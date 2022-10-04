News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Reviver, a technology company and developer of the digital license plate, has announced the passage of the Motor Vehicle Digital Number Plates bill (“AB-984”). According to the update, the bill requires the Department of Motor Vehicles (“DMV”) to authorize devices meeting specified criteria as alternatives to conventional license plates, stickers, tabs and registration cards, while also establishing requirements for piloting and adopting new alternative devices for vehicle licensing. This enables all California-based vehicle owners to utilize Reviver’s suite of products as alternatives to conventional license plates, stickers, tabs and registration cards issued by the CA DMV. “Californians are known to be early adopters of emerging innovative technologies. We welcome new opportunities to automate and integrate as many parts of our lives as possible, enabling us to streamline mundane tasks and stay connected. Our cars are no exception,” said Neville Boston, Reviver co-founder and chief strategy officer. “We’d like to thank Assembly member Lori. D. Wilson for spearheading this important bill, as well as our previous authors and many diverse partners for their help in reaching this exciting milestone. We are especially grateful to the California Black Chamber of Commerce, California New Car Dealers Association, Silicon Valley Leadership Group, and the California Police Chiefs Association. Without their unwavering support, this wouldn’t be possible.”

