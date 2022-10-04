Read full article on original website
DIY Photography
Blackmagic significantly drops the price of its Atem Mini, Mini Pro and Mini Pro ISO live stream switchers
Blackmagic has just made a pretty significant price drop across most of its popular Blackmagic Atem Mini product line video switchers. The 8-input Atem Mini Extreme series remain at their original prices, but the 4-input Atem Mini, Atem Mini Pro and Atem Mini Pro ISO, however, have had very large chunks knocked off each of their prices.
DIY Photography
The Olympus OM-D E-M1X is listed as discontinued at Japanese retailers
Released in 2019, the Olympus OM-D E-M1X was met with a bit of a mixed response. It was a high-performance flagship – the Olympus equivalent of the Canon 1DX Mark III or Nikon D5 – but it had Micro Four Thirds users torn. It’s a big camera with a built-in vertical grip and the whole point of MFT for them is that it’s a small camera system. Not so much with the OM-D E-M1X.
