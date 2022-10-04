Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics – MLB – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

Read full article on original website
Yankees' Chapman ruled out for ALDS after skipping workout
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman has been ruled out for the American League Division Series after he skipped a mandatory workout, leading to a fine and likely ending the All-Star’s seven-year tenure with New York. The 34-year-old flamethrower probably would not have been on the 26-man roster for the best-of-five series against Cleveland that starts Tuesday night due to erratic performances and inconsistent mechanics. Chapman, who has not gotten a save since May 17, had been scheduled to pitch batting practice Friday at Yankee Stadium but the team said he instead was in Miami. After speaking with Chapman, manager Aaron Boone told general manager Brian Cashman he instructed the pitcher to stay away from the club. “I think he questioned whether he was going to be on the roster or not,” Boone said.
Fox broadcast: Saivion Smith has movement in extremities after scary neck injury
Detroit Lions defensive back Saivion Smith is being evaluated for a neck injury but has feeling in his extremities, according to FOX Sports. Smith was taken out of the game on an ambulance early in the first quarter after a scary collision. Smith was injured while defending Patriots tight end...
'Let's go!' Brian Daboll's turnaround of Giants shown through signature win against Packers | Opinion
Brian Daboll has the GIants off to a surprising 4-1 start with a signature win against the Packers in London a sign of just how far they've come.
Not rushing top prospects to NHL is becoming a popular path
Cale Makar was impressed when 2021 top pick Owen Power went back to college for another season rather than jump immediately to the NHL with the Buffalo Sabres. “It was a very mature decision by him,” Makar said. It also was out of the ordinary. Power was the first No. 1 pick not to play in the NHL immediately since Erik Johnson in 2006. But after Makar, the fourth pick in 2017, spent two extra seasons at UMass-Amherst and blossomed into arguably the best defenseman in hockey, it’s becoming a popular path for top prospects. Juraj Slafkovsky could be next after Montreal took the big Slovak winger first in the draft.
Few surprises as Lightning pare down to final roster
TAMPA — The Lightning have until Monday to finalize their opening night roster, but their group is essentially set for Tuesday’s season opener against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The Lightning will open the season with 22 active players, one shy of the league limit, as rookie...
