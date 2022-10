Six hours of deliberation lead to a guilty verdict for a Muncie man charged with murder. The Star Press reports 29 year old. Armon D. Edwards was accused of fatally shooting Jordan Jarrell Rowe, 28, also of Muncie, during a confrontation outside a Marathon convenience store in the 900 block of East Main Street on Oct. 7, 2018.

