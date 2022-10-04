Released in 2019, the Olympus OM-D E-M1X was met with a bit of a mixed response. It was a high-performance flagship – the Olympus equivalent of the Canon 1DX Mark III or Nikon D5 – but it had Micro Four Thirds users torn. It’s a big camera with a built-in vertical grip and the whole point of MFT for them is that it’s a small camera system. Not so much with the OM-D E-M1X.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO