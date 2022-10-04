Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers – MLB – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

Cale Makar was impressed when 2021 top pick Owen Power went back to college for another season rather than jump immediately to the NHL with the Buffalo Sabres. “It was a very mature decision by him,” Makar said. It also was out of the ordinary. Power was the first No. 1 pick not to play in the NHL immediately since Erik Johnson in 2006. But after Makar, the fourth pick in 2017, spent two extra seasons at UMass-Amherst and blossomed into arguably the best defenseman in hockey, it’s becoming a popular path for top prospects. Juraj Slafkovsky could be next after Montreal took the big Slovak winger first in the draft.

