Read full article on original website
Related
Nebraska man gets prison for threatening Colorado election official
LINCOLN — A Lincoln man was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison for making threatening posts on an Instagram page concerning Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. Among the posts made by 42-year-old Travis Ford were ones that said, “Do you feel safe? You shouldn’t.”And “Your security detail is far too thin and incompetent to protect you. This world is unpredictable these days.…anything can happen to anyone.”
Kansas governor seeks to regain control of education debate
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' Democratic governor is trying to reassert control over the education debate in a tough reelection race, bidding to regain her preferred focus on public school spending hikes during her term after Republican attacks over transgender athletes and what's taught in the classrooms,. Gov....
LETTER: Why this Democrat is voting for state Rep. Wasinger
I'm Rick Rupp and I'm a registered Democrat. Back in 2020 the pandemic hit us all very hard and my business was declared non-essential. I got hit very hard by that. I have been in business for over 50 years. I do a lot of work in this area for universities, schools and other businesses throughout most of Kansas.
Sonic franchise operator in Kan. fined for labor violations
HARVEY COUNTY — For many teens, working at a fast-food restaurant is a first job. For 50 teens – ages 14 and 15 – working at three Sonic drive-in locations in central Kansas – that meant being employed in excess of the number of hours allowed by child labor laws and during nighttime hours not permitted by law, according to a U.S. Department of Labor investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Number of adoptions in Kansas surges over the past four years
TOPEKA — The number of Kansas children completing adoption averaged 1,000 during the past four years, an increase from about 730 in the prior eight years. The administration of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, who is seeking reelection against Attorney General Derek Schmidt, said statewide figures climbed due to investment in training and support to foster care staff and prospective adoptive families.
Governor proclaims Oct. 7-8 'Kansas GameDay Weekend'
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Friday, in celebration of the success the University of Kansas and Kansas State University football programs have had this season, proclaimed Friday and Saturday “Kansas GameDay Weekend," according to a statement from her office. “One thing is certain: this state’s football programs...
Kelly, Schmidt mostly disagree on how to make Kan. schools safer
TOPEKA, Kansas — A grant to fund school safety projects only has enough cash to fulfill half the requests it receives annually. The Safe and Secure Schools Grant has $4 million of state funding with an additional $1 million coming from the federal government. It pays for things like beefing up entryways, security cameras, communication systems and other ways to fortify schools against attacks and natural disasters.
Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: The rural impact
My fellow Kansas Farm Bureau members this is a call to action, a challenge, we need you to go out and vote Nov. 8. I am not going to sugarcoat it, instead I am going to hit this head on. Every one of our members need to get out and vote and your neighbors need to get out and vote — agriculture depends on it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police offering reward to locate Kan. domestic violence suspects
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is offering a minimum $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of seven highlighted Domestic Violence offenders, according to Officer Trevor Macy. The increased reward amount is available until the end of October, as part of National Domestic Violence Awareness...
🏐 Latest KVA rankings
TOPEKA - The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the. 2022 Week 5 Volleyball Rankings. This week’s rankings reflect the new 2022-23 KSHSAAclassifications, as well as information that was submitted by Monday, October 3. Class 6A. 1. Washburn Rural 20-1 (1) 2. Olathe Northwest 18-5 (2) 3. Olathe...
Hays Post
Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0