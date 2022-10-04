ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Industries With the Most Job Openings

The jobs that offer the best prospects can change quite quickly and that has been especially true in the last few years. If you have been wondering what careers have the best outlooks for you, Stacker recently looked at the industries with the largest number of job openings this year.
Are You Feeling P.O.P.O. at Work?

You had an opportunity for a promotion, and you were not the chosen one, so you are now P.O.P.O – passed over and pissed off. You deserved it, so now what?. If you are feel P.O.P.O., you have choices whether you stay or go. The best way to evaluate your situation is to write everything in your head and then have conversations with others.
Understanding Current Tax Implications for Real Estate Investing

With stock market volatility continuing, many investors are looking for alternative strategies. Limited supply and Americans looking for more space or new locations during the pandemic led to red-hot housing markets, leading many investors to consider real estate. But increasing headlines of tax reform and tax legislation change can make...
DeSales University Serves Up Another Tech Info Session in Pie & AI Series

The DeSales University Pie & AI presentations are being served up once again. These deep-learning opportunities are precisely what their name implies: a helpful and informative forum on a topic designed to help professionals navigate today’s high-tech, data-driven landscape. And a chance to bond with other attendees and a faculty member over a slice of pie.
Exton Corporate Travel Company Expands Reach to Multinational Clients Through New Joint Venture

Exton-based World Travel Inc. has launched a joint venture with U.K. company Clarity Travel Management, writes Jamie Biesiada for Travel Weekly. The new company, One Global Travel, unites travel management companies across the globe in a “community” that can better service clients in local marketplaces. World Travel and Clarity have a 50 percent stake each in the venture.
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

