s “Indecent” by Paula Vogel (Sept. 22-Nov. 5)
Indecent is a Tony-winning play by Paula Vogel based on the real-life events surrounding the scandalous Broadway debut of Sholem Asch’s ‘God of Vengeance,’ considered to be a seminal work of Yiddish theatre by some, and a piece of traitorous libel by others. With a klezmer-infused score...
funcheap.com
“Wildflowers” Art Exhibition + ArtSpan “Get-The-Guide” Party (SF)
111 Minna Gallery is excited to invite you to our latest art exhibition featuring new and exclusive works by Amanda Lynn and Lady Mags in their show ‘Wildflowers.’. With ‘Wildflowers,’ Amanda Lynn and Lady Mags are coming together once again to bring their unified vision of beauty, femininity, and nature to 111 Minna. As long-time collaborators and friends, these two have been creating work together for over a decade and graced the Bay Area with massive public art pieces combining their unique styles. Together they weave watercolor, bold graffiti, powerful female figures, and flora and fauna into one cohesive look.
funcheap.com
2nd Annual Bay Area Disability Entrepreneurship Week (SF)
Join Us for the Second Annual Bay Area Disability Entrepreneurship Week. This event runs in parallel with National Disability Employment Awareness Month and will feature diverse programming both online and in-person! Open to small business owners and budding entrepreneurs with all types of disabilities!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information...
funcheap.com
“Drink Historically” Harvest Festival (Oakland)
Come to our annual(ish) harvest festival event at the Cohen Bray house! There will be live music, a taco truck, local craft beer, lawn games, and tours of the house. Great outdoor event for adults and kids. Well-behaved dogs on leashes welcome. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the...
funcheap.com
“Puzzled Pint” Hunt for Secret Pubs (SF)
“Puzzled Pint” Hunt for Secret Pubs (SF) Puzzled Pint is back in person again, bringing puzzles to the people over pints. A free event for puzzle lovers occurring in pubs throughout the globe on the second Tuesday of each month – if you like escape rooms, crosswords, or sudoku, you’ll love Puzzled Pint! Local Game Control volunteers will provide everything you need including hints to help beginners along. Bring a team of 2 to 5 people or come and make new friends.
funcheap.com
Autumn Story Time with Artist Sophie Diao (SF Botanical Garden)
Join Google Doodle artist, author, and illustrator Sophie Diao for a fun afternoon of books, drawing, and crafts for kids and families. A book reading of “I Am the Wind” and a drawing demo by Sophie will start the afternoon, followed by a book signing and arts & crafts.
funcheap.com
Lower Pacific Heights Cleanup
Help us clean up trash in the Lower Pacific Heights neighborhood. Meet at the Starbucks on Divisadero St at Bush St (1750 Divisadero St). All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer...
funcheap.com
“Green Botanica” 2nd Annual SF Fashion Showcase (Fort Mason)
Welcome to the 2nd Annual SF Fashion. This year we are captivating the trendiest sustainable brands and designers where you get to experience 2 fashion shows in one night! Get ready for a night of music, fashion, aerialists, cocktails, immersive art and tradeshow. Our Flower for a Cause auction will be going towards art school scholarships for emerging artists.
funcheap.com
Purusha “Yoga in the Park” (Golden Gate Park)
Dang! This event has already taken place. Purusha Yoga in the Park every Saturday at 10:30 AM. Join us every Saturday (unless there is an event or pouring rain) for All Levels Yoga Flow. Options given for every body to enjoy Yoga. Learn yoga from award winning Best Yoga Studio in San Francisco; Purusha Yoga with master teachers Joy Ravelli and Eric Sparks. All ages, all people welcome. Learn about opportunities to help bring yoga to underserved and at risk communities. Join a thriving and growing community of activist yogis who are dedicated to Yoga For All.
funcheap.com
AfroComicCon International Film Festival 2022 (Oakland)
AfroComicCon International Film Festival Award Ceremony. AfroComicCon Int. Film Festival is returning in person with an exciting program for this year’s Award Ceremony. This event is FREE and for all ages. Cosplay is highly encouraged. Our two-day event is an innovative, exciting, new interactive comic convention that combines, art,...
funcheap.com
Free Reggae Concert in Golden Gate Park w/ Canadian Artist Jonathan Emile
4:20pm-7pm Music Concourse (Bandshell), Golden Gate Park, San Francisco. Go to valueculture.org for more info and a list of future concerts happening this summer in the Park! @ivalueculture. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added...
funcheap.com
Indianna Hale: Free Zeitgeist Patio Concert (SF)
Indianna Hale is the Patsy Cline of San Francisco. It’s hard to decide what is better, her voice or her songs. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
funcheap.com
5th Annual Drunken Film Fest Oakland 2022 (Oct. 9-14)
VENUES – The show starts at 7 PM nightly. October 9 – The Double Standard (2424 Telegraph Ave.) October 10 – Stay Gold (2635 San Pablo Ave) October 11 – Temescal Brewing (4115 Telegraph Ave. October 12 – Telegraph (2318 Telegraph Ave. October 13 –...
funcheap.com
Oakland Launches Affordable Housing Marketplace for Teachers
Community leaders in Oakland are confronting educational inequality by using $5 million in state funding to increase teacher housing and create an innovative marketplace website for discounted teacher housing. The high cost of housing is consistently cited as the top reason Oakland public school teachers consider leaving the profession, exacerbating...
funcheap.com
Great Highway Park Cleanup
Help us clean up along Great Highway Park. Meet at Avenues San Francisco (3606 Taraval St). All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page (https://www.mobilize.us/togethersf/event/448138/) or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can...
funcheap.com
Win Tix: Trey Anastasio Band Live at the Greek Theatre (Berkeley)
Sorry! The contest for Trey Anastasio Band Live at the Greek Theatre (Berkeley) has ended. ------------ Don't miss out again: Want to get notified about future freebies, contests and free events from FuncheapSF?. ------------ Sign Up for the FuncheapSF Email List. Can't See the Contest Entry Form?. Some evil web...
funcheap.com
“Mae Powell’s Friend Fest” Zeitgeist Patio Concert Festival (SF)
Once a month, the incredible Mae Powell hosts her Friend Fest where she showcases her favorite Bay Area bands. Friend Fest is always a blast and a great way to find new killer bands. This month features : Tamarind, Scott Erdy & Grooblen. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with...
funcheap.com
Plants, Pots, & Patio Furniture Sale (Oakland)
Advance reservation required! Visit our website for sign up!. 40 – 50% off retail prices plants, pots, patio furniture, garden art, supplies!. Sign up on our website at theplantexchange.com to reserve your spot!. Fundraiser sales support our mission to re-home, recycle and reuse plants and supplies. Disclaimer: Please double...
