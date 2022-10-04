They are the apex predators of the ocean, and certainly ones that you don’t want to bump into at the beach. But how do great white sharks and orcas stack up against one another? In a fight, who would come out on top? In case you’re desperate to know the answer, now scientists know. This drone video is the first known footage of a group of orcas hunting and killing a great white shark in the wild.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO